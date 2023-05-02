Top 10 Best modern bathroom mirrors for wall Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

ANTEN LED Lighted Bathroom Mirror, Smart Living Home, Make Life Easier



Adopting 6000K color temperature LED strip light, built-in lighting on the mirror, no shadows. With the main lighting in the bathroom, the principle of light crossing makes the mirror area free of shadows, safe and clear imaging, and enjoy smart home life.

ANTEN, make your life more ritual!

Noble And Light Luxury Fashion Life In The True Sense



Wall-Mounted Vanity Mirrors with Light

Modern minimalist style bathroom mirror with lights make the space bright and comfortable, and at the same time have both taste and interest.

Energy-Saving

Built-in 6000K color temperature LED strip light, energy-saving lamp beads reduce energy consumption. The waterproof function means that you can use it safely even in a humid bathroom environment.

Watts: 30W

Input:110-277V, 50/60HZ

Color temperature: 3000-6000K

Power Plug cable length: 59 inches(US 3-prong plug )

Thickness of mirror: 5mm

Safety Compliance: CE RoHs

Hanging buckle installation reduces installation time,normal installation about 5-10 minutes (two people are recommended to operate the installation).

Touch Sensor Switches

Rejected traditional switches, adopted super sensitive touch switches for color changing, dimmer and anti-fogg on/off. The function buttons are separated, and lightly touch one button to start.

Anti-fogging

Heated mirror anti-fog film to avoid condensation of water mist and achieve defogging effect. Defogging function ensures keeping clear reflection image even if in a steamy shower or water vapor.

Sophisticated Design

5 mm ultra-thick mirror ensures its’ sturdy and not easy to break when in transit, Slim 1.77 inch depth design to save space. Mirror multi-layer protection, safe explosion-proof, anti-oxidation, vivid imaging.

3000K Warm White

It is warm and contagious, elevating the interior to the warm mood that can be seen everywhere, with a sense of elegance.

4000K Natural Daylight

4000K is exactly the same as normal outdoor daylight, energy-saving and comfortable visual lighting, no flicker, no uv. It looks clean and bright, with a stylish temperament.

6000K Super Bright Light

6000K super bright light enough bright ensures you allows you to focus on a specific section of your face and light your room.

PREMIUM MATERIALS AND DESIGN: Made from 5mm HD environmental friendly copper-free silver mirror, no flicker, no UV. Modern classic exterior design make your bathroom look more cool and luxurious which is perfect for bathroom and bedroom as makeup or lighting decoration.

ANTI-FOG LED BATHROOM MIRROR: Anti-fog function ensures clear reflection images in the bathroom water vapor environment, just press the switch to automatically enter the anti-fog state. IP44 rated waterproof ensures safe lighting in wet bathroom environments.

DIMMABLE TOUCH SENSOR: This large bathroom mirrors for wall adopts three-key function touch separation control, power switch, color temperature switch and anti-fog function. You can adjust the light and color from 3000k to 6000k freely according to your needs.

HORIZONTAL AND VERTICAL INSTALL: No need professional installers, coming with wall mount pendants and normal installation takes about 5-10 minutes(two people are recommended to operate the installation).

AFTER-SALES SERVICE: We offer 100% satisfaction guarantee, If there are any problems for the mirror when you receive the mirror, please feel free to contact us, we guarantee free return and exchange. We appreciate your cooperation during this process.