Top 10 Best midnite solar charge controller Reviews

Renogy Wanderer Li 30A 12V PWM Negative Ground Solar Charge Controller Solar Panel Regulator w/ Temp Sensor Function Fit for Lithium, Sealed, Gel, and Flooded Batteries, Wanderer Li 30A
- 【Optimized for 12V Batteries】Compatible with 12V battery banks on the market, including lithium batteries. The LED indicators allow you to set battery types and check the charging staus with ease.
- 【Smart 4-Stage PWM Charging】Smart 4-Stage PWM charging (Bulk, Boost, Float, and Equalization) increases battery life and improves system performance. Intelligent protection against reverse polarity, overcharging, short-circuit, and reverse current.
- 【Compact in size】Which makes it easy to install virtually anywhere.
- 【Multiple battery adaptation】 Deep Cycle Sealed (AGM), Gel, Flooded and Lithium battery option ready.
- 【Wanderer10A|30A Installation Notes】 The default starting position of the Wanderer controller terminal hatches are closed (in the UP position) that could mistakenly look like an open wire hatch. Make sure to FIRST lower each terminal hatch by screwing the terminals counterclockwise (CCW) to expose the wire terminal hatch to the open position. THEN secure each cable by rotating the screws clockwise (CW) to the closed position.
Renogy Rover 40 Amp 12V/24V DC Input MPPT Solar Charge Controller Auto Parameter Adjustable LCD Display Solar Panel Regulator fit for Gel Sealed Flooded and Lithium Battery
- Automatically detect 12V or 24V DC system voltages Innovative MPPT technology with high tracking efficiency up to 99% and peak Conversion efficiency of 98%
- Die-cast aluminum design for heat dissipation and The capability of measuring the battery's temperature and remote monitoring Customizable charging voltages
- Charges over-discharged lithium-ion batteries Error code detection for easy self diagnoses
- Compatible with various Deep Cycle battery options: Sealed, Gel, Flooded, and Lithium Electronic protection: Overcharging, over-discharging, overload, and short circuit Reverse protection: Any combination of solar module and battery, without causing damage to any component 4-stage charging: Bulk, Boost, Float, and Equalization and LCD screen with programmable charging parameters
- RS232 port allows the Rover to communicate with the BT-1 Bluetooth module, which can pair with the Renogy DC Home smart phone app
[Upgraded] 30A Solar Charge Controller, Black Solar Panel Battery Intelligent Regulator with Dual USB Port 12V/24V PWM Auto Paremeter Adjustable LCD Display (30a)
- UPGRADED SOLAR PANEL CONTROLLER: Compatible with 12V 24V system.This solar charge controller helps you manage the working of solar panels and battery in solar systems automatically with the build-in industrial microcontroller. You don't need to reset it when the battery runs out cause it will memorize various parameters set by the user. You can also charge your mobile phone, tablet, PCs through Dual USB output 5V/2.5A (max).
- SAFE TO USE: Equipped with overcurrent protection, short-circuit protection, inverse connection protection, low voltage, and overcharge protection, and have fully 3-stage PWM charge management. This 30A solar charge controller will help you improve the system efficiency safely and prolong the life span of the battery.
- PLEASE NOTE: The charge regulator is only suitable for lead-acid batteries: OPEN, AGM, GEL. Do not support any other batteries. The solar controller will turn off automatically to protect the lifespan of your battery if the voltage of the battery drop below 8V.
- LCD DISPLAY: Let you know the status and data with LCD Display. You can also switch modes and parameter configuration conveniently and can use this controller in a different place like home, industrial, commercial, etc.
- WARRANTY: 12-month warranty and lifetime technique support. If there is any problem, please contact us through amazon email, we will arrange a refund or a replacement.
30amp Charge Controller, PWM Solar Controller 30A Fit for MAX 1500W Solar Power 12V 24V 36V 48V Lithium/AGM/Gel/Flooded Battery
- 30A PWM solar controller, Intelligent controller able to choose 12V/24V/36V/48V Lead-acid battery (Sealed, Gel, Flooded) and Lithium battery (LiCoMnNiO2, LiFePO4)
- Multiple load control modes: 24Hours Working Control, Light Control, Light and Dual Time Control
- Controller Automatic temperature compensation and Full protection, like Reverse-Polarity, Battery Reverse, Over-Heating,Over-Current, Over-Load, Low-Voltage Lightning Protection.
- 4 stages PWM charging: Bulk, Absorption, Equalize, Float;
- Double USB output 5V/2A and LCD display with Back-lighting shows device’s operating data and working condition
Outback Flexmax 80 FM80 MPPT 80 AMP Solar Charge Controller
- Programmable to Charge Battery Voltages from 12 VDC to 60 VDC.
- Advanced Continuous Maximum Power Point Tracking Increases PV Array Output by up to 30%.
- Backlit 80 character-display shows the current operational status.
- Input PV voltages up to 150VDC open circuit for charging battery banks from 12-60VDC.
- Gets more amp hours from your solar panels into your batteries everyday.
MPPT Solar Charge Controller 12V 24V 36V 48V Battery System Auto,Max Input 150V PV Solar Panel Regulator for AGM Sealed Gel Flooded Lithium Battery
- Fit for solar Panel: 900W(12V);1700W(24V);2700W(36V);.3400W(48V);Max input Voltage:150V PV;MPPT best working voltage range:DC18V-DC80V(12V);DC30V-DC100V(24V);DC65V-DC150V(48V)
- Support 4 charging options: Sealed Gel AGM Flooded Lithium Battery，User-defined, 12V 24V 48V Auto,36V need to be ajusted by yourself
- The tracking rate of maximum power is ≥99% and the maximum conversion rate is >98%
- LCD Display---clear to see operating data and working condition, Real-time energy statistics function with Multiple load control modes,Mppt solar charge controller Display the daily power generation curve and current curve.
- Multiple protection against overcharge, over discharge, over load, short circuit, reverse polarity, over heat and battery under voltage
Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 100V 50 amp 12/24-Volt Solar Charge Controller
- Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
- Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions
- Load output on the small models
- Battery Life: intelligent battery management by load shedding
- Automatic battery voltage recognition
MidNite Solar Photovoltaic DC Circuit Breaker - 30 Amp, Model# MNEPV30
- Branch circuit rated 489A
- 150VDC din rail mount breaker (13mm wide)
- 150VDC ETL listed in the US and Canada
- Breaker Torque Value: 20 In-Lbs (2.3NM)
- 10,000 AIC | Polarized
OOYCYOO Solar Charge Controller MPPT 100 amp 12V/24V Auto, 100A Solar Panel Charge Regulator with Blacklight LCD Display Max 100V for Lead-Acid Sealed Gel AGM Flooded Lithium Battery
- MPPT Solar Controller 100A 🌞 ---【 Battery type:】 LiFePO4, AGM is compatible with more battery charging;
- MPPT Solar Controller 100A 🌞 ---【 The best open circuit voltage (Voc) of solar panels:】 12V system: Voc ≥18V, Voc≤96V; 24V system: Voc ≥36V, Voc≤96V; (automatic identification of 12V/24V system);
- MPPT Solar Controller 100A 🌞 ---【 Charging current and MAX.PV input power:】 (12V/24 system)100A: MAX.PV=1300W/2600W;
- MPPT Solar Controller 100A 🌞 ---【 Prevention:】 overcharge, overdischarge, overload, overheat, reverse polarity, lightning and other protection functions;
- MPPT Solar Controller 100A 🌞 ---【 Worry-free installation and after-sales guarantee:】 professional technical team guides the installation; Amazon warehouse logistics;
MidNite Solar Photovoltaic DC Circuit Breaker - 20 Amp, Model# MNEPV20
- Made in USA
- 150VDC
- Din rail mount
- ETL Listed in the US and Canada
