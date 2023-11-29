Home » Faucet » Top 10 Best moen single handle kitchen faucet cartridge Reviews

We may earn a small part of the sale from links to any products or services on this site. You do not pay anything extra and your purchase helps support our work.

Top 10 Best moen single handle kitchen faucet cartridge Reviews

Top 10 Rated moen single handle kitchen faucet cartridge in 2023 Comparison Table

SaleBestseller No. 1
Moen 100710 Posi-Temp One-Handle Tub and Shower Replacement Knob Handle Kit, White and Chrome Knob Insert
Moen 100710 Posi-Temp One-Handle Tub and Shower Replacement Knob Handle Kit, White and Chrome Knob Insert
  • VERSATILE DESIGN: Chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any decorating style
  • REPLACEMENT PART: Ideal for repairing problematic plumbing fixtures without the need to replace them
  • ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURER: Authentic Moen replacement part
  • PEACE-OF-MIND: Designed for hassle-free installation
$12.24
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 2
Moen 1222 One-Handle Posi-Temp Faucet Cartridge Replacement for Moen Tub Shower and Shower Only Configurations, Brass and Plastic
Moen 1222 One-Handle Posi-Temp Faucet Cartridge Replacement for Moen Tub Shower and Shower Only Configurations, Brass and Plastic
  • INCLUDES: Moen 1222 One-Handle Posi-Temp Faucet Cartridge Replacement for Moen Tub Shower and Shower Only Configurations, Brass and Plastic
  • REPLACEMENT PART: Ideal for repairing problematic plumbing fixtures without the need to replace them
  • ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURER: Authentic Moen replacement part
  • PEACE-OF-MIND: Designed for hassle-free installation
$27.95
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 3
Moen 137401 Eco-Performance Aerator Flow Restrictor Service Kit for Rothbury or Voss, 1.5 gpm, N/A
Moen 137401 Eco-Performance Aerator Flow Restrictor Service Kit for Rothbury or Voss, 1.5 gpm, N/A
  • VERSATILE DESIGN: Chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any decorating style
  • REPLACEMENT PART: Ideal for repairing problematic plumbing fixtures without the need to replace them
  • GENUINE MOEN: Authentic Moen replacement part
  • PEACE-OF-MIND: Designed for hassle-free installation
$11.78
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 4
Moen 1225 One-Handle Kitchen and Bathroom Faucet Cartridge Replacement Kit, Brass
Moen 1225 One-Handle Kitchen and Bathroom Faucet Cartridge Replacement Kit, Brass
  • INCLUDES: Moen 1225 One-Handle Kitchen and Bathroom Faucet Cartridge Replacement Kit, Brass
  • REPLACEMENT PART: Ideal for repairing problematic plumbing fixtures without the need to replace them
  • ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURER: Authentic Moen replacement part
  • PEACE-OF-MIND: Designed for hassle-free installation
$21.23
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 5
Moen 87233SRS Adler One-Handle High Arc Pulldown Kitchen Faucet with Power Clean, 24.7' L x 12.3' W x 14.6' H, Spot Resist Stainless
Moen 87233SRS Adler One-Handle High Arc Pulldown Kitchen Faucet with Power Clean, 24.7" L x 12.3" W x 14.6" H, Spot Resist Stainless
  • SPOT RESISTANT: Spot Resist stainless finish resists fingerprints and water spots for a cleaner looking kitchen
  • POWER CLEAN: Power Clean spray technology provides 50 percent more spray power versus most of our pulldown and pullout faucets without the Power Clean technology
  • RETRACTABLE: Equipped with the Reflex system for smooth operation, easy movement, and secure docking of the pulldown/pullout spray head
  • EASY TO USE: Faucet pulldown hose offers flexible water delivery; Hose automatically retracts with ease
  • 2 FUNCTIONS: Aerated stream for everyday cleaning; Powerful rinse for heavy-duty cleaning
$159.00
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 6
Moen 9601 ChoiceFlo Replacement Water Filter Compatible with Moen Sip Filtered Kitchen Faucets
Moen 9601 ChoiceFlo Replacement Water Filter Compatible with Moen Sip Filtered Kitchen Faucets
  • REPLACEMENT FILTER: For Chateau With ChoiceFlo, Sip, And AquaSuite Series 9600/9602/9500/9502
  • ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURER: Authentic Moen replacement part
  • PEACE-OF-MIND: Designed for hassle-free installation
$34.63
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 7
Moen Genta LX Matte Black High-Pressure Balancing Eco-Performance Modern Shower Trim, including Showerhead, Shower Lever Handle for Water Temperature Adjustment (Posi-Temp Valve Required), T2472EPBL
Moen Genta LX Matte Black High-Pressure Balancing Eco-Performance Modern Shower Trim, including Showerhead, Shower Lever Handle for Water Temperature Adjustment (Posi-Temp Valve Required), T2472EPBL
  • EYE-CATCHING: Matte Black finish makes a bold statement
  • VALVE REQUIRED: This trim kit requires valve # 2510 to complete installation
  • LONGSTANDING FLEXIBILITY: Built on the Moen M-PACT common valve system, allowing you to update the faucet style in the future without replacing any plumbing
  • ADA COMPLIANT: Complies with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) specifications
  • BUILT TO LAST: Backed by Moen's Limited Lifetime Warranty
$101.75
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 8
Moen Brass Posi-Temp Pressure Balancing Tub and Shower Valve, Four Port Cycle Valve with Standard 1/2-Inch IPS Connections, 2510
Moen Brass Posi-Temp Pressure Balancing Tub and Shower Valve, Four Port Cycle Valve with Standard 1/2-Inch IPS Connections, 2510
  • TEMPERATURE CONTROL: Posi-Temp valve helps maintain water temperature
  • LONGSTANDING FLEXIBILITY: Built on the Moen M-PACT common valve system, allowing you to update the faucet style in the future without replacing any plumbing
  • CONNECTION SIZE: 1/2-inch IPS connections
  • NUMBER OF PORTS: 4
  • ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURER: Authentic Moen replacement part
$110.99
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 9
Moen 11985 Replacement Pivot Rod for 50/50 Bathroom Drain Assembly
Moen 11985 Replacement Pivot Rod for 50/50 Bathroom Drain Assembly
  • INCLUDES: Moen 11985 Replacement Pivot Rod for 50/50 Bathroom Drain Assembly
  • REPLACEMENT PART: Ideal for repairing problematic plumbing fixtures without the need to replace them
  • ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURER: Authentic Moen replacement part
  • PEACE-OF-MIND: Designed for hassle-free installation
$5.66
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 10
Moen 116711 Eco-Performance Aerator Flow Restrictor, 1.5 Gpm - Aerator Insert
Moen 116711 Eco-Performance Aerator Flow Restrictor, 1.5 Gpm - Aerator Insert
  • REPLACEMENT PART: Ideal for repairing problematic plumbing fixtures without the need to replace them
  • ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURER: Authentic Moen replacement part
  • PEACE-OF-MIND: Designed for hassle-free installation
  • FITS: Chateau, Castleby, Villeta, Eva, Brantford, Level, Monticello, Kingsley, Waterhill and Vestige bathroom or kitchen faucets
  • BUILT TO LAST: Backed by Moen’s Limited Lifetime Warranty
$5.54
Buy on Amazon
Are you finding for top 10 good moen single handle kitchen faucet cartridge for your budget in 2023? After evaluating and analyzing in detail more than 22,692 customer satisfaction about top 10 best moen single handle kitchen faucet cartridge in 2023, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:

Our Best Choice: 1225 1225B Cartridge Replacement Kit For MOEN Single-Handle Bathroom Shower and Kitchen Sink Faucet Cartridge


Our rating:4.6 out of 5 stars (4.6 / 5)



Check Price on Amazon


[ad_1] New duo-ring leakage prevention structure. Matches Moen Chateau Tub Shower Faucet

New duo-ring leakage avoidance style and design
Involves 2 Retainer Clips(883 & 1883)
Designed for stress-free set up
Set up instruction and twisting cap included
This cartridge can be employed in all Moen solitary-handle faucets apart from Posi-Temp and ExactTemp types

Leave a Comment