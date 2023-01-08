Top 10 Best ml kishigo safety vest Reviews

Top 10 Best ml kishigo safety vest in 2023 Comparison Table
- ✮--Comfortable and flexible: This reflective vest made of 100% polyester tricot fabric, lightweight and breathable. Zipper closure for easy access, loose sleeveless design provide maximum flexibility for all activities or work.
- ✮--High visibility and 360° reflectivity: Bright blue mesh reflective vests, come with 2inch sliver reflective strips on both front and back provide enhanced visibility in all weather and light conditions
- ✮--MULTI-FUNCTION POCKETS: This Safety Vest comes with 5 Front Pockets for ample storage. Allow you to carry all your needs no matter where you go: phone, keys, staff ID, etc.
- ✮--Built to last: Zipper front closure and 5 pockets were reinforced with tight sewing, black webbing, sturdy, wear resistant. Tricot fabric more durable then mesh material but still breathable. Machine washable.Fully compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 Class 2 Type R standard. Tydon Guardian Brand, Quality Assurance! Not Satisfied? Full Refund! ADD TO CART NOW!
- ✮--Budget Saver:This reflective vest can be worn all seasons for both men and women. Great for night runners, Cycling, Wildness Hiking, Park Walking, Jogging, Motor Riding,Volunteering.Municipal Workers, Constructions, Contractors, Renovation Professionals, Engineers, Surveyors, Forestry, Warehouse Personnel, Securities, Parking Attendants, Public Safety Officers, Airport Ground Crews, Crossing Safety Guard，etc.
- MATERIALS: 100% Polyester H-Vis Reflective Material, Durable, Breathable, Lightweight and Machine Washable. Customers who prefer a Loose Fit should order next 1-2 sizes up. Please check the size chart before placing the order!
- HIGH VISIBILITY AND 360° REFLECTIVITY: Neon Yellow safety vest is high visibility with two-inch wide reflective strips cover the waist, chest, shoulders and back which provide 360°protection while you are working under daylight or low light conditions.
- 9 MULTI-FUNCTION POCKETS DESIGNED: This Safety Vest comes with 9 Front Pockets with Zipper Velcro clamshell closure for easy access. Enough space for cell phone, flashlight, and laser pointer.
- INDUSTRY APPLICATIONS: Multiple Applications for Municipal Workers, Constructions, Contractors, Renovation Professionals, Engineers, Surveyors, Forestry, Warehouse Personnel, Securities, Parking Attendants, Public Safety Officers, Airport Ground Crews, Crossing Safety Guard, Cycling, Wildness Hiking, Park Walking, Jogging, Motor Riding, or Volunteering.
- CERTIFICATIONS: Full compliance with ANSI/ISEA 107 Class 2 Type R. Any Imperfection are guarantee for Full Refund or Exchanged. Risk-Free! ADD TO CART NOW
- 🦺 Premium Material 🦺 This safety vest for men and women are made of 100% polyester which is lightweight, breathable and comfortable to wear. Customized zipper puller, reinforced sewing for zipper edges make sure this work vest durable to use after repeatedly machine washing. Lengthened velcro buckles prevent items out.
- 👀 High Visibility 👀 2 Inch width high visibility reflective sliver tape are sewed on the front and back which makes the vest high visible at night beyond 360yds. Additionally all cuffs, necklines, hem and pockets are wrapped with reflective strips. Hence this high visibility vest make sure you are 360°visible and safe when you are working both day and night.
- 🛠️💰 9 Pockets with Multiple Functions & 2 D-RING📐📏 One Built in zipper pocket is designed to put your valuable belongs such as earbuds, cash, credit card etc. Safety vest with pockets with different sizes carry various objects such as ID card, cell phone, flashlight, pen, notebook, rules, tools and so on. Also D-Ring could hang some small objects like keys, ID card.
- 👷👷♀️ Multiple Applications 🏍️🏃 This reflective safety vest with pockets and zipper is widely used for contractors, construction workers, engineers, surveyors, warehouse personnel, parking attendants, airport workers, traffic controller, Amazon employee, Amazon driver, truck driver etc. Also it is good gift for your families and friends who like motorcycling, running, cycling, hiking, hunting and walking at night.
- 💛 Professional & Qualified Service 💛 TCCFCCT safety vest comply with standard ANSI/ISEA 107-2020. Any enquiry and questions will be answered within 24 hours. You can get full refund or free replacement if there is any dissatisfied for you. A good choice for safety vest for you and your family.
- ✔ Materials: High Visibility Reflective Safety Mesh Vest is unisex. Made of Knitted Fabric, 100% polyester fabric & Reflective Material, has features of breathable, lightweight and durable. You can wash it by washing machine.
- ✔ High Visibility: Yellow and Orange. Highlight Reflective Strips. It makes you safe when you are cycling, walking and sports outdoor at night. Reflective strips have spread of the waist, chest, shoulders and back. Safety vest provides 360°protection while you are working under daylight or low light conditions.
- ✔ Multi-function Pockets: High visibility safety vests designed with 5 front pockets with zipper magic poster clamshell closure, 2 large pockets, 1 PVC transparent ID badge holder, 1 flap pocket and 1 pouch holder for flashlight, laser pointer.
- ✔ Application: Perfect for Construction, Baggage Handling, Security, Traffic Control, Survey, Landscaping, Paving, Railroad, Sanitation, Volunteers, Personal Sports, Pet walking, for Night Running, Jogging, Cycling, Hiking, Walking, Biking, Motorcycle and Dog Walking.
- ✔ Note: Please Check the Size Table Carefully and Choose Fit Size. Full compliance with ANSI/ISEA 107 Class 2 standards. Risk-Free! Any Imperfection are guarantee for Full Refund or Exchanged. ADD TO CART NOW
- BUILT TO LAST – All pockets and zipper are reinforced with bartacks and tight sewing, quality made for rugged wear and tear. Velcro sewed on pockets preventing items falling off when you bend over
- SIZE DESIGNED FOR AMERICANS - The size chart is formulated based on the survey of body measurements to ensure a better suit. Please use the fit guide to order the right vest accordingly with confidence
- ANSI/ISEA 107-2020 CLASS 2 COMPLIANT – With ANSI certified neon yellow fabric for daytime and premium quality reflective tape for nighttime, the vest is fully compliant with ANSI standards, ensuring you are spotted day and night with 360° enhanced visibility
- MULTI-FUNCTION POCKETS - Left chest phone and clear ID Pocket with flap closure; right chest 2-tier, 4-division pencil pocket; two lower outside cargo pockets with flaps. Phone pocket is big enough to fit for latest iPhone, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy S, etc. Mic tabs on both shoulders
- USE IN PROXIMITY TO ROADWAYS - Great for road work, construction, security, airport, police, crossing guard, traffic control, warehouse, survey, railroad, airport and industrial workers, drivers, inspectors, engineers, contractors, volunteers and more
- ▲ MATERIALS: the hi vis vest is made of 100% polyester fabric and Hi-Vis reflective material; Durable, Breathable, Lightweight and Machine Washable.
- ▲ HIGH VISIBILITY & 360° REFLECTIVITY: This neon yellow reflective vest is high visibility with two-inch wide reflective strips cover the shoulders, chest, waist and back which provide 360°protection while we are working or sporting under daylight or low light conditions.
- ▲ 8 MULTI-FUNCTION POCKETS DESIGNED: This XIAKE Safety Vest comes with 8 front pockets with zipper velcro clamshell closure for easy categorization and easy access that bring you great onvenience. Enough space for various tools and equipment, such as mobile phone,flashlight,laser pointer,business card and other items.
- ▲ MULTIPE INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS: Multiple Applications for Various Workers, such as Engineers, Surveyors, Warehouse Personnel, Renovation Professionals, Forestry & Rangers, Security Personnel, Airport Ground Crews, Crossing Safety Guard, Public Safety Officers, Parking Attendants; And Outdoor Sports as Cycling, Wildness Hiking, Park Walking, Jogging, Motor Riding and Volunteering.
- ▲ CERTIFICATIONS: Fully comply with ANSI / ISEA 107 Class 2 Type R Standard. XIAKE brand guarantee: Any Imperfection in the product can be fully refunded or replaced free of charge. Risk-Free! ADD TO CART NOW
- ✔ HIGH VISIBILITY: Safety Vest line is engineered to comply with the highest safety and quality standards
- ✔ REFLECTIVITY: Our Hi Vis Safety Vest are enhanced with special openings for maximum breathability
- ✔ APPLICATION: Protecting the hard workers in all kinds of low light or poor visibility conditions, while keeping you cool, comfortable and ready to get the job done. It is also applicable for cosntruccion recreational use, running, hunting, traffic
- ✔ DESIGNED: This work safety vest is designed to keep you safe on every occasion and noticeable when it counts
- ✔ SAFETY VEST: This hi visibility safety vest, designed and manufactured to provide durability, efficiency and comfort to the hard worker
- 【Safety Comes First】With 3+ times fluorescent background material and 30% more retro-reflective strips than Class 1, Amoolo hi vis vest strictly complys with ANSI 107-2015 Type R Class 2 standards. Four 2-inch reflective strips provide enhanced 360° reflectivity and protection during work or outdoor activities under any lighting conditions.
- 【Unique Considerate Design】Heavy Duty Front Zipper to ensure long-term duribility (easy to put on and off) |Reinforced Bartack Sewing for all pockets, velcro and zipper edges |Padded Neck, get away from rashes, supporting long-time wearing neck comfort while carrying extra weight.
- 【Extra Convenience&Comfort】9 Multi-Functional Front Pockets, double-layer badge/ID card "window" pockets and two side pockets to keep hands warm in winter |100% polyester, highly durable, breathable and machine-washable material.
- 【Highly Versatile】Ideal for Multi- Work Space/Jobs: Construction, Road Work, Forestry, Warehouse, Airports, Crossing Guard, Surveyors, Manufacturing, Volunteer, etc |Recreational Activities: Night Walking, Running, Cycling, Hiking, etc.
- 【Warranty Tips】Amoolo safety vests are produced by world's top-tier factory, tailored for US&EU market's sizes but Referring To The Size Guide is recommended before your purchase |Amoolo offers 90-day Hassle-Free Warranty Policy, exchange or refund guaranteed for any defect.
- HIGH VISIBILITY REFLECTIVE NEON LIME SAFETY VEST keeps workers safe while working in Construction, Demolition, Landscaping, Paving, Railroad, Sanitation, Surveyors, Traffic Crossing Guards, Police, EMS, First Responder, Emergency, Security and TSA.
- DOUBLE HORIZONTAL REFLECTIVE STRIPS with bright orange trim edging running along the front and back of the safety vest for maximum visibility by day and night and in inclement weather when vision is compromised.
- EASY ON ZIPPER CLOSURE - High quality plastic zipper closure for easy opening and closing and for a smooth fit.
- LIGHTWEIGHT FOR ALL DAY COMFORT – Wear this safety vest and reduce the risk of accidents by increasing the distance at which drivers will see you, stay safe when riding your motorcycle or bike/bicycle, while running/jogging, walking your dog etc.. and for your Car/Auto Rescue and RV Roadside Kit.
- FULL COMPLIANCE WITH ANSI/ISEA 107-2010 CLASS 2/LEVEL 2 – GripGlo High Visibility Safety Vest meets the ANSI and ISEA standards that outline performance specifications for high visibility glowear.
- Heavy duty black bottom and trim to help keep a clean appearance.
- Zipper front closure reinforced with durable webbing.
- Solid polyester front with mesh back.
- Padded neck for comfort.
- Left and right mic tabs.
Our Best Choice: Kishigo 1514 Ultra-Cool Polyester Black Series Heavy Duty Vest, Large, Orange
[ad_1] ML Kishigo Ultra-Cool polyester mesh black series heavy duty vest. Zipper front closure with durable webbing reinforcement. 2-inches Wide silver reflective materials with 3-inches breathable contrasting color. Reflective trim around arms and piping down sides for added low light visibility. Black sides provides contrast and adds a sporty look. Pockets: two lower outside cargo pockets with adjustable flaps and grommets, right chest 2-tier pencil pocket, left chest heavy duty gusseted radio/utility pocket with reflective piping, two inside patch pockets. Trim and zipper color match the fabric on medium only. ANSI/ISEA 107 class 2 compliant. Black series are built for maximum durability, greater functionality, improved visibility and unexpected style, Black series raises the bar on how quality safety apparel should look and feel. These are not your neighborhood crossing guard’s vests. These are built for the serious worker. Size: large. Orange color.
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Product Dimensions:5 x 5 x 5 inches; 6.72 Ounces
Item model number:1514 L
Department:Mens
Date First Available:September 18, 2012
Manufacturer:ML Kishigo
ASIN:B0074TPS9S
Country of Origin:China
Domestic Shipping:Item can be shipped within U.S.International Shipping:This item can be shipped to select countries outside of the U.S. Learn More
Black series heavy duty vest
Made of polyester material
Zipper front closure with durable webbing reinforcement
2-inches wide silver reflective materials with 3-inches breathable contrasting color
Size: large