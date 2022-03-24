Top 10 Best mirrored safety glasses Reviews

Top 10 Best mirrored safety glasses in 2022 Comparison Table
Safety Glasses,Clr/ I/O Mirror (Pack of 12)
- Specification: ANSI Z87.1
Crews BK319 BearKat 3 Polycarbonate Gray Lens Safety Glasses with Non-Slip Hybrid Black Temple Sleeve, 1 Pair
- BearKat 3 indoor/outdoor clear mirror lens glasses with non slip hybrid temple sleeve
- Single lens design with integral side shields for unobstructed view
- BearKat 3 integrates a soft, secure gel nosepiece
- Rugged polycarbonate lens filters 99. 9 percent of U. V. rays
- Available in black temple sleeve and indoor/outdoor clear mirror color
Gateway Safety 448M StarLite Squared Ultra-Light Safety Glasses, Silver Mirror Lens, Gray Temple (Pack of 10)
- Contemporary, squared lens design
- Incredibly light, all-around impact protection
- Soft, flexible nosepiece and rubber temples provide extra comfort
- Independently tested and certified by Underwriters Laboratories to meet ANSI Z87. 1+ and CSA Z94. 3 standards
- Riveting first-impression style is punctuated by this hipster's design
Pyramex S3275S Alair Safety Glasses Blue Mirror with Blue Mirror Lens (12 Pair) by Pyramex
- Specification: ANSI Z87.1
Jackson Safety V30 14481 Nemesis Safety Glasses 3000358 (3 Pair) (Black Frame with Blue Mirror Lens)
- These Nemesis Safety Glasses (safety sunglasses) have a black frame and blue mirror lenses: The smoke tint sunglass with outer blue mirror finish coating is ideal for outdoor use where sunlight can cause eyestrain and fatigue
- Nemesis Blue Mirror Safety Glasses feature a sporty, flexible, lightweight design that your employees will be happy to wear; they have a stylish, sporty look and feel
- Meets ANSI Z87.1+2010 standards for personal eye protection
- Polycarbonate lenses provide 99.9% UVA/ UVB/UVC protection
- Patented nose piece designed to be extremely flexible, to channel sweat away from the eyes, and to help prevent slippage down the nose – all for long-term comfort
MCR Safety BK119 Bearkat Clear Mirror Lens Safety Glass, Standard, Indoor/Outdoor
- Strong yet lightweight design
- Single lens design with integral side shields for unobstructed view
- Non-slip soft temple material
- Exclusive duramass scratch resistant coating
- Rugged polycarbonate lens filters 99.9 percent of harmful u.V. Rays
HexArmor LT400 z87 Lightweight Safety Glasses, Grey 23% Lens, TruShield Anti-Fog Coating, Single
- Comfortable, Traditional Style Safety Glasses: Updated traditional style of safety glasses features rimless lens design, side arms that fold flat for easy storage, and metal-free hinge design
- Permanent Anti-Fog Coatings That Won’t Wash Off: LT400 is available our TruShield permanent anti-fog coating, which offers anti-fog protection on the interior of the lens and a scratch-resistant hard coat on the exterior of the lens
- Available In Multiple Scratch-Resistant Tints: The LT400 safety glasses are anti-fog and anti-scratch and are available in clear and grey tints
- Premium, Optically Clear Safety Lenses: HexArmor lenses are ANSI Z87+ rated for safety and feature LTX Lens Technology for truly clear edge-to-edge vision
- 100% UV Protection: All of our work safety glasses, no matter the tint, offer 100% UV protection from harmful rays
MCR Safety DM1328B Dominator DM3 Safety Glasses with Blue Diamond Mirror and Clear Frame
- Italian fashion, Sport focused design
- Co-injected wire core independently adjustable nose pads
- Co-injected soft wire core adjustable TPR temples, black frame option Designed for military and police use
- Max3, Max6, or boss man mirror coatings, meets or exceeds Z87+ & Military high Velocity
- Gun metal/red TPR, clear/blue TPR, black/black TPR, or Yellow/blue TPR, polarized options available
Pyramex Safety Products Intruder Eyewear, Indoor/Outdoor Frame, Indoor/Outdoor-Hardcoated Lens
- COMPLETE PROTECTION: Offering 99% protection against UV-A, B, and C rays as well as 100% resistance against glares and scratches, our Safety Intruder Eyewear is the only pair of safety glasses you'll need for construction, metalworking, and/or woodworking.
- SUPERIOR COMFORT: We know nothing is more annoying than safety glasses that dig into your nose or the area behind your ears while you're working for an extended period of time. That's why our Safety Intruder Glasses are designed to be exceptionally comfortable with a lightweight frame. Within minutes of working, you'll forget they're even there.
- STYLISH LOOKS: While many safety glasses are bulky and/or flashy, our Safety Intruder Glasses were crafted to be sleek and minimalistic. With no lens rims and striking colors on the frames, our safety glasses are for individuals who want something simple yet stylish.
- ECONOMICAL: Many safety glasses and goggles cost up to 50 dollars while offering the same protection as our Intruder Eyewear. Our safety glasses are just as effective as their competitors at a fraction of the cost.
- SPECIFICATIONS: Package includes (1) pair of Pyramex Safety Intruder Glasses
Pyramex Endeavor Plus Durable Safety Glasses, Black/Gray Frame, Indoor/Outdoor Mirror Lens
- Incredibly comfortable: lightweight and durable protective eyewear; curved, co-material temples allow for comfortable all-day wear
- Safety from all directions: built-in brow guard shields against overhead particles while 9.5 base one-piece wraparound lens provides side protection
- Custom fit: soft and adjustable nose piece provides a customized fit to prevent slipping
- Meets industry standards: ANSI Z87+ compliant
- Made to last: Scratch resistant Polycarbonate lens provides 99% UVA/B/C protection
Our Best Choice: Radians MR0190ID Mirage Sleek Design Lightweight Men/Women Glasses with Distortion Free Indoor/Outdoor Lens, One Size
Our rating: (4.3 / 5)
Radians Mirage™ Basic safety Eyewear gives a smooth design which allows for a ideal in shape for the two males and ladies, ensuring worker acceptance. The Mirage™ family of security eyewear is available in quite a few types, which include rubber temples, foam lined and modest sizes for all your basic safety glass demands.

100% Polycarbonate
100% Polycarbonate
Designed in the United states or Imported
Sleek, light-weight style delivers a comfortable suit. Weighs a lot less than 1 ounce.
Optically correct and distortion absolutely free lenses.
Cost-effective twin wraparound 9.75 foundation lens presents near great orbital seal.
Protective polycarbonate lens provides impact resistance.
Basic safety Glass fulfills ANSI Z87.1+ requirements and offers 99.9% UVA/UVB defense.