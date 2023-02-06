Top 10 Best motion solar lights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Linkind 2-in-1 Outdoor Solar Motion Sensor Landscape Spotlights



WARM TIPS:

1, Make sure the LED solar spotlights is full of solar power for maximum lighting effect. It is recommended to charge it under direct sunlight for 1-2 days before the first use.

2, Whether the solar landscape spotlight can produce the best lighting effect depends on sunlight intensity, geographical location, weather conditions, seasons and other conditions.

3, The solar spotlight may need more time (at least 6-8 hours) to charge in cold or cloudy weather day.

4, Please make sure the landscape spotlight is installed under direct sunlight without shade or eave to shelter the solar panel. Otherwise, the lighting time will be shorter.

SPECIFICATIONS:

LED Quantity: 16pcs

Brightness: Max 650lm

Color Temperature: 6500K Daylight

Waterproof Rating: IP67

Adjustable Angle: Horizontal 180 degree, vertical 90 degree

Beam Angle: 90 Degree

Detecting Angle: 120 Degree

Detecting Distance: 8m/26ft

TWO LIGHTING MODES



Mode 1:

1st press: Turns on with one flashing and turns to dim light 15s later. Turns to high bright light when detecting motion. Automatically turns to dim light 10s after people/animals leave.

Mode 2:

2nd press: Turns on with twice flashing and turns off 15s later. Turns to high bright light when detecting motion. Automatically turns off 10s after people/animals leave.

3rd press: Turns off with triple flashing.

HIGH-PERFORMANCE SOLAR MOTION SENSOR LANDSCAPE SPOTLIGHTS



Withstand Extreme Weather

Adopting seamless design with all the edges and connections are perfectly sealed and anti-UV ABS material, the waterproof IP67 solar powered spotlight is specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions. It is also heat resistant and frost resistant.

20% Conversion Rate

With larger-size solar panel, the photoelectric conversion rate of our solar panel is up to 20%, highly reducing the charging time. Especially in cloudy or rainy days, Linkind outdoor solar powered spotlight can store more electric energy under the same sunlight when compared with other low-efficient solar spotlights.

Larger Detecting Areas

The outstanding motion sensor of high accuracy and sensitivity features 120 degree detection angle and 8m/26ft induction range. It quickly responds to all movements.

Adjustable Solar Panel

Easy to adjust the direction of the lights and solar panel by up to 180 degree horizontally and 90 degree vertically, perfect for illumination and accentuation of dark and specific areas of your house or outdoor areas. Adjusting the solar panel is also good for optimum sun exposure and increasing solar conversion.

WIDE APPLICATION



