Top 10 Best motion solar lights outdoor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Specification:

Brightness:800 LMs

Color Temperature: 6500K (White Light)

Waterproof Degree:IP65

Sensing Distance:16-26Ft

Material: ABS+PC

Package:

2 * Solar Motion Sensor Lights 2 * Mounting Bracket 1 * User Manual 6 * Mounting Screws 6 * Plastic Anchors

Solar Lights Outdoor with Motion Sensor

This outdoor flood light uses High quality impact-resistant PC material to ensure this LED solar light can stand up to All Extreme Weather.3 head solar motion sensor lights outdoor has multi-joint rotatable design, 360° independently adjustable solar panel and flood lights, can be rotated to any angle for your requirements, that provide wider and more flexible range of light.

Kind Tips:

A full charge requires up to 6- 8 hours of sunlight. Recommend a mounting height of 6- 8feet.The charging time and the lighting time of the solar light vary with sunlight intensity, geographical location, weather conditions, seasons and other conditions.In winter, solar flood lights outdoor can’t get enough energy from sunlight, so it is normal that it has lower brightness and shorter working time at night.

Multi-Joint Rotatable Design

Our solar security light has three innovative adjustable LED heads, which can make the light cover a wide area and meet your needs for different lighting angles and areas.Can be widely used at yard, garage, garden, parking lot, exit, entrance,give you a best outdoor lighting experience.

Sensitive Motion Detection Mode

With the Built-In motion sensor detector, the security lights motion outdoor will be from lights out to high bright when the sensor is activated, and the light will turn off after 30 seconds of no movement. The motion detection range of the LED solar lights outdoor is 16-26 ft with a 120° detection angle.

Heatproof and IP65 Waterproof

Make of high quality impact-resistant PC material.Great outdoor security night light for wall, patio, garden, porch, lawn, pathway, etc. It’s specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions.

How to install:



Press the button switch to turn on the light.Choose a location exposed to direct sunlight.Fix the pillar hinge into the wall. Place the screw hole of the light over the pillar hinge.Put the screw through the lamp and twist it into the pillar hinge.Hang the wall light onto the lamp holder. The installation is completed.

💡Ultra Bright Solar Powered Flood Lights–The wireless solar outdoor lights has 3 ultra-bright flexible LED heads with 74 ultra bright LED outdoor flood lights, it provides 800lm 6500K daylight source with 270° wide lighting angle.

💡2200mAh Eco-friendly Solar Power–Our solar lights with high efficiency solar panel, can charge the large capacity battery faster when daytime. Panel is more energy saving ensures full charge and can last up to 30 hours for night use, provide 2000 times illumination.

💡IP65 Waterproof & Heatproof–The solar lights outdoor made of ABS material with high impact resistance, provide excellent illumination for wide areas like garden, courtyard, driveway, garage, patio, outside wall, deck, etc. It’s specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions.

💡Buy with confidence–ZHUPIG offers 2 years warranty and 90-day money back guarantee as well as 7*24H service. ZHUPIG is dedicated to solve all your issues and is committed to delivering 5 stars experience for all buyers. Your complete satisfaction is our highest priority!