Top 10 Best moen bathroom faucet brushed nickel Reviews

Dedicated product development and design

For over 80 years, Moen has been dedicated to designing products that you can rely on for a lifetime. Complete your entire home with a vast collection of products you can trust, from kitchen and bathroom faucets, to bath accessories and smart home technology.

Moen offers a wide range of finishes to choose from: rich, antiqued bronzes, classic chrome, subtle, warm nickels, and more bold, modern finishes, like black and gold. Make a statement in any room with the perfect finishing piece thanks to Moen’s breadth of high-quality and durable finishes.

At Moen, the customer is at the center of our design process. The needs and insights of our customers drive the development of delightful, innovative technologies that help make everyday tasks just a little bit easier, such as motion-sensing technology in the kitchen, and temperature-controlled showers started from an app.

Prepping for family dinners. Bathing the baby. Watering the plants. It should come as no surprise that you spend more active time in the kitchen than any other room in the house. And from finishes to innovations to installation, there are plenty of reasons why Moen is the right choice for your kitchen. From faucets and sinks to filtration systems and garbage disposals, Moen has endless products to fit seamlessly into your kitchen. And with meaningful innovations like boosted spray power with Power Boost or hands-free convenience with MotionSense, you’ll love how Moen products bring not only endless style opportunities, but also in-demand functionality.

From small, intimate powder rooms to large, luxurious master baths, small changes in your bathroom can make a big difference in refreshing one of the busiest rooms in the house. Focus on the details with Moen products, and you’ll be able to customize this space – making it more stylish, while reflecting your personal taste. From bathroom sink faucets and tub fillers to bath safety and accessories, Moen has endless products to fit seamlessly into your bath. And with meaningful innovations like easy and fast faucet installation with M-PACT or integrated ink stamps on your bath accessories showing you where to drill with Press & Mark, you’ll love how Moen products bring not only endless style opportunities, but also in-demand functionality.

A shower wakes you up, soothes your senses or relaxes your body – and it starts the minute you step into the water. It is your sanctuary, a private place for you to unwind from your day or re-energize yourself to start anew. Start creating your new personal shower space by choosing Moen fixtures that give you modern styles and innovations. From handheld showers and rainshowers to slide bars and body sprays, Moen has endless products to fit seamlessly into your shower. And with meaningful innovations like effortless docking with Magnetix or the best rainshower experience possible with Immersion technology, you’ll love how Moen products bring not only endless style opportunities, but also in-demand functionality.

At Moen, we put the customer at the center of everything, including our design process. Their needs and insights drive the development of delightful, innovative products and technology that help to make everyday tasks just a little bit easier. With meaningful innovations like water throughout your home monitored and controlled with an app or perfectly warm and steamy showers you can start with your voice, you’ll love how Moen products bring not just in-demand functionality, but also the latest in tech trends.

LifeShine brushed nickel finish resists flaking and corroding for the lifetime of the faucet

3-hole mount compatible with widespread installations between 8 and 16 inches

M-PACT widespread valve allows you to easily change the look of your faucet above the deck or in front of the wall

Compatible with all Moen widespread trim kits that have been built on M-PACT valve system

Duralock quick connect system allows for an easy snap-in installation on 8-inch to 16-inch wide sink applications

1/2-inch IPS connection type