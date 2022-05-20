Top 10 Best mpow solar light Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

MAYSAK 60 LED solar lamp has constant illumination mode and motion sensor lighting mode, you can choose the working mode by switch the toggle switch. Its advanced solar panel is designed for the most efficient use of solar energy, and it doesn’t need charging until after at least 6 hours of continuous use.

Configuration & Specification:

Casting aluminum, plastic & glass construction

Solar Panel: Amorphous silicon solar panel, 165mm * 135mm, 1W

Battery: 5pcs of Ni-Mh AA battery, 6V / 900mAh

Light source: 60pcs of super bright white color #2835 SMD LED, luminous flux is 750 lumen, power 4.5W

Manual ON-AUTO-OFF switch included

Outlet for DC charging with transformer (Not including transformer)

PIR auto sensor included (automatically turns on when somebody pass by its detective area)

Detection Range: 180º

Detection Distance: 2~18m (can be adjusted by user)

Illuminating area: 15m (maximum radius)

Time Delay: 10 seconds per time (can be adjusted by user from 10 seconds to 2 minutes)

Working Ambient Light illumination: 3 lux ~ 2000 lux (can be adjusted by user)

Work Temperature: -10ºC ~ +50ºC

Installation Height: 1.5m ~ 2m

Working Humidity: ≤90% RH

Over charge and over discharge protect

Innovation



MAYSAK Solar outdoor PIR motion sensor lights, with waterproof amorphous silicon solar panel charges in all daylight conditions, does not need direct sunlight more suitable for the occasions with weak-sunshine.

Features



1. This solar security lights built-in 60pcs ultra bright LED output 750 Lumens brightness, built-in 5pcs 1.2V 900mAh AA batteries supply powerful electricity and provide longer lighting time.

2.This solar lights absorbs and converts the sunlight into electricity in daytime then stored to the built-in rechargeable battery, will light up for 10-120 seconds (Adjustable) when motion detected at night and the switch in “Auto“ mode. It will prolong lighting time if motion detected once again during lighting until you leave the detection area, also you can turns the which to “ON” it meets your need to for long time use.

Technology



MAYSAK Solar powered security lights used newest exclusive self-developed infrared human body sensing technology of detection reaching 25 meters long-range and elimination animal erroneous firing without error triggering.

All the MAYSAK’s products are well packed in a box with our owner brand, please check whether it’s the exclusive packaging with “MAYSAK” logo when you receive the items and we will offer 365 days repair service.

Quality and details



Security light and solar panel

Built-in 60PCS super bright #2835SMD LED, the maximum brightness up to 750 lumen; Amorphous silicon solar panel charging in all daylight conditions, does not need direct sunlight more suitable for occasions with weak sunlight.

Details, function adjustment

High quality ABS material and full transparent glass, anti-aging, durable, waterproof; The two-ways 180 degree connector, adjust the detection direction at any time, effectively improve the practicality of the product.

Large area, high brightness

Up to 750 lumen brightness, the illuminated area about 5-8 square meters, it meets the needs of security lighting for going out for night.

2. MAYSAK Solar power security lights used newest exclusive self-developed infrared human body sensing technology of detection reaching 25 meters long-range and elimination animal erroneous firing without error triggering.

3. This front door solar security lights built-in 60pcs ultra bright LED output 750 Lumens brightness, built-in 5pcs 1.2V 900mAh AA batteries supply powerful electricity and provide longer lighting time.

4. This outdoor motion sensor floodlight absorbs and converts the sunlight into electricity in daytime then stored to the built-in rechargeable battery, will light up for 10-120 seconds (Adjustable) when motion detected at night and the switch in “Auto“ mode. It will prolong lighting time if motion detected once again during lighting until you leave the detection area, also you can turns the which to “ON” it meets your need to for long time use.

5. All the MAYSAK’s products are well packed in a box with our owner brand, please check whether it’s the exclusive packaging with “MAYSAK” trademark when you receive the items and we will offer 365 days warranty, please feel free to contact us for support or replace product during this time.

So you had known what is the best mpow solar light in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.