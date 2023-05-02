Top 10 Best moen towel bars for bathroom Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] The Moen Substitution Shower Arm Diverter with Hand Shower Cradle attaches to Moen showerheads to allow for uncomplicated integration for hand showers. When linked, this 3-functionality diverter utilizes a 180-diploma manage to regulate h2o flow in between the showerhead, hand shower, or both of those concurrently. A hand shower cradle is built-in into the diverter to keep the hand shower when it is not in use. The Moen Shower Arm Diverter with Hand Shower Cradle is obtainable in fashionable oil-rubbed bronze or a warm brushed nickel end to complement your toilet aesthetic.

Flexible Design: Chrome end is hugely reflective for a mirror-like look that functions with any decorating type

COORDINATING Selection: Coordinates with other Moen lavatory components

Flexible PLACEMENT: For use in the bath as properly as the kitchen for hanging towels and much more

PEACE-OF-Mind: Developed for problem-free of charge installation

Developed TO Last: Backed by Moen’s Constrained Life time Guarantee