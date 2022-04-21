Top 10 Best mppt solar controller Reviews

Top 10 Best mppt solar controller in 2022 Comparison Table
- SmartSolar MPPT 100-Volt 50 amp: A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries, Using the latest, fastest technology, SmartSolar maximises this energy-harvest
- The SmartSolar charge controller will even recharge a severely depleted battery. It can operate with a battery voltage as low as 0 Volts, provided the cells are not permanently sulphated or otherwise damaged
- By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology ensures that every drop of available power is rinsed out of your panels, and harvested for storage
- Anytime anywhere remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your SmartSolar MPPT charger with built-in Bluetooth by pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect
- Automatically detect 12V or 24V DC system voltages Innovative MPPT technology with high tracking efficiency up to 99% and peak Conversion efficiency of 98%
- Die-cast aluminum design for heat dissipation and The capability of measuring the battery's temperature and remote monitoring Customizable charging voltages
- Charges over-discharged lithium-ion batteries Error code detection for easy self diagnoses
- Compatible with various Deep Cycle battery options: Sealed, Gel, Flooded, and Lithium Electronic protection: Overcharging, over-discharging, overload, and short circuit Reverse protection: Any combination of solar module and battery, without causing damage to any component 4-stage charging: Bulk, Boost, Float, and Equalization and LCD screen with programmable charging parameters
- RS232 port allows the Rover to communicate with the BT-1 Bluetooth module, which can pair with the Renogy DC Home smart phone app
- 【Innovative MPPT Design】Die-cast aluminium design ensuring excellent heat dissipation and Renogy Maximum Power Point Tracking technology with a high tracking efficiency of up to 99% and peak conversion efficiency of 98%. It is the best charging solution even in cloudy environments where the max power point of the solar panels will fluctuate all day.
- 【12/24/36/48V Automatically Detect】Automatically detects 12V, 24V, 36V or 48V DC system voltages,which is suitable for RVs, Commercial Vehicles, Boats, Yachts, and any off-grid system.
- 【Full System Protection】Meant to safeguard your system, the self-diagnostic capability can assess and protect against reverse polarity, battery overcharging, battery over-discharging, overload, short-circuiting, and reverse current.
- 【Easy to use LCD】 LCD screen and multiple LED indicators for displaying system operation information, customizable parameters, and error codes.
- 【4-Stage Safely Charging】Features 4-stage charging (Bulk, Absorption, Float, and Equalization) of Lead Acid Batteries and 2-stage charging (Bulk and Absorption) for Lithiuim batteries as well as Lithium Reactivation
- Dual USB 100A MPPT Solar Charge Controller: Using innovative MPPT technology high tracking efficiency up to 99%; Please refer to the information if you are not familiar with Mppt technology: There are many kinds of MPPT technology, Our Solar Controller Mppt technology is to detect the maximum charging current, not the boost type or the automatic charging of the solar panel voltage.
- Multiple Intelligent protection: Solar controller has short-circuit protection, open-circuit protection,reverse protection, over-load protection. Fully 3-stage PWM charge management, improve system efficiency and prolong the life span of the battery. For protecting the lifespan of your battery, once the voltage of the battery drop below 8V, the solar controller will turn off automatically.
- Multi-function LCD Displays: This controller is 12V/24V automatically adapt,first connect the battery,then connect the solar panels,when you first use it, make sure the battery has enough voltage,so that the controller can recognize the correct battery type.
- Build-in industrial micro controller: 16AD sampling accuracy, temperature Charging current, discharge current accurate real-time display, power generation at a glance. automatically manage the working of solar panel and battery in solar system to support charging.
- Easy to Install and Operate: The charge controller should connect the battery first, then the solar panel, and finally the load! The disassembly sequence is contrary to the wiring order.Dual mosfet Reverse current protection, low heat production. Charge controller not to connect the grounded to make the light run. It Can charge the battery and supply power to the load at the same time.
- Negative Ground 150V PV Input, Compatible with 12/24/36/48V Batteries (Lead Acid) Charging. Lithium Battery :LiFePO4/ Li(NiCoMn)O2,Only Solar Panel and Battery Connector Available
- 60 ampere Charging Current Max with big heat sink, Max. PV input power: 750W/12V battery, 1500W/24V battery , 2250W/36V battery, 3000W/48V battery system
- Dual RS485 Port (RJ45 Connector), it can be paralleled up to 8 units together linked by 8pin ethernet cable to make the data monitoring easy and accurate.
- Battery Type Compatibility, Lead Acid: Sealed, Gel, Flooded and User define, Lithium Battery: LiFePO4/ Li(NiCoMn)O2 / User, Battery temperature compensation will make the charging progress efficiently.
- Standard Modbus communication protocol with RS485 interface , to monitor or set the parameters by using the phone Apps, MT50 Meter and PC software
- Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 100-Volt 50 amp Solar Charge Controller maintains battery health, extending its life
- A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries. Using the latest, fastest technology, BlueSolar maximises this energy-harvest
- MPPT Solar charge controller: By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology ensures that every drop of available power is rinsed out of your panels, and harvested for storage
- Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your BlueSolar MPPT solar charge controller by attaching a Bluetooth dongle and pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect
- ALL-IN-ONE: Technically electrical combination of 6,000 watts 48V DC to 120V/240V AC split phase pure sine wave inverter, 80A MPPT solar charge controller, 60A AC to DC battery charger and automatic transfer switch, ideal for off-grid solar system
- POWERFUL: 18,000 watts surge for 5 seconds, low frequency with transformer, multi-stage smart charging, compatible to mains voltage and generator power, 10ms typical transfer time, capable of powering demanding loads like microwave oven, refrigerator, air conditioner, washing machine, pumps, and so on
- INTELLIGENT: Auto-wakeup MPPT charge controller, auto-recovery from over-load/low-battery cut-off, automatic load detection on both hotlines, automatic over-load bypass, programmable LCD menu, remote monitoring and control on APP by WI-FI/GPRS
- ADVANCED: AC/Battery/PV priority selector, 4 charging modes, 3 output power priorities, BMS port supports RS485 communication with lithium batteries including Tesla modules, designed software protections against overload, short circuit, over-temperature, under & over voltage
- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Trust Sigineer Power, a dedicated inverter brand and professional manufacturer in business for over 10 years, offering lifetime tech support with 1 warehouse and 3 contract service centers in the USA
- SYSTEM COMPATIBILITY: Designed for use in larger systems. Parallel scalability of chargers and load controllers for large, hybrid systems. Max Battery Current: up to 60A (depending on model; see model comparison chart). Max. PV Open Circuit Voltage (Voc) 150V(without damage to unit)
- UNIQUE FEATURES: Highest peak efficiency for off-grid controllers. Ideal for use in cloud-connected, networked systems through communications protocols—“speaks” Modbus, and SNMP (with optional EMC-1). Built-in meter on TS MPPT 60M; available option on other models (order TS-M-2). Remote meter option (order TS-RM-2)
- TRAKSTAR MPPT TECHNOLOGY MAXIMIZES ENERGY HARVEST AND LOWERS OVERALL SYSTEM COST: 98% Peak Efficiency. Excellent performance at sunrise and low or variable solar insulation levels. Decreases the number of solar modules needed based on the extra energy harvest.
- EXTENSIVE PROTECTION AND DIAGNOSTICS BUILT-IN: Built-in extensive electronic protection against surge, short-circuit, over-current, reverse polarity conditions. Advanced self-diagnostics warns against installation or user errors. Custom programmability, with or without a PC. Data logging- up to 256 days worth
- LOWEST HARDWARE FAILURE RATE IN THE INDUSTRY, BACKED BY A FIVE-YEAR WARRANTY: Most Morningstar products ever built are still in use, some for over 25 years, thanks to smarter digital design, superior internal engineering, and over-spec components. Advanced thermal engineering eliminates cooling fans which can fail, suck in dirt, shorten component life and waste precious solar electricity. Industrial-strength build quality inside and out, right to the controller’s steel exterior casing
Our Best Choice: EPEVER MPPT Charge Controller 40A 12V / 24V Auto, Solar Charge Controller 150V PV Negative Grounded Solar Regulator for Gel Sealed Flooded Battery（Tracer 4215BN）
Product Description
Product Highlights:
MPPT tracking efficiency above 99.5%Maximum charge conversion efficiency as high as 98%Battery type selection: Sealed, Gel, Flooded and User (programmable)Die-cast aluminum case designReal-time energy statistics functionMultiple load work modesExtensive electronic protectionStandard Modbus communication protocol with RS485 interface
EPEVER Tracer 4215BN
This MPPT controller has an intelligent tracking algorithm that maximizes the energy of the solar PV module and charges the battery.Battery parameters can be set using the attached MT50 remote meter.Please Note: When the PV modules connect in series, the open circuit voltage of the PV array must not exceed 92V (25℃).
MT50 Remote Meter
Remote meter, MT50 (Use standard twisted net cable, model: CC-RS485-RS485-200U-MT).Automatically identifies the type, model and relevant parameter data of solar controllers. Large-screen multifunction LCD displays all the operational data and system working statusUsed for monitoring and setting the controller
RS485 cable and TS-R
PC Communication Cable (CC-USB-RS485-150U) : DO NOT communicate with the PC using the Ethernet cable, otherwise the components of controller will be damagedBattery Temperature Sensor（TS-R）：If the controller not connectd the TS-R, the default setting for battery charging temperature is 25 °C without temperature compensation
System Voltage
12V/24V DC
12V/24V DC
12V/24V DC
12V/24V DC
12V/24V/36V/48V DC
Max,PV Open Circuit Voltage
150V(138V At 25℃ temperature)
100V(92V At 25℃ temperature)
100V(92V At 25℃ temperature)
100V(92V At 25℃ temperature)
150V(138V At 25℃ temperature)
Battery Type
Sealed, Gel and Flooded and User
Sealed, Gel and Flooded, User and Lithium
Sealed, Gel and Flooded, User and Lithium
Sealed, Gel and Flooded
Sealed, Gel and Flooded, User and Lithium
Tracer 4215BN MPPT Charge Controller Works equally great for home, industrial or commercial use. Designed for optimum and safe charging performance. shields your device from getting over charged, over load, discharge, over heated, reverses polarity and also provides efficient short circuit protection. To Prolong The Life Of Your Battery!
40amp MPPT Solar Charge Controller Feature:
System Voltage: 12V / 24VRated Charge Current: 40ARated Load Current: 20AMax PV Open Circuit Voltage: 150V（138V at 25℃ temperature）Max PV Input Power: 520W (in 12v battery) / 1040W (in 24v battery)Support battery type: Sealed, Gel, Flooded and UserPower cable: 25mm2Mounting hole size: Φ4.7Negative GroundingMetal Case allows for natural heat dissipationSerial connection (string) of PV modules allows minimize the charging current as a way of saving the energyAdvanced Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) technology, with efficiency no less than 99.5%Ultra-fast tracking speed and tracking efficiencyFeatures Standard Modbus Interface with RS485 Port
How to set the MPPT charge Controller?
Android EPEVER APP via EPEVER eBox (wifi or bluetooth)PC monitoring setting software “Solar Station Monitor” （Use USB to RS485 converter cable with model: CC-USB-RS485-150U)
Package List:
1 x Tracer 4215BN Solar Charge Controller
1 x MT-50
1 x Temp sensor
1 x RS485
2 x User Manual
Advanced MPPT technology High tracking efficiency no less than 99.5% Peak conversion efficiency of 98% Accurately recognizing and tracking of multiple power point
12V/24VDC automatically identifying system voltage.User programmable for 3 battery types: sealed, gel and flooded. Multiple load control method, automatic limit for maximum PV input power, ensuring no overload, more safty for using
Come with remote meter MT-50, be convenient for real-time data viewing and parameter setting. Battery temperature compensation function, real-time energy statistics function
Electronic protections: PV reverse polarity protection, PV short circuit protection, PV over current alarm protection, Battery overcharge protection, Battery over discharge protection, Battery reverse polarity protection, Load short circuit protection, Load overload protection, Controller overheating protection