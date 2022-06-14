Top 10 Best mini solar charger Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Design of Portable Solar Phone Charger for Outdoor Activities



1. With a large capacity of 10,000 mAh, you can charge the device anytime, anywhere.

2. Equipped with solar panels. Note: Solar charging is only used as an emergency backup solution.

3. Suitable for outdoor activities, whether you are traveling, expedition, rock climbing, outing or daily life, it is the ideal companion for you and your friends.

Professionally Charge Your Devices and Provide Energy for Your Life

Capacity: 10000mAh/37Wh

Input: Micro / Type-C: 5V / 2A

Output: USB 5V / 2.1A

Maximum output of 2.4A

Comes with micro 5V / 2A

Overcurrent protection 2.7-3.3A

10,000mAh Portable Solar Power Bank



Why Choose Us :

10000mAh large capacityFast charging/power bankMultiple protectionSolar panelsLightweight to carryDustproof and shockproofThree output and dual input

1 x 10000mAh Solar Charger

1 x Micro USB Charging Cable

1 x User Manual

Note: If using sunlight to charge mobile power is much lower than cable charging, it is not recommended to use it as the main charging source.

Three USB Ports & Micro/Type-C input

The solar charger has fives ports, 5V / 2.1A, 5V / 2A. The mobile power supply can provide fast charging for the device.

Press the side button twice in succession, the LED light will light up, and then press it twice to turn it off.

Solar portable Power ble to power around 99% of smart phones

Compatibility with 99% smartphones (iPhone, Samsung, Google, LG, Xiaomi, Oneplus etc.), headphones, iPad, tablet and other usb devices.

Solar Chargers can be Pocket Carry

10,000mAh portable solar power bank, when you are outdoors, traveling, shopping, watching movies, you don’t need to worry about the phone and running out, your partner will help you.

Indicator Light

A white LED indicator lights up: the battery power is 25%. Two white LED indicators light up: the battery power is 50%. Three white LED indicators light up: the battery power is 75%. Four white LED indicators light up: the battery power is 100%.

Allowed to Continue Flying

Portable solar power banks on airplanes-approved for flying with hand luggage (use onboard is subject to any applicable regulations)

Share the Cheer

Supports up to three electronic devices to charge simultaneously. Three fast output ports output charging for your phone, tablet or other electronic devices. Two intputs provide you different charge for the power bank. Share with your friends and chat with your friends.

✅【3 USB Output Ports】 Small power bank has 3 USB ports that can charge 3 devices at the same time, which is convenient for yourself and your friends fast charging, no need to wait for a long time.

✅【High Quality with Two Flashlights 】 Portable solar charger is made of premium ABS materials and lithium polymer battery, highly sturdy and durable. With 2 flashlights, night lights your road.

✅【Lightweight and Portable 】 Light weight and compact size.Suitable for carrying in your pocket. It’s more convenient to work and travel with, and it can be carried on airplanes.

✅【Friendly Reminders】 Solar power bank can recharge through by the outlet or the sunlight. It normally takes solar charging feature as an emergency purpose.The small panel size, uncontrollable sunlight intensity, it is difficult to produce high intensity power from the sunlight resource.Make sure the power bank is fully charged before your trips.