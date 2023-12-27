Top 10 Best mini split air conditioner ceiling Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

All In One: Air Conditioning + Heating (Reverse Cycle Heat Pump) + Dehumidification + Ventilation. Pioneer's Newest Deign, built with latest technologies for superior efficiency, utmost comfort and powerful performance. RYB model series product line comes in capacities from 9,000 BTU/h to 48,000 BTU/h for ducted residential and light commercial applications. Capacity range is automatically controlled by sophisticated electronics by slowing down and speeding up the compressor to meet exact cooling or heating loads and maintaining the perfect environmental conditions in living spaces, while using the minimum amount of electricity. Whisper quiet fans on both indoor and outdoor units provide extra silent operation. Complete systems are ready to install and come with numerous advanced functions at very affordable prices. Attractive designs blend in any decor and system is controlled conveniently using a multi function digital wired controller. For complete details, please refer to high seer com web site. Air flow capacity: 530 / 450 / 370 CPM

Ultra high efficiency DC Inverter+ Ducted Split Ceiling Concealed Heat Pump system. Horizontal Recessed Mounting

Complete system set consisting of; Indoor Unit, Outdoor Unit and Installation Kit

18,000 BTU/h Cooling Capacity with 19.0 SEER High Efficiency Rating

18,000 BTU/h Heating Capacity with 10.5 HSPF High Efficiency Rating

Voltage: 208~230 VAC, 60 Hertz, 1 Phase. For other specks see all pictures provided