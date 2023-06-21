Top 10 Best mighty mule solar panel kit Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Protective Cover

The durable plastic cover protects the openers’ machinery from damage by animals, water, dirt, and dust to ensure long service.

Remotes Included

Our package includes 2 remote controls that you can use to open your gates from the comfort of your car or home.The devices’ sensors offer 100′ reception & can support up to 25 remotes, making them ideal for big families or small communities!

Easy Installation

These gate openers are quick & easy to install thanks to their straightforward design and detailed instruction manual.

Failsafe Release

In the event of power outages, misplaced remotes, or other emergencies, your backup key allows manual control of your gates.

All-Copper Motors

Our heavy-duty motors’ pure copper wiring delivers exceptional strength, dependable performance, and good energy efficiency.

Aluminum Actuators

The high-quality aluminum alloy keeps the actuators both lightweight and corrosion resistant to endure years of use.

Personalized System

Our dual gate openers’ control system can be easily upgraded with any compatible accessories, such as infrared sensors, digital keypads, and alarm lamps.

Suitable for Most Heavy-Duty Double Swing Gates

These swing gate openers work with 6′6″ gates up to 650 pounds, 18′ gates up to 110 pounds, and everything in between!

Max. Single-leaf Weight

308lb (140Kg)

661lb (300Kg)

661lb (300Kg)

661lb (300Kg)

Max. Single-leaf Length

11.8ft

18ft

18ft

18ft

Power Supply

110V/60Hz

110V/60Hz

110V/60Hz

110V/60Hz

Motor Power

30W

50W

50W

80W

Max. Actuator Travel

15”

15”

15”

15”

Max. Remote Control Range

98ft

98ft

98ft

98ft

Max. Number of Paired Remote Controllers

16

16

16

25

Remote Controls Included

✓

✓

✓

✓

POWERFUL GATE OPENER: Featuring a premium 50W motor with low power consumption, this 2-pack of electric gate openers by CO-Z easily handles 6.5 foot halves up to 650 pounds, 18 foot halves up to 100 pounds, and everything in between

HIGH-QUALITY CONSTRUCTION: Our electric gate openers are constructed from high-quality aluminium alloy and include all-copper motors performing high-efficiency work with corrosion-resistant longevity

WIRELESS CONTROL: This automatic dual gate opener and closer set comes with 2 remote controls and supports up to 25, easily accommodating large families, small communities, schools, clubs, and more and opening your grounds from up to 100 feet away at the push of a button

FULL PROTECTION: Our gate openers automatically close after opening but reverse their operation if obstacles are detected; the frequency encryption technology protects your remote controls from spoofing and keeps your gate secure against intruders

SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: This swing gate opener is easy to install with all the necessary tools included and can be upgraded with more functions using compatible accessories including solar panel kit, driveway alarm, and more; order with your peace of mind assured by CO-Z’s usual strong warranty and friendly 24/7 customer service

