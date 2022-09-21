Top 10 Best micro water pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Welcome to AQQA AQQA is a professional shop specializing in aquarium supplies and accessories

All products from this store the actual filming of goods

AQQA–Aquarium accessories,Quality A+

Convenient handle

1.Resin seal, with thickened outer cover, good overall water resistance, safer to use and no leakage

2.Hidden handles do not take up space, easy to lift from the water, humanized design, easy to use

Stainless steel ceramic axis

1.Stainless steel ceramic shaft, good shock resistance, reduce friction, high-speed operation and keep quiet

2.All copper motor, stable work and low energy consumption, strong power, long service life

Small Size, easy to hide

Small size, strong power, small fish tank and turtle tank can also be used, can be hidden on decorations or rockery

Burned protection, safe and reliable

Built-in temperature control chip, the motor temperature reaches 85℃, When the temperature drops to 60℃, the motor will start automatically，the motor will automatically shut down to prevent dry burning and protect the motor

Precautions for use:



Please read the user guide carefully before usePlease put it in the water before powering on to extend the service lifeClose supervision is necessary when the pump is used near children.DANGER-To avoid possible electric shock, special care should be taken since water is employed in the use of aquarium equipmentAll pumps undergo professionally water testing by the manufacturer before shipment; if the water pump you received contains trace amounts of water, please don’t worry as the little water was left over from professional testing.

Flowrate

265GPH(1000L/H）

400GPH（1500L/H）

660GPH（2500L/H）

800GPH(3000L/H)

High Lift

4.9ft

5.9ft

8.9ft

9.8ft

Power Cord

6ft

6ft

6ft

6ft

Output Voltaje

110V/60Hz

110V/60Hz

110V/60Hz

110V/60Hz

【Multifunctional Submersible Water Pump】 ①Rapid change water,absorb the water,low water level as low as 1inch，pump out all the water in the aquarium②360°All-round bottom suction,effectively removes dirt and impurities found at the bottom of the aquarium ③Fountain Water Pump ④Water circulation⑤Pond pump,Multifunctional water pump,You’re worth It.

【Ultra-quiet Energy Saving High Lift Powerful Water Pump】Ceramic shaft reduces the collision between water and pump wall, effectively keeping silent and high-speed operation and rubber damping anti-slip feet on the bottom.powerful electric motors,Maximum water flow rate: 256GPH/400GPH/660GPH/800GPH,high lift:4.9ft/5.9ft/8.9ft/9.8ft.

【Adjustable Knob,Beautiful And Small Appearance, Compact with Handle】The adjustable switch helps you easily adjust the water flow rate to meet your needs.Very beautiful and sleek design,The mini size makes the pump easy to hide or disguise in the water,won’t scratches the fish.90° rotating handle,convenient for daily use,Not take up space.

【2 nozzle Accessories,freshwater or saltwater both can use】Outlet connection:1/2″（13mm)1PCS,5/8″(16mm)1PCS,It is very simple to use,Put it in the water and plug it in can use.It is waterproof and does not leak electricity and is very safe.Simple disassembly no need any tools to detach it and very easy to clean.

【Advanced Anti-dry burning system,1 year free warranty】When the temperature of the water pump is higher than 85 degrees Celsius, the machine will automatically power off, which is very safe and reliable.The warranty period is 1 year, please rest assured to buy.