Top 10 Best milton safety coupler Reviews

- Milton S-1750 Safety Exhaust Coupler, 1/4" body, 1/4" FNPT
- SAFETY M-STYLE KIT: Milton M-style Safety Air coupler fittings prevent possible injury or damage + competitor couplers/plugs are all compatible.
- KWIK-CHANGE: Interchangeable/compatible with most manufacturers
- NPT: 1/4" male & female national pipe thread size. Durable case hardened steel plugs and composite plastic coupler. Buna-N seals.
- MAXIMUM: 36 standard cubic feet per minute (SCFM). 300 PSI inlet pressure. Temperatures up to 250 degrees F.
- INCLUDED IN MILTON M-STYLE AIR TOOL ACCESSORY KIT: #S-99705, #727, #728
- Milton S-1751 Safety Exhaust Coupler, 1/4" body, 1/4" MNPT
- Milton 1751 Safety Exhaust Coupler, 1/4" body, 1/4" MNPT (Pack of 5)
- Milton 1752 Safety Exhaust Coupler, 1/4" body, 3/8" MNPT
- UNIVERSAL INTERCHANGES: This universal safety coupler accepts TWO major interchanges: H-STYLE and P-STYLE. Most common used in industries and applications that require more air flow capacity.
- SAFELY BLEEDS AIR: Greatly reduces the risk of hose whip, this quick connect hose fitting safely bleeds off excess air pressure before releasing your pneumatic hose.
- QUICK CONNECT COUPLING: With a high-quality air seal, this Milton coupler makes it easy to safely and quickly connect hose fittings.
- HEAVY-DUTY STEEL: Constructed of premium steel which is ideal for applications requiring a durable and long lasting air compressor and tool fitting.
- SPECIFICATIONS: The 3/8" female national pipe thread can handle pressure up to 120 PSI, with an air flow of 3/8".
- UNIVERSAL INTERCHANGES: This universal safety coupler accepts TWO major interchanges: G-STYLE .125 and G-STYLE .375. Most common used in industries and applications that require more air flow capacity. Commonly used with bigger pneumatic tools which need a larger amount of air to function; heavy-duty mechanic shops and construction tools/equipment.
- SAFELY BLEEDS AIR: Greatly reduces the risk of hose whip, this quick connect hose fitting safely bleeds off excess air pressure before releasing your pneumatic hose.
- QUICK CONNECT COUPLING: With a high-quality air seal, this Milton coupler makes it easy to safely and quickly connect hose fittings.
- HEAVY-DUTY STEEL: Constructed of premium steel which is ideal for applications requiring a durable and long lasting air compressor and tool fitting.
- SPECIFICATIONS: The 1/2" male national pipe thread can handle pressure up to 120 PSI, with an air flow of 1/2".
- Push once to stop airflow. Push twice to release plug
- Safety couplers prevent possible injury or damage due to accidental disconnects. OSHA required in certain areas and applications
- Safety Coupler M Style 1/4" Basic Flow Size 1/4" Male NPT Air flow 36 SCFM Red button color for easy identification
- Buna-N seal
- Push once to stop airflow. Push twice to release plug
- Accepts all major interchanges: Industrial (M-Style), High Flow (V-Style), Automotive (T-style), ARO (A-Style) & Lincoln (L-style)
- Max PSI: 120 PSI | Air Flow: 80 PSI at 31 or 44 CFM, 90 PSI at 34, 35, 50 CFM, 100 PSI at 36, 37, 50 CFM, 120 PSI 44, 45, 67 CFM
- NPT: 3/8-in female national pipe threads
- Quick connect coupling for a safe & easy air hose connection
- Safely bleeds off air pressure before releasing the connector
- Milton s-99705 1/4" Fem. Safety Coupler "M"-Style
- Designed to prevent accidental disconnect
- Reduces possibility of damage to property or personal injury
- Double click to engage properly; first click lock coupler and plug; second click engages the air pressure
- To disconnect push the button twice: first push relieves the air pressure; second push disengages the plug from the coupler
Milton 2 In ONE Universal Safety Exhaust Coupler – 3/8″ FNPT x 3/8″ Body Flow, Safely Bleeds Excess Air and Disengages Fittings
Milton's 2 In A single Universal Safety Exhaust couplers securely bleed surplus air force and disengages fittings devoid of risky blow-back again from trapped strain inside your air line or hose. This 3/8" FNPT industrial air coupler can be applied to properly disconnect your air instruments from the hose doing away with the threat of probably risky hose whip. As an alternative, the air hose coupler stays connected to the plug even though pressurized air is safely bled off. The universal style offers air compressor fittings compatible with two interchanges: H-Style and P-Style. This durable coupler fitting is built of significant-duty metal, building it the suitable air compressor accessory for any air hose or pneumatic resource that requires a extended-long lasting pneumatic coupler.

Item Dimensions:3.1 x 1.41 x 1.41 inches 5.93 Ounces

Merchandise product number:s-1758

Day Very first Available:December 22, 2020

Manufacturer:Milton Industries

ASIN:B08R5HLBJN

Country of Origin:China
Item Dimensions:3.1 x 1.41 x 1.41 inches 5.93 Ounces
Merchandise product number:s-1758
Day Very first Available:December 22, 2020
Manufacturer:Milton Industries
ASIN:B08R5HLBJN
Country of Origin:China
Common INTERCHANGES: This common basic safety coupler accepts TWO significant interchanges: H-Design and P-Type. Most widespread used in industries and apps that call for additional air stream capability.
Properly BLEEDS AIR: Drastically lowers the risk of hose whip, this brief hook up hose fitting securely bleeds off surplus air force in advance of releasing your pneumatic hose.
Rapid Hook up COUPLING: With a higher-high-quality air seal, this Milton coupler can make it simple to safely and securely and quickly connect hose fittings.
Heavy-Duty Steel: Made of high quality steel which is great for purposes demanding a long lasting and long lasting air compressor and instrument fitting.
Specs: The 3/8″ feminine countrywide pipe thread can cope with strain up to 120 PSI, with an air stream of 3/8″.
