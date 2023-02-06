Top 10 Best motion solar lights Reviews

Contents
Product Description
Linkind 2-in-1 Outdoor Solar Motion Sensor Landscape Spotlights
WARM TIPS:
1, Make sure the LED solar spotlights is full of solar power for maximum lighting effect. It is recommended to charge it under direct sunlight for 1-2 days before the first use.
2, Whether the solar landscape spotlight can produce the best lighting effect depends on sunlight intensity, geographical location, weather conditions, seasons and other conditions.
3, The solar spotlight may need more time (at least 6-8 hours) to charge in cold or cloudy weather day.
4, Please make sure the landscape spotlight is installed under direct sunlight without shade or eave to shelter the solar panel. Otherwise, the lighting time will be shorter.
SPECIFICATIONS:
LED Quantity: 16pcs
Brightness: Max 650lm
Color Temperature: 6500K Daylight
Waterproof Rating: IP67
Adjustable Angle: Horizontal 180 degree, vertical 90 degree
Beam Angle: 90 Degree
Detecting Angle: 120 Degree
Detecting Distance: 8m/26ft
TWO LIGHTING MODES
Mode 1:
1st press: Turns on with one flashing and turns to dim light 15s later. Turns to high bright light when detecting motion. Automatically turns to dim light 10s after people/animals leave.
Mode 2:
2nd press: Turns on with twice flashing and turns off 15s later. Turns to high bright light when detecting motion. Automatically turns off 10s after people/animals leave.
3rd press: Turns off with triple flashing.
HIGH-PERFORMANCE SOLAR MOTION SENSOR LANDSCAPE SPOTLIGHTS
Withstand Extreme Weather
Adopting seamless design with all the edges and connections are perfectly sealed and anti-UV ABS material, the waterproof IP67 solar powered spotlight is specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions. It is also heat resistant and frost resistant.
20% Conversion Rate
With larger-size solar panel, the photoelectric conversion rate of our solar panel is up to 20%, highly reducing the charging time. Especially in cloudy or rainy days, Linkind outdoor solar powered spotlight can store more electric energy under the same sunlight when compared with other low-efficient solar spotlights.
Larger Detecting Areas
The outstanding motion sensor of high accuracy and sensitivity features 120 degree detection angle and 8m/26ft induction range. It quickly responds to all movements.
Adjustable Solar Panel
Easy to adjust the direction of the lights and solar panel by up to 180 degree horizontally and 90 degree vertically, perfect for illumination and accentuation of dark and specific areas of your house or outdoor areas. Adjusting the solar panel is also good for optimum sun exposure and increasing solar conversion.
WIDE APPLICATION
Unit LED
16
16
16
12
12
Color Temperature
6500k
3000k
6500k
6500k
6500k
Light Color
Daylight White
Warm White
Daylight White
Daylight White
Daylight White
Lighting Modes
2 Optional Modes
3 Optional Modes
2 Optional Modes
2 Optional Modes
2 Optional Modes
Sensing Angle
120° sensing angle / Stay On
No motion sensing / Stay On
No motion sensing / Stay On
No motion sensing / Stay On
No motion sensing / Stay On
Max Working Time
About 6-12hrs
Low Light Mode (24hrs) / Medium Light Mode (12hrs) / High Light Mode (6hrs)
Low Light Mode (12hrs) / High Light Mode (6hrs)
Low Light Mode (12hrs) / High Light Mode (6hrs)
Low Light Mode (12hrs) / High Light Mode (6hrs)
Lighting Angle
90 degree
90 degree
90 degree
90 degree
90 degree
Adjustable Panel
Horizontal 180°, Vertical 90°
Horizontal 180°, Vertical 90°
Horizontal 180°, Vertical 90°
Horizontal 180°, Vertical 90°
Horizontal 180°, Vertical 90°
Power Source
Solar-Powered
Solar-Powered
Solar-Powered
Solar-Powered
Solar-Powered
Installation
Ground-inserted/ Wall-mounted
Ground-inserted/ Wall-mounted
Ground-inserted/ Wall-mounted
Ground-inserted/ Wall-mounted
Ground-inserted/ Wall-mounted
【High Brightness & Excellent Sensor Detector】Linkind solar motion senor landscape spotlight adopts 16 LED beads, providing ideal illumination with max 650lm of 6500K light output. The outstanding motion sensor of high accuracy and sensitivity features 120 degree detection angle and 8m/26ft induction range.
【2 Working Modes & IP67 Waterproof】You can press the back button to switch two working modes according to your needs. The spotlight can be automatically on when detecting motion (people or animals). Applying seamless design, heat-resistant and anti-UV ABS material, the waterproof IP67 solar powered spotlight is specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions.
【Wireless & 2-in-1 Function】Wireless design makes installation easy and portable for outdoor activities. Linkind 2-in-1 outdoor solar landscape spotlight can be inserted into the ground as a landscape light with provided particularly designed stakes and mounted on the wall as a wall light with screws included.
【Focused Spotlight & Versatile Use】 With narrower 90 degree beam angle, the spotlight emits focused light. The lights and large-size solar panel can be adjusted in 180 degree horizontally and 90 degree vertically. Optimum for patio, porch, path, deck, pool, yard, garden, garage, driveway, pathway, etc.
【High-efficient & Trustworthy Solar Spotlights】 Our solar panel photoelectric conversion rate is up to 20%, highly reducing the charging time. The larger capacity 18650 rechargeable lithium batteries will automatically stop charging when fully charged, preventing against overheating, overcharging, inflation and explosion. FCC, CE certified.