Top 10 Best modern vanity lights for bathroom Reviews

Products Description

Shade:Matt Black 24W 24″ 6000K

Technical specs of LED Vainness Gentle Fixture:

Size: 23.93″x3.42″x4.4″(LxWxH)

Power: 24W

Doing work Voltage: 110V 50/60Hz

Lumens: 2300 lumens, exchange 120W regular bulbs

Mild shade: Heat white(3000K)

Content: Aluminum +Steel + Acrylic

Mild Body Shade: Matte Black

Gentle Source: SMD3014 led chip, above CRI 80 index

Notice:

1. Be sure to check the wall light-weight fixtures size right before getting.

2. Extensively apps: this black self-importance light-weight wall mount is flawlessly made use of as toilet lights fixtures over mirror, led self-importance light-weight, led lights for mirror, led mirror lights, back light, self-importance mild fixtures etcetera.

3. No Switch or Twine on the light-weight fixture, just link to the reserved wire immediately, square foundation 4.33″ ideal for US Junction box regular. Package Include: 1 x Black Self-importance light + 1 x User guide + 1 x Lamps accent

Technical specs of the self-importance lights for rest room: Cool White 6000K, Voltage: 120V. Size: 24 inches. Length from Wall: 3.53 inches.

Simple installation: This black rest room light-weight fixtures is with no change or cord, black mild fixture can be connected to the reserved wire instantly, is in shape to the US Digital BOX.

Bright & Electricity Conserving: LED bathroom mild fixture in excess of mirror, 3014SMD LEDs, 2300lm, LED engineering will save up to 80% considerably less energy than regular light bulbs.

Purposes: Excellent led wall gentle for bathroom, cabinet, kitchen area, bed room, washroom and so forth. In particular as toilet lights about mirror or makeup lights for vainness.

Consumer Provider: If you have any high quality issues, you should call us and we will fix all complications for you as quickly as achievable.Store with self-confidence!