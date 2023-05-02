Top 10 Best modern bathroom mirrors for wall Reviews

Contents
- Our Best Choice: ANTEN 36×28 Inch Bathroom LED Mirror, Horizontal & Vertical Bathroom Mirror with Lights, Dimmable Touch Switch, Anti-Fog Modern Bathroom Mirrors for Wall
- HD REFLECTIONS: This frameless mirror tiles are made of HD float glass, better reflection, more durable. Wall mirror edge was frosted, which make this mirror more secure.
- EASY TO INSTALL: Full body mirrors come with powerful double sided stickers, easy to use. And please clean your wall before installation, make sure the surface is flat, dry, without any powder.
- WIDE APPLICATION: Mirror tiles could decorate bathroom, home gym, bedroom, which can be mounted on wall,tiles,closets,doors.
- Wall mirror sheets size: 14'' x 12'', Total 4 pieces, we use the very strong packaging with foam EVA material to ensure no breakage in transit.
- ATTENTION: These mirror tile combinations may look distorted on some uneven surfaces, so please confirm that the wall is flat before purchasing. Also we have 48x24x2 large gym mirrors without distortion for uneven walls.
- The best selling fogless shaving mirror just got better! This shower mirror boasts a bigger reflective surface and thinner frame; Just like the original design, this new and improved model contains no harsh chemicals or special coating; No fog, ever, guaranteed!
- You’ll love the ultra wide water chamber and redesigned shelf; The water chamber is even easier to fill then before, and the shelf now includes convenient hooks to hold your razor and loofah or sponge
- This anti fog shaving mirror is capable of 360 degrees of rotation; The mirror can be quickly adjusted when shaving, tweezing and removing make up; Simply flip the mirror upside down when you’re done to empty the water chamber.
- The hanging shower mirror is truly unrivaled; it i shatterproof, rustproof and adheres to any bathroom wall surface with ease; You won’t have to worry about this mirror slipping and sliding off your wall when showering!
- Every premium fog free shower mirror comes with a handy squeegee included at no extra charge; The squeegee makes for effortless clean up and stores securely and cleverly inside the shelf when you are finished.
- Fogless Shower Mirror: This fogless shaving mirror uses basic science to keep your mirror fog-free for a safe and easy shaving experience. Simply hold the Shave Well fogless shower mirror under the water stream to equalize the temperature differential. This will reduce the condensation and creation of fog on the mirror so you can enjoy your shower or bath.
- Superior Bathroom Shower Mirror: Measuring 6.75” tall x 5.35” wide x 1/8" thick and including a handheld option, the Shave Well Deluxe Fogless Mirror for shower use makes your entire shower or bath routine effortless! From shaving to removing makeup to brushing your teeth and more, this fogless shower mirror is an absolute essential.
- No More Suction Cups: The removable adhesive hook included with the Shave Well Fogless Shower Mirror outperforms the weak, standard suction cups that other shower mirrors use, staying secure on all surfaces like tile and natural stone. It doesn't require any tools and installs in about a minute. The base of the hook measures 3” tall x 1” wide.
- Handheld And Removeable Bathroom Mirror: For additional functionality, you can easily remove the fog proof shower mirror from the wall hook, making it hand held. Being a virtually unbreakable and shatterproof mirror, it's perfect for travel and is built to last you a lifetime with customer satisfaction guaranteed!
- Made In The USA: Our products such as the Shave Well Company Deluxe Fogless Shaving Mirrors are assembled at Sunshine Industries, a vocational training facility for people with intellectual & developmental disabilities. Your purchase helps these individuals to work in a safe, encouraging & fulfilling environment.
- Double-sided 1X/10X magnifying mirror is ideal for applying makeup.
- Simulates daylight LED lights create flawless makeup.
- Elegant sleek makeup mirror: 3.5" diameter and only 0.7" thick, easy storage and carry on
- Fashion compact mirror with a glossy cyan finish suitable for any occasion
- Awesome gift: It is excellent makeup gift, for makeup lovers, Valentine's Day, Christmas, useful and adorable.
- 【 Powerful Light Brightness 】- This lighted makeup mirror surrounded by 72Pcs bright LED lights that can give you great assistance for making up and make you have perfect viewing while applying make up in dark or poorly lit areas. You can choose different light colors, white light, warm light and natural light according to your needs.
- 【 Rechargeable Illuminated Mirror 】- Built-in 1800mAh lithium battery, connect a laptop, charger or mobile power supply via Micro USB for charging, no worry about replacing batteries. Compact, lightweight, ultra thin and foldable, you can easily put it in your backpack and suitcase, fitting for home, travel or working use.
- 【 Multi-Function Touch Screen 】- This mirror features a high-sensitivity touch button design. LED lights brightness control by the touch sensor switch, and just touch the sensor switch to dim or bright the LED lights. Keep your finger on the switch, you can switch between 100%, 50% and 10% brightness.
- 【 Clear Without Distortion 】- The cosmetic mirror is made of high-quality ABS and glass, can clearly see your facial features, which is more durable than normal plastic mirrors. It perfect for makeup, shaving, brushing your teeth, exfoliating and more. And have sturdy standing, can stand stable on the table or any flat surface.
- 【 Regular 1X Mirror 】- Without any magnification and no deformation, no dizzy. The overall size is 25.5 x 19 cm (10 x 7.5")", and the folded thickness is 2 cm (0.8"). Perfect gift for wife, friends, mother and yourself. The travel mirror can be fixed from 90 degree to 75 degree. If you have any questions about the product, you can contact us by email and we will help you solve it.
- 【Extralong battery life】：1000mAh lithium battery provides strong light up to 90 minutes after being fully charged. USB cable included for charging. You don’t need to worry about buying batteries. It is more convenient and environmental protection. It lasts up to a week if used for 15 minutes per day. It can be charged by a computer.
- 【Suitable for more scenarios】：It is suitable for Commute，car travel, hotel, university, office, gift and home. It’s like IPAD size, which fits well in a bag. You can take it everywhere. We've thought of everything for you.
- 【Suitable brightness】： There’re 72 LED lights. It comes with 3 color lighting modes: white, natural and warm white . You can select a desired color to avoid embarrassing situation for makeup. The makeup mirror comes with a light brightness control by the touch sensor switch.
- 【Simple operation】：The mirror can be self-standing. It has highly sensitive and long-lasting touch buttons. Short press to switch on and long press to adjust the brightness. There’s color temperature memory light function. It comes with a bonus of a small 10 x magnifying mirror.
- 【Storage and protection】：It comes with a velvet bag. This bag is for storing a mirror and other accessories. It can be easily put into a handbag, backpack, luggage case and is not easily damaged.
- HANDY MIRROR: The Diane Plastic Handheld Mirror can be held or mounted to a wall, as its handle comes in a circle shape. The handle also doubles as a stand for use on a tabletop or desk
- DOUBLE-SIDED: This magnifying hand mirror features 1x magnification on one side and 3x magnification on the other
- PORTABLE and VERSATILE: This lightweight mirror weighs only 0.23 lbs, making it travel friendly. It can be used at home by men, women, and kids, and used in hair salons and barber shops
- PERFECT SIZE: This medium sized mirror measures 6"x 10" inches and is best for using when applying makeup, shaving, and other personal grooming needs
- CUSTOMER SATISFACTION: If for any reason, you’re not 100% satisfied with your purchase, let us know and we’ll replace or refund your order
- ✿【Unique design】 :Fogless Mirror Fog Shower. Hold the mirror under your shower stream where the temperature of the shower and mirror will equalize for an instant fog-free experience for the duration of your shower. Fogproof design makes the mirror be the best one for your shower shave. No need to constantly treat your mirrors with fog free spray , or rinse them multiple times per shower!Round corner design, stylish and elegant. Made out of premium quality plastic that will not shatter.
- ✿【Easy to place and Resistant Scratch,】:Stainless steel hook, easy to install and REUSABLE, won't leave a mark. It works best on NON-POROUS, SMOOTH and FLAT SURFACE, such as ceramic tile, glass, mirror, stainless steel, acrylic, etc. Pick it up at any time.Also portable for travel. A shatterproof acrylic mirror with scratch resistant print on the back.
- ✿【Easy to clean】:Clean it with a very soft cloth and a bit warm water. It will look like new after a long period of use.
- ✿【Packaging and specifications】: Mirror Dimension: 11" x 7.48". Thickness: 0.12", Weight: 6.52 oz. Best Size for Shave.
The base of the transparent hook is 2.36" x 2.36".
Package: Comes with 1x Stainless steel hook, 1x Shave Mirror.
- ✿【Note】:Remove two layers of protection films before first use (front, back). Cleaning your mirror only with soft cloth and warm water. This Fogless Shower Mirror is designed by XoYo.
- 20X MAGNIFICATION: the pores of the face are clearly visible, which is good for makeup needs, shaving, or deep cleaning, It's a perfect mirror for him or her.
- HIGH-QUALITY TWEEZER: Made with stainless steel for durability and lasting performance, and a matte finish for a non-slip grip.
- SLANT DESIGN: Every pair has handcrafted filed tips, perfectly aligned to give unparalleled precision, with its 25- degree angled tip, grab every hair with ease and precision.Suitable for eyebrow grooming and all-round use.
- PERFECT SIZE & REMOVABLE SUCTION CUPS: The mirror only has 0.4" thickness and COMES with 2 suction cups. YOU can install it easily AND ATTACH IT to any flat, SURFACE. Great to carry this set. It can be used at home or at outdoors.
- THREE OPTIONS AVAILABLE: If the 20X magnification can't catch your needs, no worries, there is also have 10X and 25X magnification available.
- 1X REGULAR MIRROR: Single-sided glass mirror with no magnification, no distortion
- LARGE VIEWING: 6.3"x 5.3" viewing surface
- 2-WAY DESIGN: Mirror can be hung up or handheld, it's excellent for shaving
- BLACK & STREAM SHAPE: Classic black color & modern rounded rectangle shape
- PERKS/FREEBIES: Receive a complimentary portable eyebrow razor or a classic comb for every purchase.
Our Best Choice: ANTEN 36×28 Inch Bathroom LED Mirror, Horizontal & Vertical Bathroom Mirror with Lights, Dimmable Touch Switch, Anti-Fog Modern Bathroom Mirrors for Wall
Product Description
ANTEN LED Lighted Bathroom Mirror, Smart Living Home, Make Life Easier
Adopting 6000K color temperature LED strip light, built-in lighting on the mirror, no shadows. With the main lighting in the bathroom, the principle of light crossing makes the mirror area free of shadows, safe and clear imaging, and enjoy smart home life.
ANTEN, make your life more ritual!
Noble And Light Luxury Fashion Life In The True Sense
Wall-Mounted Vanity Mirrors with Light
Modern minimalist style bathroom mirror with lights make the space bright and comfortable, and at the same time have both taste and interest.
Energy-Saving
Built-in 6000K color temperature LED strip light, energy-saving lamp beads reduce energy consumption. The waterproof function means that you can use it safely even in a humid bathroom environment.
Watts: 30W
Input:110-277V, 50/60HZ
Color temperature: 3000-6000K
Power Plug cable length: 59 inches(US 3-prong plug )
Thickness of mirror: 5mm
Safety Compliance: CE RoHs
Hanging buckle installation reduces installation time,normal installation about 5-10 minutes (two people are recommended to operate the installation).
Touch Sensor Switches
Rejected traditional switches, adopted super sensitive touch switches for color changing, dimmer and anti-fogg on/off. The function buttons are separated, and lightly touch one button to start.
Anti-fogging
Heated mirror anti-fog film to avoid condensation of water mist and achieve defogging effect. Defogging function ensures keeping clear reflection image even if in a steamy shower or water vapor.
Sophisticated Design
5 mm ultra-thick mirror ensures its’ sturdy and not easy to break when in transit, Slim 1.77 inch depth design to save space. Mirror multi-layer protection, safe explosion-proof, anti-oxidation, vivid imaging.
3000K Warm White
It is warm and contagious, elevating the interior to the warm mood that can be seen everywhere, with a sense of elegance.
4000K Natural Daylight
4000K is exactly the same as normal outdoor daylight, energy-saving and comfortable visual lighting, no flicker, no uv. It looks clean and bright, with a stylish temperament.
6000K Super Bright Light
6000K super bright light enough bright ensures you allows you to focus on a specific section of your face and light your room.
PREMIUM MATERIALS AND DESIGN: Made from 5mm HD environmental friendly copper-free silver mirror, no flicker, no UV. Modern classic exterior design make your bathroom look more cool and luxurious which is perfect for bathroom and bedroom as makeup or lighting decoration.
ANTI-FOG LED BATHROOM MIRROR: Anti-fog function ensures clear reflection images in the bathroom water vapor environment, just press the switch to automatically enter the anti-fog state. IP44 rated waterproof ensures safe lighting in wet bathroom environments.
DIMMABLE TOUCH SENSOR: This large bathroom mirrors for wall adopts three-key function touch separation control, power switch, color temperature switch and anti-fog function. You can adjust the light and color from 3000k to 6000k freely according to your needs.
HORIZONTAL AND VERTICAL INSTALL: No need professional installers, coming with wall mount pendants and normal installation takes about 5-10 minutes(two people are recommended to operate the installation).
AFTER-SALES SERVICE: We offer 100% satisfaction guarantee, If there are any problems for the mirror when you receive the mirror, please feel free to contact us, we guarantee free return and exchange. We appreciate your cooperation during this process.