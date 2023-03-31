Top 10 Best mighty paw safety belt Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Mighty Paw. By Dog Lovers. For Dog Lovers.

Mighty Paw is a family owned and operated business out of Rochester, NY. At Mighty Paw we know that going for a run or walk with your dog is one of the best things in life. With that in mind, we have designed and built high-quality, functional doggy products that make your adventures and activities easy, comfortable and fun.

Mighty Paw Hands-Free Leash

You and your puppy can run to the ends of the Earth with this leash!

Running while a holding the end of an energetic and playful puppy’s leash can interrupt your pace and turn a fun activity with your fur baby a little frustrating. With our waist leash, you don’t have to sacrifice your run or your Dog’s fun. Simply fasten the belt around your waist and the belt to our shock-absorbing handle and you’re ready to begin running with your pup again.

The shock-absorbing bungee leash handle works to keep your puppy from pulling your off pace and close to you while you run. The bungee leash stretches an extra 16” allowing the perfect amount of tension and “give”. The durable belt fits waists up to 42” inches and has a D ring that rotates around the belt to keep the dog right where you need them.

Color Options

Orange or Green

Black or Grey

Black or Grey

Black or Grey

Orange or Green

Black or Grey

Soft Padding

✓

✓

Reflective

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Mighty Durable

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Weatherproof

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

90 Day Return

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Features

Climbers carabiner clip

Neoprene Padded

Doubles as a standard collar

Doubles as a standard collar

Extra thick, lavender scented

Includes 1 roll of poop bags

Designed by Runners: Enhance your dog walking and running experience with the innovative Mighty Paw Bungee dog leash. This leash has a unique formula of flexibility and strength, dissipates forces and optimizes comfort

Freedom When You Want It, Control When You Need It: Our hands free leash has a built in traffic handle so you can easily regain control of your pup when you hit a crowded trail, walking downtown, or high traffic areas.

Universal Fit for All Sized Pups: Our bungees come in both 3 foot (36 in) and 4 foot (48 in) so you can go on an adventure no matter what breed dog you have and our belt can fit up to a 42” waist!

Safe Safe and Visible in All Weather: Made with weather-proof nylon and durable hardware to ensure its use for years to come. To keep you safe and visible when the sun goes down we added reflective stitching!

Physical Therapist Recommended: 1. Reduce Injury Risk: By using your waist to absorb forces we can eliminate unwanted stress to the neck and arm. 2. Reduce Fatigue: Run, walk, or hike longer as the bungee works to eliminate wasted energy spent counteracting unwanted forces. 3. Optimal Posture and Body Mechanics: Your spine will thank you as our leash allows you to walk with a normal stride.