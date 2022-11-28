Top 10 Best mobile air conditioner for room Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Air Cooler Fan combines an ordinary fan and an evaporative air cooler to bring coolness to your summer, keeping you away from dryness. Sleep mode not only allows you to have a sweet sleep, but also save energy. Powerful air supply capacity and 70°oscillation are the reasons why you choose it.It is an ideal choice whether it is used by yourself or as a gift to relatives and friends. It can accompany you, your family and friends through a cool and fantastic summer!

PRODUCT FEATURE

3 Fan Speeds: Low / Mideum / High

3 Fan Modes: Normal / Natural / Sleep

Max Oscillation: 70 Degree

Timer: 1-12 Hour

Fan Height: 42 Inch

Max Cap. Of Water: 1.32 Gallon

Control Method: Remote/ Top-mounted Control

Fan Blade Design: Bladeless

SPECIFICATIONS

Model No.: WTF-008

Color: White

Item Name: 2-In-1 Evaporative Air Cooler

Rated Voltage: 120 V (60 Hz)

Rated Frequency: 60 Hz

General Power: 80W

Package Includes: 1 x evaporative cooler, 1 x remote control, 4 x ice pack, 1 x instruction

[42 Inch & 70°Oscillating]- Compared with traditional fans, our evaporative cooler is equipped with a small base (only 11 inches), which takes up a little space. With a 70°oscillation, even if you are 13ft away from it, you can still feel the cool wind blowing towards you.[Dual Adding Water & 1.32 Gal Capacity]- In addition to the water tank at the bottom, there is also a water injection port on the top of water air cooler. It is friendly to people who are inconvenient to bend over. The large capacity allows it to work continuously for 7 hours, eliminating your trouble of frequent water addition.[3-In-1 Multi-Function]- Just need a swamp cooler, you can enjoy the functions of tower fan and evaporative air cooler. It can be used as a tower fan alone. But when you add ice boxes or water into it, it will have a cooling effect, or keep air moist and not dry.[3 Winds & 3 Speeds]- The room cooler with 3 winds (normal, natural, sleep) is designed with 3 speeds (low-speed, medium-speed, high-speed). Various styles are suitable for parties, office, rest, bedroom, living room, kitchen and so on. Sleep mode with 12 hours timer allows you and your family to sleep at ease until you wake up.[Intimate Detail Design]- Its stable base prevents the bladeless cooler fan from tipping over, making it safer. Equipped with a remote control, you can control it while lying and sitting. And the portable handle allows you to move it easily.[What You Will Get]- 1x Portable and Cute Air Cooler Fan, 4x Ice Pack, 1x Owner’s Manual and Our 100% Satisfactory Service. Each cooler will have a 1-year warranty.