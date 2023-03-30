Top 10 Best motion sensor light solar Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

FOYSEM 148 LEDs Solar Motion Sensor Lights

Security Light Mode

Solar wall lights charge during the day and enter motion detection mode when it is at night or dark.

Light will turn on automatically when motion is detected and turn off in 30s until the motion sensor is triggered again.

Package Conment

148 LEDs Solar Light

Instruction Manual

Installing Screws

Expansion Pillar-hinges

Specification

Size:5.23*4.33*1.97inch

LED Quantity: 148 LED

Lighting Angle: 270°

Detection Angle: 120°

Detection Distance: 16-26ft

Color Temperature: 7500K

Li-Battery: 1200 mAh

Lumen: 2200 LM

Brighter and Wider Illumination Coverage

LED solar lights come with 270° wide lighting angle, which can provide brighter and wider illumination coverage. Enhanced PIR motion inductor can detect up to 16-26 feet with a 120° detect angle, meet a wider range of lighting use.

High Efficient Solar Panel

Solar outdoor lights design with higher-conversion rate monocrystalline silicon solar cells, conversion rate of sunlight up to 23%. Solar light outdoor can last 10-12 hours after 6-8 hours charging time during the day under sunshine. High-efficiency solar panels make it charge faster and save more energy.

IP65 Waterproof, 30000+hours Lifespan

Solar powered outdoor lights are made of high-strength ABS, IP65 waterproof, heat resistant and frost resistant. Even in the scorching sun and storm, the solar flood lights outdoor can work well. It can withstand any extreme weather conditions. The lifespan of outdoor motion sensor light is up to 30,000 hours.It is more durable and longer use.

Easy to Install:

Install the solar light in a location exposed to direct sunlight.

Punch two holes on the wall with a drill bit.

Put the plastic concrete anchors into the hole.

Fix the solar light with screws and then turn on the switch.

Warm Tips:

In order to ensure the normal use of the solar lights, please install the lights in a location exposed to direct sunlight.

Full charge requires up to 6- 8 hours under sunlight. We recommend that the installation height is 6-8 ft.

After the switch is turned to the “ON” position, the wall light only illuminates when the ambient light level is below 20 Lux and motion is detected. Cover the solar panel with your hands or put it in dark environment to check it the light works.

Please note that if the light fails to light up after days of continuous rainy or cloudy weather, it is because the battery has been exhausted. The light will function normally again at night after a sunny day.

