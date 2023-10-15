Top 10 Best mini commercial toilet paper Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

You want to make a excellent perception for your company – even in the washroom. Cottonelle is the high quality preference, offering a delicate feel and a high quality expertise for all of your friends. This remarkable high quality bath tissue is a fantastic option for upscale restrooms in a assortment of environments, which include hospitality and visitor rooms, dining places, retail, small organizations and a great deal extra. Each individual white bulk toilet paper roll is separately wrapped in attractive packaging, maintaining the rolls clean and hygienic. As well as, you will appreciate the small case dimension for usefulness, straightforward storage and managing (but you can buy it in bulk so you won't run out). It satisfies EPA least specifications and is and Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified, so you can sense superior about your alternative. When you want to give your attendees a touch of washroom luxury absent from home, decide on Kleenex Cottonelle Rest room Paper.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Item Dimensions‏:‎10 x 10 x 23 inches 5 Lbs

Product model number‏:‎13135

Department‏:‎Janitorial / Routine maintenance & Lunchroom Provides

Date Initial Available‏:‎April 19, 2006

Manufacturer‏:‎Kimberly-Clark Qualified

ASIN‏:‎B003CYL5PA

Region of Origin‏:‎USA

451 sheets for every roll, 20 rolls for every circumstance, 9,020 sheets for every bulk toilet paper case

Cottonelle Rest room Paper, in 2-ply common rolls, are an great alternative for your organization (retail, offices, hospitality, eating places) when you want to make a 1st-amount perception

For a quality knowledge you can trust, Cottonelle rest room paper is a should Top quality softness suggests a remarkable knowledge and a trustworthy clean

This quality bathroom paper suits in universal common bath tissue roll dispensers Hygienic, separately wrapped common rolls come in hassle-free circumstances for uncomplicated storage

This high quality toilet paper fulfills EPA bare minimum standards, is licensed by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and includes 25% recycled fiber (RF) information