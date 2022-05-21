Top 10 Best microsolar warm 24 led solar spotlight Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Our story



How we got our start?

At JESLED we devoted to developing and manufacturing led lights since 2009, mainly focus on solar lights, led tubes, led strips, led bulbs and led landscape lights. Now, our products are greatly appreciated in NA, EU, UK, AU, JP and UAE.

What makes our product unique?

JESLED delivers High Quality, Affordable, Easy-to-install and Easy-to-use LED Lights. And we offer 7*24 Great Service and Support.

Why we love what we do?

All JESLED people represent our company and values, and focus on providing better led lights and service to lit up the world. We Dare to challenge ourselves and Care about our customers and every member of the team. JESLED people make everything possible.

【UPGRADED LANDSCAPE LIGHTING】- 8 Pcs 7W LED Landscape Spotlights, 650 Lumens each, come with high-quality Stainless steel panel, High temperature tempered soda-lime glass, high-impact resistant, lifetime up to 30,000 hours. Decorate your property with beautiful warm lights!

【ENERGY SAVING】- 12V or 24V working voltage LED landscape Outdoor Spotlight, directly use transformer to change 110V to 12V or 24V. Easier and safer to install, energy saving, and perfect for security. (Attention: Extra power source–low voltage wires and transformer NOT INCLUDE).

【WIDELY USED】- 270° Beam Angle, can DECORATE AS YOU WISH, making these outdoor landscape lights perfect for illuminating pathways, flower beds, trees, fences, driveways, stone walls, flag, doorway, decks, steps, paths, walls, and more. NOTE PLEASE: The 7W LED landscape spotlights please do not attach a dimmer.

【MULTIPLE WATERPROOF】- IP65 waterproof led landscape spotlights with glass lens cover design withstand rainy and snowy weather, Build-in high-quality solid aluminum metal structure to penetrate our hard clay soil, greatly improves the stability of outdoor lighting and long-term use. If you need “low voltage wire connectors”, please search “B08NDJNP1N” or “B08NDJDKSW”.

【REPLACEMENT WARRANTY】- JESLED offers 24/7 after-sale support, 45 days full refund policy and a 2-year hassle-free warranty. Please contact us directly if you meet any issue.

