Top 10 Best microsolar warm 24 led solar spotlight Reviews

- Three Optional Modes 1.security light mode (when it detects motion at night.Motion sensor turns the light on for 15 seconds and off automatically) 2.Permanent On all night mode (the light turns on automatically night and stay all night.) 3.Smart brightness control mode (the Light stays all night and turns brighter when it detects motion)
- Sensitive PIR Motion Inductor: With Motion Sensor Detector and PIR sensor can detects people up to 26 feet within angle of 120 agrees. Rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- High-efficient LED lights with wide-angle illumination can improve the lighting utilization.
- High Efficient Solar Panel Our solar Panel is energy saving and with PET laminated solar panel and LED lights, which is up to 20. 5% Conversion Rate with 1. 2W Monocrystalline silicon .
- Waterproof IP65 and Heatproof outdoor security night light for wall, patio, garden, porch, lawn, pathway, gutter, etc. It's specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions.
- Cool White Solar Spotlights Outdoor: A nightly light show! Automatically can come on when it gets dark. Really added life to Your trees and Lights up your landscaping nicely.Brighter 40 LEDs with wider 360° lighting angle & 120° adjustable bigger solar panel & longer working time with rechargeable battery. LEREKAM solar landscape light is much more durable, Across to light up a larger area and perfect brightness, perfect color compared to other 4-12 LED lights in the market.
- 3 Brightness Lighting Modes: LEREKAM 40 LEDs solar outdoor spotlights, high light mode/medium light mode/low light mode (8-15-25hrs). LEREKAM solar garden lights can automatically detect changes in the brightness of the external environment. When the brightness is low enough to require illumination, it will automatically switch from energy storage mode to lighting mode without motion detection (auto on at night /auto off at sunrise). Could easily be used as a flashlight in a pinch.
- Power Supply-Solar Powered & USB Charger: Other solar spotlights do not charge is cloudy weather so they are really spring/summer lights. You would not depend of them during the winter. But our LEREKAM solar spot lights outdoor support power supply: "Solar Powered Or USB Charge". LEREKAM outdoor solar lights have unique IP65 waterproof design and can withstand all kinds of terrible weather.Being freeze resistant helps in the brutal cold Chicago weather.
- 2 in 1 Function & 2 Installation Options: Easy to install. Stick into the ground with stakes & Mount on the wall with the screws included.The solar spot lights outdoor are greatly used as landscape lighting or great for lighting up trees.You can aim up to light a tree or flag or across to light up a larger area. Optimum for Porch, Path, Pool, Yard, Garden, Garage,Driveway, Pathway,etc.Your landscape looks spectacular at night time with LEREKAM solar lights outdoor practical landscape lighting
- Landscape Garden Light: Dusk Till Dawn.You have no need to run your wired lights.Used the LEREKAM spot light outdoor to uplight your palm trees and agave etc. solar spotlights outdoor are greatly used as landscape lighting or great for lighting up trees. No matter it rains, snows,high frost,high heat Or other extreme weather,you can use the landscape lights at ease.You charged spotlights for 2 days in direct sunlight, prior to using. Go ahead do yourself the favor and add these to your cart.
- 🌻【Super Bright LED Solar Lights】Upgraded MEIKEE Solar Motion Sensor Lights offer a larger coverage of luminosity. With 150 LED beads and 270° super wide-angle, outdoor solar lights produce up to 500lm 2700K high brightness output and good heat dissipation. This solar light added security features for those who want the lights to defence their yard.
- 🌻【Eco-Friendly & High Efficiency】MEIKEE Solar Lights Outdoor adopts Monocrystalline silicon solar cells for quick charging, the conversion rate reaches up to 22.5%. Rechargeable solar security lights stores energy during the day and starts working at night. This solar motion light is an excellent addition to any home, granting both safety and also bright lighting.
- 🌻【All-Day Working Solar Floodlight】MEIKEE LED Security Solar Light absorbs and converts sunlight into electricity. No extra electricity cost. Stores in daytime and light up for 30 seconds when motion is detected at night. It will prolong lighting time if motion is detected once again during lighting, which meets your needs for whole night use.
- 🌻【IP65 Waterproof Solar Lamp】This solar motion sensor light offers extreme weather resistance with an IP65 waterproof rating, throughout the entire season with zero issues. Every MEIKEE patio wall light fixture escorts the safety of you and your family.
- 🌻【Make you Worry-Free】150 LED Beads Warm White Solar Lights support lifetime customer service. We will ensure you perfect service and a good shopping experience. If you have any questions about outdoor motion sensor solar lights, please feel free to contact us, we will provie you with professional services and satisfactory solutions.
- 【Warm White】With an output of 150 lumens, aponuo solar spotlight can be able to showcase your beautiful yard even on the darkest of nights. Two brightness to choose from: high brightness continuously last for 8 hours and low brightness for 12 hours.
- 【Solar Powered】The landscape spotlights turn on automatically in the evening and power off at sunrise, which removes some irritating manual work. Great for adding accents to gardens or illuminate sculptures, fountains, or trees at night.
- 【Daisy Chain】About 33ft long in total, 16.5ft long from plug to first light, 16.5ft long between lights, fully covering your yard, it's not only able to illuminate your desired spot but also to get optimum sun exposure.（Extra 5m extension cable available）
- 【IP65 Waterproof】Aponuo landscape lights can withstand rainy and snowy days ect. They come with installation accessories can insert the ground or mounting on the wall，very easy to install even the old man can do it!
- ☀4pcs 2W 12V garden lights with one 5W removable solar panel，built-in 3 bright LED lamp beads, (other shop only have one lamp bead) brightness greatly improved . High power warm white (3,000 K). 2 levels brightness setting，4000mah battery, longer working time.
- ☀In the daytime, the solar panel converts solar energy into electrical energy and store in the built-in batteries，gives out comfortable light on automatically to light up trees or turrets at night . 100% energy saving，work for 8-12 hours at full power.
- ☀Cast aluminum textured black finish spotlight fixture, it has excellent stability and durability. IP65 Waterproof , it can withstand rainy and snowy days ect.
- ☀The solar panel and light can be installed in the ground or mounted on the wall with included screws. Each ground light with 118inch/3m cable, 270° Adjustable freely up or down to meet different requirements.
- ☀1 year after-sale technical support and 100% refund ensures this will quickly become your favorite no-risk purchase. Simply Contact us if you have any problems when use !
- Independently Adjustable Light & Panel: Other alternatives with combined light panel head could be very difficult to get enough solar absorption while pointing the light up. For InnoGear solar spotlight, you can easily rotate solar panel 180° up and down to capture sun energy effectively while obtaining the best lighting angle; the light head is 90° rotatable to illuminate any place that would be out of reach.
- Improved Brightness & 2 Working Modes: With super brightness, this solar spotlight can cast a focused ray to highlight your flagpole or beautiful sculpture, even on the darkest of nights. You have the option to set from High Mode (MAX 6Hrs) to Low Mode (MAX 12Hrs) to extend working time.
- Advanced 1.5W Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Panel: The solar energy conversion rate is 30% faster than the old versions by using upgraded technology and material. Solar spotlight detects the surrounding light condition and automatically turns on and off, a smooth panel surface keeps dirt and debris from accumulating and blocking sunlight.
- 2 Ways of Easy Installation: Package comes in a kit that includes all the tools you need to install the lights by either staking them into the ground or by mounting them onto a wall. Optimum for Patio Porch Path Deck Pool Yard Garden Garage Driveway Pathway, etc.
- Outstanding Durability & Quality Guaranteed: It's resistant to not just rain, but all types of extreme weather, like wind or burning sun. High quality certified by FCC, CE, RoHS, MSDS, UN38.3, etc.
- Super Bright 24 LED Solar Light：Provide more powerful illumination for a wider area in your yard, garage, driveway, patio, deck and anywhere it gets solar energy.
- Sensitive Motion Sensor: Stay on dim light in the dark and come in bright light with motion detected within 16 feet 90 degree angles.
- Hassle-free Operation: Just turn on the montion sensor lights by pressing on/off switch, no need of a pin.
- Easy DIY Installation: No wires or adapters required for these outdoor lights. They feature with two keyholes in the back to be mounted very easily.
- IP65 Waterproof: Made of high-strength ABS material,no worry about being damaged by the rain. Longer life span and more durable for outdoor lighting.
- 1.Enhanced PIR Motion Inductor：Hmcity Solar Lights Outdoor bring 3 lighting modes 1.security mode(Motion sensor turns the light on when people comes) 2.Permanent On all night(it turns on at night and stay all night.)3.Smart brightness control(the Light stays all night and turns brighter when it detects motion)
- 2.High Efficient Solar Panel:Adopted monocrystalline silicon solar cells, the conversion rate reaches up to 20.5%. It has 15% electricity more than other products in the same solar light time, Made with high impact ABS lamp body that has high-temperature resistance, anti-corrosion and waterproof too,which ensures longer usage time.
- 3.Wider lighting Angle & Larger Coverage: Equipped with 120 led upgraded high power LEDs & 270° wide lighting angle, solar lights can provide excellent brightness and larger illumination coverage to light up a yard of 30㎡ Pendant Lights.
- 4.Durable IP65 Waterproof – The hmcity Pendant Lights is made of the IP65 technology that makes it waterproof. Durable, weather-resistant & heatproof plastic construction.
- 5.Wireless and Easy to Setup：No concern to worry about the hassle of electric wire. Hmcity wireless solar securityl lights can be fixed easily by expansion pillar-hinges and screws that came with, mounting tape, thin wire or other creative ideas you can pop up.
- Solar powered all-weather spotlight; rugged and durable; waterproof and heatproof.
- It has easy ground-installing or wall-mounting facility. All screws are provided; tools and wiring are not needed.
- Fully 180-degree adjustable unit enables lighting to be used exactly where needed and catch sunlight at optimum angle for charging; automated off' at day provides lighting exactly when needed.
- The unit is powered by a 18650 solar-powered and rechargeable lithium-ion battery operating at 2200 mAh, and functions for about 10+ hours after full-charge. Use of either one of its two brightness modes, as provided, will vary the total lighting time.
- Versatility of lighting focus and brightness, and durability in all conditions, makes this a powerful and energy-efficient solution for any kind of outdoor lighting.
JESLED 7W LED Landscape Spot Lights, Low Voltage 12V 24V Waterproof Outdoor Landscaping Spotlights, Garden Lights Super Warm White, Walkway Pathway Walls Flags Trees Yard Lighting with Spike (8-Pack)
【UPGRADED LANDSCAPE LIGHTING】- 8 Pcs 7W LED Landscape Spotlights, 650 Lumens each, come with high-quality Stainless steel panel, High temperature tempered soda-lime glass, high-impact resistant, lifetime up to 30,000 hours. Decorate your property with beautiful warm lights!
【ENERGY SAVING】- 12V or 24V working voltage LED landscape Outdoor Spotlight, directly use transformer to change 110V to 12V or 24V. Easier and safer to install, energy saving, and perfect for security. (Attention: Extra power source–low voltage wires and transformer NOT INCLUDE).
【WIDELY USED】- 270° Beam Angle, can DECORATE AS YOU WISH, making these outdoor landscape lights perfect for illuminating pathways, flower beds, trees, fences, driveways, stone walls, flag, doorway, decks, steps, paths, walls, and more. NOTE PLEASE: The 7W LED landscape spotlights please do not attach a dimmer.
【MULTIPLE WATERPROOF】- IP65 waterproof led landscape spotlights with glass lens cover design withstand rainy and snowy weather, Build-in high-quality solid aluminum metal structure to penetrate our hard clay soil, greatly improves the stability of outdoor lighting and long-term use. If you need “low voltage wire connectors”, please search “B08NDJNP1N” or “B08NDJDKSW”.
【REPLACEMENT WARRANTY】- JESLED offers 24/7 after-sale support, 45 days full refund policy and a 2-year hassle-free warranty. Please contact us directly if you meet any issue.
