Top 10 Best moen shower faucet brushed nickel Reviews

The Gibson collection presents contemporary industrial style and design a softer stage of watch. The tubular spout and handles mirror the search of uncovered piping though polished edges to build a chic and modern-day model. Install with Posi-Temp® tension balancing control valve to retain water temperature command in the shower.

Heat UP YOUR Bath: Brushed Nickel complete supplies a heat-grey metallic glimpse

VALVE Needed: This trim package needs valve # 2510 to finish set up

LONGSTANDING Versatility: Constructed on the Moen M-PACT typical valve method, allowing for you to update the faucet type in the foreseeable future with out replacing any plumbing

ADA COMPLIANT: Complies with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements

Created TO Very last: Backed by Moen’s Confined Life time Warranty