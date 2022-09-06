Top 10 Best moen bathroom faucet brushed nickel Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Rated moen bathroom faucet brushed nickel in 2022 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: Moen Eva Two-Handle High-Arc Bathroom Faucet Bundle (Brushed Nickel) complete with Moen 9000 Widespread Lavatory Rough-In Valve with Drain Assembly
- VERSATILE FINISH: Chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any decorating style
- HANDSHOWER ACCESS AT ANY HEIGHT: Add a secondary shower dock for easy Magnetix handshower access at any height
- MULTIPLE USES: Ideal for bathing children and pets, or for seated bathing
- COMPATIBILITY: Works with all Moen Magnetix Handshowers and Combination Showers
- QUICK INSTALLATION: Two mounting options are included for a quick install – permanent waterproof adhesive and two screws with wall bracket
- SPOT RESISTANT: Spot resist brushed nickel finish resists fingerprints and water spots for a cleaner-looking bath faucet
- EASY TO ADJUST: One-handle lever handle makes it easy to adjust the water
- SINGLE HOLE MOUNT: Creates a cleaner look against custom countertops, with an optional deck plate for 3-hole installations
- AERATED FLOW: Ideal for everyday bathroom tasks like brushing teeth and washing hands
- WATER EFFICIENT: This product meets EPA WaterSense criteria to conserve water without sacrificing performance
- SPOT RESISTANT: Spot Resist stainless finish resists fingerprints and water spots for a cleaner looking kitchen
- POWER CLEAN: Power Clean spray technology provides 50 percent more spray power versus most of our pulldown and pullout faucets without the Power Clean technology
- RETRACTABLE: Equipped with the Reflex system for smooth operation, easy movement, and secure docking of the pulldown/pullout spray head
- EASY TO USE: Faucet pulldown hose offers flexible water delivery; Hose automatically retracts with ease
- 2 FUNCTIONS: Aerated stream for everyday cleaning; Powerful rinse for heavy-duty cleaning
- Drain for stainless sinks
- Fits sinks with standard 3-5/8” outlet
- Includes lock nut
- Stainless finish coordinates with today's popular kitchen appliances and accessories
- SPOT RESISTANT: Spot Resist Stainless finish resists fingerprints and water spots for a cleaner looking kitchen
- 1 SENSOR: MotionSense Wave features single-sensor touchless activation, allowing you to easily turn water on and off with the wave of a hand.
- POWER CLEAN: Power Clean spray technology provides 50 percent more spray power versus most of our pulldown and pull-out faucets without the Power Clean technology
- RETRACTABLE: Equipped with the Reflex system for smooth operation, easy movement and secure docking of the spray head
- FLEXIBLE DESIGN: Designed to be installed through 1 or 3 holes; escutcheon included
- BOLD STATEMENT: Matte Black finish adds a touch of sophistication to any room
- FLEXIBLE DESIGN: Designed to be installed through 1 or 3 holes; optional deckplate included
- EASY TO USE: Single handle makes it easy to adjust the water temperature and pressure
- TAILORED DESIGN: Single hole mount creates a cleaner look against custom countertops
- COORDINATING COLLECTION: Coordinates with other faucets and accessories in the Genta LX Collection
- LONGSTANDING FLEXIBILITY: Built on the Moen M-PACT common valve system, allowing you to update the faucet style in the future without replacing any plumbing
- ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURER: Authentic Moen replacement part
- CONNECTION SIZE: 1/2-inch IPS connections
- PEACE-OF-MIND: Designed for hassle-free installation
- EYE-CATCHING: Matte Black finish makes a bold statement
- VALVE REQUIRED: This trim kit requires valve 2510 to complete installation
- LONGSTANDING FLEXIBILITY: Built on the Moen M-PACT common valve system, allowing you to update the faucet style in the future without replacing any plumbing
- ADA COMPLIANT: Complies with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) specifications
- BUILT TO LAST: Backed by Moen's Limited Lifetime Warranty
- WARM AND INVITING: Brushed Nickel finish provides a lightly brushed warm-grey metallic look
- VALVE REQUIRED: This trim kit requires valve No. 2510, 2520, 2570, or 2590 to complete installation
- LONGSTANDING FLEXIBILITY: Built on the Moen M-PACT common valve system, allowing you to update the faucet style in the future without replacing any plumbing
- PRESSURE BALANCING: Posi-Temp valve (sold separately) helps maintain water pressure and temperature even when other water sources in the house are in use
- COORDINATING COLLECTION: Coordinates with other faucets and accessories in the Brantford Collection
- VERSATILE DESIGN: Chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any decorating style
- TEMPERATURE CONTROL: PosiTemp valve helps maintain water temperature
- COORDINATING COLLECTION: Coordinates with other accessories in the Idora Collection
- CUSTOMIZE YOUR SHOWER: 5 distinct shower spray settings gives flexibility and variety
- ADA COMPLIANT: Complies with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) specifications
Our Best Choice: Moen Eva Two-Handle High-Arc Bathroom Faucet Bundle (Brushed Nickel) complete with Moen 9000 Widespread Lavatory Rough-In Valve with Drain Assembly
From the manufacturer
Why Moen?
Dedicated product development and design
For over 80 years, Moen has been dedicated to designing products that you can rely on for a lifetime. Complete your entire home with a vast collection of products you can trust, from kitchen and bathroom faucets, to bath accessories and smart home technology.
Personalize your look with a variety of finishes
Moen offers a wide range of finishes to choose from: rich, antiqued bronzes, classic chrome, subtle, warm nickels, and more bold, modern finishes, like black and gold. Make a statement in any room with the perfect finishing piece thanks to Moen’s breadth of high-quality and durable finishes.
Innovations to power your most meaningful moments
At Moen, the customer is at the center of our design process. The needs and insights of our customers drive the development of delightful, innovative technologies that help make everyday tasks just a little bit easier, such as motion-sensing technology in the kitchen, and temperature-controlled showers started from an app.
Moen Kitchen Solutions
Prepping for family dinners. Bathing the baby. Watering the plants. It should come as no surprise that you spend more active time in the kitchen than any other room in the house. And from finishes to innovations to installation, there are plenty of reasons why Moen is the right choice for your kitchen. From faucets and sinks to filtration systems and garbage disposals, Moen has endless products to fit seamlessly into your kitchen. And with meaningful innovations like boosted spray power with Power Boost or hands-free convenience with MotionSense, you’ll love how Moen products bring not only endless style opportunities, but also in-demand functionality.
Your Bathroom by Moen
From small, intimate powder rooms to large, luxurious master baths, small changes in your bathroom can make a big difference in refreshing one of the busiest rooms in the house. Focus on the details with Moen products, and you’ll be able to customize this space – making it more stylish, while reflecting your personal taste. From bathroom sink faucets and tub fillers to bath safety and accessories, Moen has endless products to fit seamlessly into your bath. And with meaningful innovations like easy and fast faucet installation with M-PACT or integrated ink stamps on your bath accessories showing you where to drill with Press & Mark, you’ll love how Moen products bring not only endless style opportunities, but also in-demand functionality.
Shower Innovations by Moen
A shower wakes you up, soothes your senses or relaxes your body – and it starts the minute you step into the water. It is your sanctuary, a private place for you to unwind from your day or re-energize yourself to start anew. Start creating your new personal shower space by choosing Moen fixtures that give you modern styles and innovations. From handheld showers and rainshowers to slide bars and body sprays, Moen has endless products to fit seamlessly into your shower. And with meaningful innovations like effortless docking with Magnetix or the best rainshower experience possible with Immersion technology, you’ll love how Moen products bring not only endless style opportunities, but also in-demand functionality.
Moen Smart Home Technology
At Moen, we put the customer at the center of everything, including our design process. Their needs and insights drive the development of delightful, innovative products and technology that help to make everyday tasks just a little bit easier. With meaningful innovations like water throughout your home monitored and controlled with an app or perfectly warm and steamy showers you can start with your voice, you’ll love how Moen products bring not just in-demand functionality, but also the latest in tech trends.
Featured Category: Kitchen
Featured Category: Bathroom
Featured Category: Showering
Featured Category: Smart Home
Available for Purchase Now
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Available for Moen’s Product Registration Program
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
LifeShine brushed nickel finish resists flaking and corroding for the lifetime of the faucet
3-hole mount compatible with widespread installations between 8 and 16 inches
M-PACT widespread valve allows you to easily change the look of your faucet above the deck or in front of the wall
Compatible with all Moen widespread trim kits that have been built on M-PACT valve system
Duralock quick connect system allows for an easy snap-in installation on 8-inch to 16-inch wide sink applications
1/2-inch IPS connection type