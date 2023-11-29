Top 10 Best mitsubishi split air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Gree Vireo+ Multi Zone Ductless Mini Split



The Energy Star-compliant Vireo+ line brings dramatic new performance and style to every room. Never before has it been so easy to maintain constant indoor comfort, regardless of the outdoor conditions.

The GREE Multi21+ VIREO System is powered by Gree’s G10 inverter-driven compressor and R410A refrigerant.



Line sets and other accessories sold separately.

These units can heat and cool multiple zones without distribution boxes. Our G10 inverter technology saves energy, reduces outdoor noise and keeps room temperature steady by eliminating the harsh starts & stops of conventional systems.

WiFi Capability

The Multi21+ Vireo Wall Mount has a compact design that blends well with any decor. This system comes with built-in Wi-Fi allowing you to remotely control the unit with your smartphone. The perfect option for your home or office needs.

Indoor unit sizing guide:

9,000 BTU – 300 – 500 sq ft12,000 BTU – 400 – 650 sq ft15,000 BTU – 500 – 800 sq ft18,000 BTU – 600 – 1,000 sq ft24,000 BTU – 800 – 1,300 sq ft

Features & Benefits

High Efficiency up to 21 SEER

Multi-point Diagnostics

Low Ambient Cooling down to 0° F

Low Ambient Heating down to -4° F

Intelligent Defrost

Heavy Gauge Steel Cabinet

Includes Line-set Adaptors

Four Fan Speeds

Gree Multi21+ Condenser



Gree Multi21+ systems are highly efficient zoning heat pumps that will keep operating costs under control, year round. No need for a bulky add-on coil or expensive-to-operate electric heat. Our variable speed heat pumps, powered by the G10 inverter, provide heat at up to 1/3 the cost of electric heat. With Multi21+ ductless systems, there are no losses due to leaky ductwork.

Additional Benefits:



GREE Multi21+ systems, with inverter technology, are some of today’s most advanced ductless split heat pumps. Providing both cooling and heating comfort, in as many as five separate zones, they are the perfect solution for many residential and light commercial applications. Multi21+ systems reduce energy waste, maximize efficiency and achieve up to 21 SEER, with our G10 inverter driven compressors.

Vertical Swing LouverTurbo ModePower Failure RecoveryXFAN Mode ProtectionIR Remote Controller

Please Note: Mini Split Systems must be installed by a State License HVAC Contractor.



Can I install this myself?

While installation of a ductless split is much easier than a central air system, it’s still much more advanced than installing a window unit or portable. Furthermore, the manufacturer will only provide future assistance if a licensed HVAC contractor does the installation. So while it is possible to do the installation yourself, we strongly recommend you hire an HVAC professional in your area.

This multi zone system cannot heat and cool separate rooms at the same time.

Required, but not included: 1/4″ x 3/8″ line set (x2) | Items included: Condenser and Indoor Wall Mounts with remote. Other accessories sold separately.

The Gree Multi21+ Dual-Zone VIREO+ 18,000 BTU System is powered by Gree’s G10 inverter-driven compressor and eco-friendly R410A refrigerant.

Built-in Wi-Fi – Whisper Quiet Operation, Dehumidification Settings, and Air Filtration makes this Great for Bedrooms, Additions, Living Rooms and Many Other Applications

5 Year Manufacturer’s Warranty

SEER: 22.0000 — EER: 12.5000 — Room Size: 600 – 1,000 ft2