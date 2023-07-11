Top 10 Best mpp solar Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

ML series mppt solar charge controller adopts the most advanced digital technology to protects the battery from becoming over-charged by the solar modules and over-discharged by the loads. Ensure it more safe and more power saving for off-grid solar applications, Such as household system, small power station, solar street light, solar garden lamp, etc.

Features:

12V 24V auto-identify system.4-stage charging ( Bulk, Boost, Float, and Equalization) Temperature compensation process has been optimized for long battery life.Compatible with Lithium, Sealed, Gel and Flooded battery.Three LED indicators ( PV indicator, Battery indicator, Load indicator) tell you the system’s state.Fault LED indicator tell you what’s wrong with your system and how to solve problem.Real-time energy recording and statistical with Multiple load control modes. Charging data with storage of up to 1 year.

Complete electronic protections:

over input power limiting protection / reverse-connection protectionshort-circuit protection / high-voltage protection / overload protecionOver-temperature protectection / TVS lighting protection1

Key Features



MPPT Technology

Automatically detect 12V or 24V DC system voltagesInnovative MPPT technology with high tracking efficiency up to 99% and peak conversion efficiency of 98%

Various Optional Batteries

Compatible with Lithium, Sealed, Gel and Flooded battery.Charges over-discharged lithium batteries

Four LED Indicators

Three LED indicators ( PV indicator, Battery indicator, Load indicator) tell you the system’s state.Fault LED indicator tell you what’s wrong with your system and how to solve problem.

Protect System

Electronic protection: Overcharging, over-discharging, overload, and short circuit.Reverse protection: Any combination of solar module and battery, without causing damage to any component

Positive Ground Charge Controller



System voltage: 12V /24VDC AUTORated charge: 30A / Discharge current: 20AMax Input Power: 12V (400W) / 24V (800W)Max. PV Open Circuit voltage: 100VBattery type: Sealed (Default) / Gel / Flooded/ Lithium

LCD Display



PV ( Voltage, Current, Kwh )BAT (Voltage, Current, Temperature )Load (Current, Kwh, Load Limer), Check load timer to ensure if opening load output

Solar Charge Controller Connection



Red wire connect “+” and Black wire connect “-”Ensure tighten wires

Aluminum Alloy Heat Sink



Excellent heat dissipation characteristicEnsure great airflow. Remove all the debris around the controller (leaving a space of approx. 5.91in)Net weight: 2.4kg Package including: ( 1X ML2430 / 1X Bluetooth Model / 1X English / 1X Temperature Sensor )

🙌 CE and RoHS CERTIFICATE – This Negative Ground 30A mppt charge controller Max Input Current: 30 amp; Max Input Solar Power: 400W(12V); 800W(24V); Max input Voltage: 100V, tracking efficiency no less than 99.9% and 12V/ 24V auto identifying system voltage. 4-stage charging (Bulk, Boost, Float, and Equalization) maximizing get more energy from solar panels into your battery. Real-time energy recording and statistical. Charging data with storage of up to 1 year. Charge controller ports: 10 AWG.

🙌 LED TROUBELSHOOTING INDICATORS and LCD display can help users not only check the whole system operating data and statuses but also quickly identify system faults and modify parameters. ☀ When the input power exceeds a certain level and the charging current is larger than the rated current, the controller will automatically lower the charging power and bring the charging current to the rated level.

🙌 ONE KEY restore factory default – this mppt charge controller work with Bluetooth module, which can pair with Android and iPhone to real-time monitor solar panels/ battery/ load’s states and display the daily power generation curve and battery voltage curve. ONE KEY to restore factory default through bluetooth model and parameter setting function. It also provides last 1 year data logging: discharge and charge energy.

🙌 Negative Ground ML series – this mppt solar charge controller compatible with various Deep Cycle battery options: LithiumLithium(LiFePO4, Li(NiCoMn)O2), Sealed, Gel, Flooded battery. Temperature compensation process and Die-cast aluminum design has been optimized for long battery life, It protect the battery from being over-charged by the solar modules and over-discharged by the loads.