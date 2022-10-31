Top 10 Best mini split air conditioner 24000 btu Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

WHY GREE

Because delivering an efficient world should not only be attainable, but easy in doing so. Gree has manufactured HVAC products for many of the world’s most respected brands – for over 20 years – trusted to manufacture high quality products that push the limits of features and design. Using this experience, Gree is now creating products for its own brands and selling direct to its own customer base.

Gree Vireo Wall Mount

The new VIREO+ Wall Mount units brings dramatic new performance and style to every room. Never before has it been so easy to maintain constant indoor comfort, no matter the outdoor conditions. Vireo+ has you covered with a multitude of features that help you live well and stay comfortable, all controlled easily – either with the wireless infrared remote controller or optional wired controller.

G10 Inverter Technology

Built-in Wi-Fi

Heat Pump Advantage

Whisper Quiet Operation

Multi-Speed Fan

Intelligent Defrost

Blue Fin Condenser

Low-Voltage Start-Up

Fahrenheit/Celsius Display Settings

Self-Diagnosis

Features & Benefits

Power Failure Mode

Intelligent Pre-heating

Polymeric Air Filters

Timer Mode

I FEEL Mode

Swing Louver Control

Privacy Lock Mode

Sleep Mode

Quiet Mode

Energy Saving Mode

Built-in Wifi Module

Comes with built-in Wi-Fi allowing you to adjust comfort levels from anywhere you have Wi-Fi access through your smartphone. The system is compatible with devices using standard Android or IOS operating systems.

G-10 Inverter Technology

The G10 inverter operates at different capacities, making it the most efficient technology today. Unlike conventional systems, that regulate room temperatures running at the maximum capacity and then turning off completely, the G10 inverter technology eliminates these frequent starts/stops. The inverter technology ensures the system will reach the desired temperature much faster and maintain consistent comfort levels, therefore achieving higher energy efficiency.

Minimalistic Design

Line set sold separately. Measurement required by SKU:

VIR09HP115V1BK25: 1/4″ x 3/8″

VIR09HP230V1BK25: 1/4″ x 1/2″

VIR12HP115V1BK25: 1/4″ x 3/8″

VIR12HP230V1BK25: 1/4″ x 1/2″

VIR18HP230V1BK25: 1/4″ x 5/8″

VIR24HP230V1BK25: 1/4″ x 5/8″

VIR30HP230V1BK25: 1/4″ x 5/8″

VIR36HP230V1BK25: 1/4″ x 5/8″

FREE Comfort Value Kit

This kit may or may not include everything required for installation. Please consult with your HVAC installer for all items required for your application.

Items included:

Condenser Pad: EL1838-3

Surge Protector: AG3000

Condensate Drain Line: 230-DL16-20

Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER)

SEER is most commonly used to measure the efficiency of a central air conditioner. SEER measures how efficiently a cooling system will operate over an entire season. The higher the SEER, the more efficient the system.

Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER)

EER is a measure of how efficiently a cooling system will operate when the outdoor temperature is at a specific level (95°F). The higher the EER, the more efficient the system.

Heat Seasonal Performance Factor (HSPF)

HSPF is the most commonly used measure of a heat pumps heating efficiency. The higher the HSPF, the more efficient the heat pump.

Please Note: Mini Split Systems must be installed by a State License HVAC Contractor.

Can I install this myself?

While installation of a ductless split is much easier than a central air system, it’s still much more advanced than installing a window unit or portable. Furthermore, the manufacturer will only provide future assistance if a licensed HVAC contractor does the installation. So while it is possible to do the installation yourself, we strongly recommend you hire an HVAC professional in your area.

Due to inventory availability, items might ship separately.

Built-in Wi-Fi With the advanced I FEEL mode, for example, Vireo+ senses the temperature surrounding the remote controller, then adjusts airflow and temperature accordingly to create maximum comfort in all the right places.

5 Year Manufacturer’s Warranty

Room Coverage: 800 – 1,300 sqft