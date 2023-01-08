Top 10 Best ml kishigo safety vest Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] ML Kishigo Ultra-Cool polyester mesh black series heavy duty vest. Zipper front closure with durable webbing reinforcement. 2-inches Wide silver reflective materials with 3-inches breathable contrasting color. Reflective trim around arms and piping down sides for added low light visibility. Black sides provides contrast and adds a sporty look. Pockets: two lower outside cargo pockets with adjustable flaps and grommets, right chest 2-tier pencil pocket, left chest heavy duty gusseted radio/utility pocket with reflective piping, two inside patch pockets. Trim and zipper color match the fabric on medium only. ANSI/ISEA 107 class 2 compliant. Black series are built for maximum durability, greater functionality, improved visibility and unexpected style, Black series raises the bar on how quality safety apparel should look and feel. These are not your neighborhood crossing guard’s vests. These are built for the serious worker. Size: large. Orange color.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎5 x 5 x 5 inches; 6.72 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎1514 L

Department‏:‎Mens

Date First Available‏:‎September 18, 2012

Manufacturer‏:‎ML Kishigo

ASIN‏:‎B0074TPS9S

Country of Origin‏:‎China

Domestic Shipping:Item can be shipped within U.S.International Shipping:This item can be shipped to select countries outside of the U.S. Learn More

