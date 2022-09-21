Top 10 Best micro water pump Reviews

Top 10 Best micro water pump in 2022 Comparison Table
- Specs & Dimensions: 4.1*2.6*3.5 inches; The 6.5 ft. long power cord offers convenient installation and an adjustable knob allows you to control of water flow rate and pressure; Max flow rate: 800 GPH (3000L/H); Max lift height: up to 10 ft.; Wattage: 24W; Voltage: 110-120V
- Detachable & Cleanable: This powerful yet small-sized water pump is easy to hide and disguise; No tools necessary for disassembly and it’s very easy to clean
- Many Possible Placement Positions: Place the pump flat on its base, stick it on an angled or vertical surface, and manually rotate it into any position you need
- Wide Range of Applications: This is a high-performance, energy-efficient pump and is well-designed for use in ponds, fountains, waterfalls, hydroponic systems, and irrigation systems and so on; Working Temperature: 32℉ to 104℉
- 3 Outlet Adapters：Includes three nozzles with different diameter sizes: 0.51 in., 0.62 in., and 0.74 in., providing different water flow effects for all your different needs
- ★【Ultra Quiet Design】: The relible and duarable motor does not produce much noise, giving you quiet environment.This submersible pump is designed for small to medium size aquarium, Fish tank, Pond, tabletop fountains, water gardens and hydroponic systems.
- ★【Adjustable Flow Rate】: Designed with a adjusting knob, allowing to adjust the water flow rate, the maximal flow rate can be up to 95 GPH. It can elevate column of water up to 3.0 ft.
- ★【Detachable & Cleanable】: No need any tools to detach it, easy to seperate, easy to clean.
- ★【Mini Size】: The mini size makes the pump easy to hide or disguise in the water. Dimensions:1.8 x 1.8 x 1.4 inch
- ★【Pump Accessories】: 3 suction cups & one Nozzles & one tubing: Suction cups is great for mounting onto the glass surface. Equipped with a 0.3" diameters nozzle, and a 3.3ft free tubing come with the package.
- UL Certified & WATER FLOW CONTROL -- Our water pump meet UL 1081standard. An Adjustable Knob to control the water flow rate, so you can get just the amount of water pressure you want. Maximum flow rate: 550GPH (2000L/H).
- STRONG POWER & HIGH LIFT -- Max Lift Height: 7.2ft. Model number is SML-630. 30W high efficiency motor for energy saving. Lift height is a max height the water goes up, after connecting the water pipe to the nozzle (Make sure the joint sealed securely and tightly).
- 3 NOZZLES -- Each water pump has 3 nozzles for option: 0.51"/0.62"/0.75". Provide a different water flow as you desired. Threaded fittings make it more stable. Detachable and cleanable.
- SUCTION CUP & 5.9FT POWER CORD -- Long enough cord for easy installation. 4 individual powerful suction cups help keep it in place, so you can stick it on the right side of the aquarium, either vertically or horizontally.
- WIDELY APPLIED -- Circulate and aerate the water, making it more attractive to your fish or turtles. This submersible pump is perfect for aquarium, fountains, spout and hydroponic systems, etc.
- AUTOMATIC CONDENSATE PUMP: features a vertical-type switch to reduce footprint and is designed to automatically remove condensate produced by boilers, furnaces, air conditioners and de-humidifiers
- HIGH PERFORMANCE MOTOR: 1/30 HP, 1.5 Amps, 93 Watts, 115 Volts, 60 Hz, thermally protected, fan-cooled motor; CSA listed in the USA and Canada
- BUILT TO LAST: stainless steel motor shaft, thermal overload protected motor; CSA certified to US and Canadian standards
- INCLUDES SAFETY SWITCH and 20-FT VINYL TUBING: safety switch can be connected to shut down the air conditioner condenser or wired to an alarm to warn of possible tank overflow
- SPECIFICATIONS: 3/8-inch OD barbed discharge, 80 GPH at 1-foot head, 20 foot shut-off, up to 8.7 PSI, 3 inlet drain holes, 6-foot cord; maximum water temperature: 140 F, equipped with safety switch, 20-ft. tubing included
- ★【PROVIDE YOU COMFORT & QUIET ENVIROMENT】Our fountain pump’s ultra-quiet operation will let you feel that the sounds of the water pouring out of your fountain is such a relaxing and tranquil sound, and you will love sitting out on your patio watching the squirrels and birds bath and now the peaceful sounds of our fountain make it even more enjoyable.
- ★【MULTI-OCCASIONS】The fountain pump can make circulation to your tank and give your lovely fish a near-natural environment. This submersible water pump can create water current, ideal for a medium-sized aquarium, small pond, water garden, and desktop water fountains. Perfect for backyard fountain/waterfall, aquarium, ponds, fish tank, tabletop fountains, garden statuary, patio drip irrigation system and hydroponic systems and more.
- ★【ADJUSTABLE】The fountain pump is designed with an adjusting knob, allowing to get just the amount of water pressure you want. It comes with 3 optional nozzles to create different views, each with its own unique design.
- ★【COMPACT BUT POWERFUL】The fountain pump’s compact design is easy to hide & disguise, 25W super efficiency motor continually lift water column. Reasonable long power cord is heavy duty and easy to installation. The pump has 4 strong rubber suction cups at the bottom of the fountain pump helps keep in your fish tank.
- ★【EASY TO USE】The fountain pump's manual disassembly designed shell allow you clean the pump input port and filter/impeller easily. And simply plug in power for quick water draining.
- ★ Ultra Quiet Design: The relible and duarable motor does not produce much noise, giving you quiet environment.This submersible pump is designed for small to medium size aquarium, Fish tank, Pond, tabletop fountains, water gardens and hydroponic systems.
- ★ Adjustable Flow Rate: Designed with a adjusting knob, allowing to adjust the water flow rate, the maximal flow rate can be up to 50 GPH. It can elevate column of water up to 2.0ft.
- ★ Detachable & Cleanable: No need any tools to detach it, easy to seperate, easy to clean.
- ★ Mini Size: The mini size makes the pump easy to hide or disguise in the water. Dimensions:1.5 x 1.5 x 1.1 inch.
- ★ Pump Accessories : 2 Suction cups & one Nozzles & one tubing, Suction cups is great for mounting onto the glass surface. Equipped with a 0.3" diameters nozzle, and a 3.3ft free tubing come with the package.
- (1)Diaphragm Pump,(1) set of instructions,(2) 1/2" barbed hose adaptors,(1) 50 mesh inlet strainer
- 3.0 Gallons Per Minute capacity flow, and 45 PSI pressure setting
- Self priming, smooth, silent operation and can run dry without damage
- Voltage: 12 VDC Dimensions: 7.84" X 5.00" X 4.62" Amps: 3.0 (6.0 Max. Amps)
- 4-Year Warranty
Our Best Choice: AQQA 265-800GPH Submersible Water Pump,Ultra-quiet Fountain Pump,Ultra-low Water Level With High Lift,Adjustable Flow Rate 2 Nozzles 6ft Power Cord For Fish Tank, Pond, Hydroponics (15W 265GPH)
Product Description
Welcome to AQQA AQQA is a professional shop specializing in aquarium supplies and accessories
All products from this store the actual filming of goods
AQQA–Aquarium accessories,Quality A+
Convenient handle
1.Resin seal, with thickened outer cover, good overall water resistance, safer to use and no leakage
2.Hidden handles do not take up space, easy to lift from the water, humanized design, easy to use
Stainless steel ceramic axis
1.Stainless steel ceramic shaft, good shock resistance, reduce friction, high-speed operation and keep quiet
2.All copper motor, stable work and low energy consumption, strong power, long service life
Small Size, easy to hide
Small size, strong power, small fish tank and turtle tank can also be used, can be hidden on decorations or rockery
Burned protection, safe and reliable
Built-in temperature control chip, the motor temperature reaches 85℃, When the temperature drops to 60℃, the motor will start automatically，the motor will automatically shut down to prevent dry burning and protect the motor
Precautions for use:
Please read the user guide carefully before usePlease put it in the water before powering on to extend the service lifeClose supervision is necessary when the pump is used near children.DANGER-To avoid possible electric shock, special care should be taken since water is employed in the use of aquarium equipmentAll pumps undergo professionally water testing by the manufacturer before shipment; if the water pump you received contains trace amounts of water, please don’t worry as the little water was left over from professional testing.
Flowrate
265GPH(1000L/H）
400GPH（1500L/H）
660GPH（2500L/H）
800GPH(3000L/H)
High Lift
4.9ft
5.9ft
8.9ft
9.8ft
Power Cord
6ft
6ft
6ft
6ft
Output Voltaje
110V/60Hz
110V/60Hz
110V/60Hz
110V/60Hz
【Multifunctional Submersible Water Pump】 ①Rapid change water,absorb the water,low water level as low as 1inch，pump out all the water in the aquarium②360°All-round bottom suction,effectively removes dirt and impurities found at the bottom of the aquarium ③Fountain Water Pump ④Water circulation⑤Pond pump,Multifunctional water pump,You’re worth It.
【Ultra-quiet Energy Saving High Lift Powerful Water Pump】Ceramic shaft reduces the collision between water and pump wall, effectively keeping silent and high-speed operation and rubber damping anti-slip feet on the bottom.powerful electric motors,Maximum water flow rate: 256GPH/400GPH/660GPH/800GPH,high lift:4.9ft/5.9ft/8.9ft/9.8ft.
【Adjustable Knob,Beautiful And Small Appearance, Compact with Handle】The adjustable switch helps you easily adjust the water flow rate to meet your needs.Very beautiful and sleek design,The mini size makes the pump easy to hide or disguise in the water,won’t scratches the fish.90° rotating handle,convenient for daily use,Not take up space.
【2 nozzle Accessories,freshwater or saltwater both can use】Outlet connection:1/2″（13mm)1PCS,5/8″(16mm)1PCS,It is very simple to use,Put it in the water and plug it in can use.It is waterproof and does not leak electricity and is very safe.Simple disassembly no need any tools to detach it and very easy to clean.
【Advanced Anti-dry burning system,1 year free warranty】When the temperature of the water pump is higher than 85 degrees Celsius, the machine will automatically power off, which is very safe and reliable.The warranty period is 1 year, please rest assured to buy.