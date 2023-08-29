Top 10 Best modern vanity lights for bathroom Reviews

Top 10 Rated modern vanity lights for bathroom in 2023 Comparison Table
- GLAM DESIGN: This luxurious modern chandelier features an intricate crystal encrusted drum shade, three rows of high-quality cascading hanging glass crystals and a durable chrome finish.
- AMBIENT LIGHTING: The 4-Light beaded crystal chandelier design ensures that a subtle glow of light is emitted in the room that adds drama and mood lighting. Takes four (4) max 60-watt candelabra (E12) bulbs (not included). Compatible with led bulbs for cost efficiency and energy saving.
- BRIGHTEN YOUR HOME: This drum pendant light would beautifully adorn any bedroom, living room or dining room with ambiance, light and style that captures the eye.
- FIXTURE DIMENSIONS: 17 in. Dia x 20 in. H with crystal hanging, Drum Dimensions: 17 in. Dia x 17 in. H
- ADJUSTABLE HANGING: The ceiling light fixture chain is 39 inches long and is adjustable. It can be shortened by removing some links, which makes it perfect for practically any ceiling height or room size. Maximum Height 60 in.
- VOICE CONTROL: The Philips Hue Go White and Color Portable Smart Light Table Lamp works with Alexa smart home devices for voice control (hue hub required, Alexa smart device and hub sold separately). For the full Hue experience and to take advantage of voice activation purchase the Philips Hue Hub (Model: 458471). Search "Philips Hue Hub" or "B016H0QZ7I" to find this product on Amazon.
- LIMITLESS POSSIBILITIES: The wireless, portable and rechargeable Hue Go lasts up to 3 hours without needing a charge. Control through the Hue home automation system or via the on-product button. Customize your own personal light show on the go, capable of 16 million colors and shades of white light.
- EASY AND CONVENIENT: Control your Philips Hue Go even without your smart device at hand. Activate smart light settings directly by pressing the button on the product. Or connect with the Hue Hub (sold separately) to control with the Philips Hue App.
- EXPAND YOUR ECOSYSTEM: Expand your smart lighting system with Hue accessories (sold separately) such as a Hue Dimmer switch, Hue Tap, or Hue Motion Sensor.
- SMART HOME DEVICE COMPATIBILIITY: Control your Philips Hue lights with your voice using smart home devices like Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant. Pair it for home automation with your existing Nest or Samsung SmartThings system.80 CRI from 2000-4000K
- Item Dimension:13x10x4
- Indoor Lighting
- Style: modern, rustic, contemporary
- Setting: Indoors Fixture finish: Chrome Materials: Crystal
- Number of lights: One (1) Requires: One (1) 60 watt bulb (not included)
- ATTENTION** FLUSH MOUNT TO CEILING JUNCTION BOX (installation required) - transform your favorite spaces! Our customers amaze us with where they use our chandeliers including entry way, dining room, nursery, bedroom, bathroom, closet, hallway, stairwell, game room, porch, girls room and even the garage! Our acrylic crystal chandeliers are elegant, suave & sophisticated, and at an affordable price. A delightful mixture of crystals, beading and swag. The possibilities are limitless!
- STRONG & LIGHT WEIGHT-highest quality THICK & FACETED acrylic crystals, Better Than Glass! We use poly-carbonate crystals which is the same material used in bullet proof windows and eye lenses, very light and strong. Glass scratches & breaks easily, needs to be assembled one piece at a time, is heavy and costly. Poly-carbonate acrylic will reflect and refract light similar to glass, comes in many different colors and is way easier to assemble and install than glass. Give it try, we think you’ll like it!
- INNOVATIVE DESIGN – designed in Austin, our chandelier folds flat for shipping, less damage & waste! Our chandelier was designed specifically for shipping right to your door. We figured out how to ship a chandelier folded flat, almost fully assembled, which cuts way down on packaging, weight, damages and waste. So, don’t be surprised when a flat box shows up at your door. It may seem odd at first but it’s actually a very innovative, smart, environmentally friendly design, which is awesome!
- EASY TO INSTALL -unfold arms, position cups, connect strands and it’s ready! All components and installation instructions are included for easy assembly and installation. Uses E12 chandelier bulbs (BULBS NOT INCLUDED). The chain hangs up to 23 inches from the ceiling but can be shortened by removing chain links for perfect height. This seller is located in Austin, TX and can provide a full range of support.
- UL CERTIFIED - ALWAYS AUTHENTICATE UL SAFETY & QUALITY - highest quality standard & safety rating available in lighting! Your chandelier is designed and supported in the USA by a local business out of Austin, Texas. The supplier offers a 1 Year Warranty against all defects including missing parts or replacement components. Must contact the supplier directly.
- Five-light interior chandelier
- Brushed nickel finish; frosted seeded glass
- 18-1/2 Inch high; 20-5/8 Inch in diameter; 36-inch chain; 120-inch wire
- Uses five medium-base bulbs, 60-watt maximum (not included)
- Five-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship; CETL Listed
- Monica 3 Bulb Chandelier adds style and warmth with its unique design and oil rubbed bronze finish with white shade and frosted glass diffuser
- Oil rubbed bronze finish - Uses 3 100W A bulbs (not included)
- Dimensions: 17 1/2" H 20 1/2" W 20 1/2" D
- Includes 5 foot chain with 6 foot cord
- White shade and frosted glass diffuser
- 5 light chain chandelier
- Oil rubbed bronze finish
- Requires 5 vintage filament 60 Watt bulbs, Type C (not included)
- WARRANTY: Our 1-year Limited Warranty guarantees your complete satisfaction with your purchase and includes professional after-sales customer service support. Make your purchase today to begin your journey to a whole new lighting experience!
- 22-inch by 16-3/4-inch
- 60-watt light
- Satin Nickel Finish
- With Alabaster Glass
- Bulbs not included
- Clear glass panels
- Supplied with 4' of chain and 12' of wire
- Lamp type: B10 candelabra (not included)
Our Best Choice: JUSHENG Black Bathroom Vanity Light Fixtures 24“ Inch Modern Aluminum LED Wall Lights Over Mirror in Bathroom Bedroom Matte Black 24W 6000K
Products Description
Shade:Matt Black 24W 24″ 6000K
Technical specs of LED Vainness Gentle Fixture:
Size: 23.93″x3.42″x4.4″(LxWxH)
Power: 24W
Doing work Voltage: 110V 50/60Hz
Lumens: 2300 lumens, exchange 120W regular bulbs
Mild shade: Heat white(3000K)
Content: Aluminum +Steel + Acrylic
Mild Body Shade: Matte Black
Gentle Source: SMD3014 led chip, above CRI 80 index
Notice:
1. Be sure to check the wall light-weight fixtures size right before getting.
2. Extensively apps: this black self-importance light-weight wall mount is flawlessly made use of as toilet lights fixtures over mirror, led self-importance light-weight, led lights for mirror, led mirror lights, back light, self-importance mild fixtures etcetera.
3. No Switch or Twine on the light-weight fixture, just link to the reserved wire immediately, square foundation 4.33″ ideal for US Junction box regular. Package Include: 1 x Black Self-importance light + 1 x User guide + 1 x Lamps accent
Technical specs of the self-importance lights for rest room: Cool White 6000K, Voltage: 120V. Size: 24 inches. Length from Wall: 3.53 inches.
Simple installation: This black rest room light-weight fixtures is with no change or cord, black mild fixture can be connected to the reserved wire instantly, is in shape to the US Digital BOX.
Bright & Electricity Conserving: LED bathroom mild fixture in excess of mirror, 3014SMD LEDs, 2300lm, LED engineering will save up to 80% considerably less energy than regular light bulbs.
Purposes: Excellent led wall gentle for bathroom, cabinet, kitchen area, bed room, washroom and so forth. In particular as toilet lights about mirror or makeup lights for vainness.
Consumer Provider: If you have any high quality issues, you should call us and we will fix all complications for you as quickly as achievable.Store with self-confidence!