Top 10 Best mirrored safety glasses Reviews

Radians Mirage™ Basic safety Eyewear gives a smooth design which allows for a ideal in shape for the two males and ladies, ensuring worker acceptance. The Mirage™ family of security eyewear is available in quite a few types, which include rubber temples, foam lined and modest sizes for all your basic safety glass demands.

100% Polycarbonate

Designed in the United states or Imported

Sleek, light-weight style delivers a comfortable suit. Weighs a lot less than 1 ounce.

Optically correct and distortion absolutely free lenses.

Cost-effective twin wraparound 9.75 foundation lens presents near great orbital seal.

Protective polycarbonate lens provides impact resistance.

Basic safety Glass fulfills ANSI Z87.1+ requirements and offers 99.9% UVA/UVB defense.