Top 10 Best mommys helper™ tip-resistant furniture 8-pack safety brackets Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Use these Home furnishings Protection brackets and straps to help prevent home furniture tipover. When a junior mountaineer begins checking out the tall dresser or e-book shelves, mom and dad will be glad to know the award winning Tip Resistant Furnishings Brackets are doing their job in trying to keep the furnishings upright. Market Award Profitable Goods.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Products Dimensions‏:‎5 x 5 x 1.2 inches 15.6 Ounces

Company recommended age‏:‎1 month and up

UPC‏:‎671761106340

Manufacturer‏:‎Mommys Helper

ASIN‏:‎B010MMYLVY

Detachable for transferring home furniture when cleaning

Straps home furnishings securely to wall. Effortless to install

Aids prevent household furniture tip over

24 Count

So you had known what is the best mommys helper™ tip-resistant furniture 8-pack safety brackets in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.