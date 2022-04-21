Top 10 Best mppt solar controller Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

MPPT tracking efficiency above 99.5%Maximum charge conversion efficiency as high as 98%Battery type selection: Sealed, Gel, Flooded and User (programmable)Die-cast aluminum case designReal-time energy statistics functionMultiple load work modesExtensive electronic protectionStandard Modbus communication protocol with RS485 interface

EPEVER Tracer 4215BN

This MPPT controller has an intelligent tracking algorithm that maximizes the energy of the solar PV module and charges the battery.Battery parameters can be set using the attached MT50 remote meter.Please Note: When the PV modules connect in series, the open circuit voltage of the PV array must not exceed 92V (25℃).

MT50 Remote Meter

Remote meter, MT50 (Use standard twisted net cable, model: CC-RS485-RS485-200U-MT).Automatically identifies the type, model and relevant parameter data of solar controllers. Large-screen multifunction LCD displays all the operational data and system working statusUsed for monitoring and setting the controller

RS485 cable and TS-R

PC Communication Cable (CC-USB-RS485-150U) : DO NOT communicate with the PC using the Ethernet cable, otherwise the components of controller will be damagedBattery Temperature Sensor（TS-R）：If the controller not connectd the TS-R, the default setting for battery charging temperature is 25 °C without temperature compensation

System Voltage

12V/24V DC

12V/24V/36V/48V DC

Max,PV Open Circuit Voltage

150V(138V At 25℃ temperature)

100V(92V At 25℃ temperature)

100V(92V At 25℃ temperature)

100V(92V At 25℃ temperature)

150V(138V At 25℃ temperature)

Battery Type

Sealed, Gel and Flooded and User

Sealed, Gel and Flooded, User and Lithium

Sealed, Gel and Flooded, User and Lithium

Sealed, Gel and Flooded

Sealed, Gel and Flooded, User and Lithium

Tracer 4215BN MPPT Charge Controller Works equally great for home, industrial or commercial use. Designed for optimum and safe charging performance. shields your device from getting over charged, over load, discharge, over heated, reverses polarity and also provides efficient short circuit protection. To Prolong The Life Of Your Battery!

40amp MPPT Solar Charge Controller Feature:

System Voltage: 12V / 24VRated Charge Current: 40ARated Load Current: 20AMax PV Open Circuit Voltage: 150V（138V at 25℃ temperature）Max PV Input Power: 520W (in 12v battery) / 1040W (in 24v battery)Support battery type: Sealed, Gel, Flooded and UserPower cable: 25mm2Mounting hole size: Φ4.7Negative GroundingMetal Case allows for natural heat dissipationSerial connection (string) of PV modules allows minimize the charging current as a way of saving the energyAdvanced Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) technology, with efficiency no less than 99.5%Ultra-fast tracking speed and tracking efficiencyFeatures Standard Modbus Interface with RS485 Port

How to set the MPPT charge Controller?

Android EPEVER APP via EPEVER eBox (wifi or bluetooth)PC monitoring setting software “Solar Station Monitor” （Use USB to RS485 converter cable with model: CC-USB-RS485-150U)

Package List:

1 x Tracer 4215BN Solar Charge Controller

1 x MT-50

1 x Temp sensor

1 x RS485

2 x User Manual

Advanced MPPT technology High tracking efficiency no less than 99.5% Peak conversion efficiency of 98% Accurately recognizing and tracking of multiple power point

12V/24VDC automatically identifying system voltage.User programmable for 3 battery types: sealed, gel and flooded. Multiple load control method, automatic limit for maximum PV input power, ensuring no overload, more safty for using

Come with remote meter MT-50, be convenient for real-time data viewing and parameter setting. Battery temperature compensation function, real-time energy statistics function

Electronic protections: PV reverse polarity protection, PV short circuit protection, PV over current alarm protection, Battery overcharge protection, Battery over discharge protection, Battery reverse polarity protection, Load short circuit protection, Load overload protection, Controller overheating protection