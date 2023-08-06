Top 10 Best metal wall art for pool roomex Reviews

Top 10 Best metal wall art for pool roomex in 2023 Comparison Table
- Materials: The birds ornaments are made of high quality metal, which is durable, weather-resistant, waterproof and not easy to fade or rust. The firm frame is not easy to be damaged.
- 3D Design: The design of this metal bird art decoration is very realistic. The 2D cutting shape achieves 3D visual effects, with exquisite workmanship. And it has a three-dimensional concave convex feeling, far beyond the other traditional wall art.
- Easy to Hang: There is a hook on the back of the wall decor for easy hanging. When 3D metal hummingbirds are hung on the wall or fence, it will look like real birds, hummingbirds running into your yard.
- Wide application: The wall art fence decoration is ideals design for indoor and outdoor decoration, suitable for bedroom, living room, garden decoration, backyard decoration, balcony, courtyard wall decoration, metal porch decoration or outdoor fence decoration. It is also a great choice for kitchens, bathrooms, walkways, entrances, etc.
- Package includes: A total of 4 different styles of hummingbirds. You can not only use it as a home decoration, but also as a gift for your family and friends as a Mother's Day, birthdays, Easter, housewarming gift.
- Sun Outdoor Wall Art: 3D Sun Wall Art Decoration. Hand made shape with lovely sun pattern and gorgeous color shows you a big smile and gives the sun new life.
- Great Decor: Widely use at indoor and outdoor. Such as bedroom, living room, office, garden,yard... It is also a perfect prop for photography.
- High Quality: Made with clear coated durable metal, making it weather-proof, that truly makes it stand out. Sun face wall art decoration is unique, eye-catching color, bright and cheerful style.
- Easy to hang: Metal holes on the back of this sun wall art fit over screws and nails, allow for easy display. Strategically placed mounting holes for easy hanging on your wall.
- Prefect Gift: Colorful vivid metal sun wall art decors bring life to your wall, garden, fence, home. It's a perfect gift for Mother's Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas etc.
- 【ENLIVEN YOUR SPACE】- Set of 4 colorful vivid metal gecko wall art decors bring your fence, wall, garden, home to life with its rainbow painting, cute faces with the mouth open, shaking head and shining eyeballs. Measuring 7.4 x 4.3 x 0.8 inches.
- 【HANDMADE GIFT】- Hand-painted gecko decor set in adorable patterns and vibrant colors, crafted with cut and bent sheet metal give them a wonderful three-dimensional look, which makes it a perfect gift. You can't go wrong giving those who loves gardening, decorating and life a set of delicate artwork on Valentine’s day, Mother’s day, Father’s day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas, birthday, wedding, housewarming, and more.
- 【INDOOR & OUDOOR DECOR】- YEAHOME metal gecko with the paint-coated feature will let you display it anywhere without worrying the sunlight and rain. In your office wall, and they bring a bit of sunshine indoors. In the garden, will bring a huge smile, life, color and a sense of playfulness. And hung them on your shed, everyone will loves them.
- 【COMES READY-TO-HANG】- Adorable gecko are made well and have light weight. Two metal keyholes on either side of the back of this gecko wall art fit over screws, nails and any hangers, allow for easy display. You can put them sideways and upside down, a fun whimsical addition to your flower garden.
- 【WHAT YOU GET】- Beside the 4 pack cute gecko wall decorations, there also come with a sense of vitality and freshness of nature. Look, spring is in the air. They will make your life as colorful as they already are. Amazing right? There are more! 90 days warranty and 24/7 online customer support give you the best shopping experience ever.
- 【ENLIVEN YOUR SPACE】- A set of 4 adorable metal gecko wall decorations. Bright colors add a little character to the flower garden and old fence. Irregular patterns and hand-painted colors make them look more exotic than real geckos. The beautiful cutting technique of the backyard decor art makes the lizards look lifelike. Measures 7 2/5x 4 1/3 x 4/5inches.
- 【3D BOBBLED HEAD】- Gecko Decor's unique bobble heads design make them more vivid than other traditional wall art. The charming wall geckos look adorable like they are climbing up when hung on the wall because of 3D design that make them more realistic looking
- 【DURABLE MATERIALS】- Made of high quality metal and hand-painted with clear coat, they could survive wind, rain, and sun for years! Not faded from sunlight or watering. These are the perfect additions to make any area whimsical and fun such as garden, yard, patio, bedroom, living room, office kitchen, nursing room, dormitory, etc.
- 【COMES READY-TO-HANG】- The metal wall arts have 2 rings on the feet to help with placement. Just hang them on the wall or fence to decorate. Also a nice gift for kids, relatives, friends and new neighbor in Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, birthday, wedding, housewarming, etc.
- 【WHAT YOU GET】- Besides enriching your life with the cute metal gecko wall decor, you could get the perfect service with 90 days warranty and 24/7 customer online support.
- Delicate beach theme turtles decor has been masterfully crafted from metal. Giving the perception of lovely creatures that have rest on your wall.
- Use a hand painting coat for the ultimate durability, giving it long-lasting color. With metal wall art being popular, this set of 3 turtle wall decor is the best choice to decorate your home.
- Decor these 3D shaped turtles is more vivid than ordinary painting, looks like three turtles are exploring surrounding your home! This turtles wall art with hooks for wall display, available for everyone who has a tropical beach theme home decor dream.
- Blue and turquoise are standard fares for coastal color schemes. This teal turtle wall decoration blends brilliant turquoise with a few hints of blue and yellow to create a playful turtle look inspired by the sea. We recommend this turtle wall art, nod to the beach theme.
- This metal beach themed wall art is a good ideal design for Living Room, Bathroom, Bedroom, Wall, Walkways, Entrances, Patio, Backyard, Outdoor, and Indoor Decor.
- Unique Design- Combining a baby-like face with a sun shape, giving people a super cute, lively and cheerful feeling. The vivid and bright pattern design will bring life to every wall. Diameter: 17.3 inches
- Indoor or Outdoor Wall Decorations - the metal sun décor is treated with baking varnish and anti-rust technology, it will not rust, and will not fade even in the sun and rain. You can use it to decorate your living room, bedroom, office, corridor, garden, courtyard, fence and any other wall that needs life.
- Exquisite gift - made of 100% iron, the sun wall décor is a great gift, very suitable as a gift for your friends, family, especially meaningful Mother's Day, Father's Day, Brithday, Christmas and other special holidays . You can use it to help you convey your warm love for your friends or family .
- Simple installation - All you need to do is align the edge of the sun with the small hole and tighten the screw with the supplied small wrench. The hooks on the back for easy hanging and you can hang it on any wall that needs vitality.
- Note - Each item is individually handmade and may have slight flaws and imperfections, please allow. If you still have any questions, please feel free to contact us.
- 1.Enthusiastic Sun Face Wall Art: These 3 excellent sun face wall décor, along with moons and stars, create a bright and dazzling vision in your house and porch, making them perfect for your indoor and outdoor spaces.
- 2.High Quality: Made with premium quality metal, these sun face wall decorations are spray painted by hand to provide a colorful surface and long-lasting rust protection.
- 3.Suitable Size for Any Occasion: With a similar size of approximately 9 inches by 8 inches, these three different styled sun face wall decors can be put on A4 paper and come with a small hook on the back for easy hanging, making them perfect for any occasion.
- 4.Perfect Gift Idea: These sun face wall decorations are a unique and exquisite gift that can be a great choice for housewarming gifts or any other celebration.
- 5.Excellent Service: If for any reason you're not 100% satisfied, please let us know and our customer service team will help you return or refund.
- ★【Large Outdoor Wall Art】--- This set of 4 pool wall decor is our Upgrade Style, Larger size to decor your different wall, crafted with cut and bent sheet metal, vivid painting giving them a wonderful three-dimensional look.
- ★【Easy Hanging Design & Size】--- Sea turtle wall decor: 10.6*10.2'', fish decor: 10.6*9.4'', seahorse decor: 13*6.7'', crab decor: 10*10'', 1-2 hooks on the back of each metal wall decor for easy hanging.
- ★【Premium Material】--- Metal ocean style wall décor, shiny and glossy, hollow out design, lightweight and durable, use hand painting coat for waterproof and not easy to fade or rust, give it long-lasting color, easy to clean. High quality for long term usage.
- ★【Wide Usage & Indoor Outdoor】--- These marine life are apply to many occasions, you can hang them on the wall to decor your bathroom, children bedroom, living room, etc.as metal wall art, you can also use them to decor your outdoor fence, yard wall door, boat, patio wall decor and pool decoration.
- ★【Gift Choice & Well Package】 --- Turtle wall decor, fish wall decor, crab wall decor and metal seahorse wall art always bring you blue mood, loved by children and adult. Enjoy the touch of whimsy they added to the decor on your home. This out door wall decor is suitable as a gift for all those who like indoor and outdoor wall decoration.
- 【3D Metal Wall Art Decor】—Butterfly and flower outdoor wall decor is made of premium iron, Hand-painted in cute patterns and gorgeous colors, showing a wonderful three-dimensional look.
- 【Outdoor/Indoor Decor】—Metal butterfly wall art and metal flower outdoor decor are durable and rustproof, perfect for patio, yard, backyard, hanging wall art on the wall, fence, tree outdoor in all years. It is also good home decor for your living room, bedroom, kitchen, balcony and porch.
- 【Pretty Gift】—Metal butterfly and flower yard art fence is colorful and beautiful, well packaged, which is one of the best presents for the children, friends , lovers and elder in Children's day, Valentine’s day, Mother’s day, Father’s day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas, birthday, housewarming, etc.,
- 【Easy to Install】—There is a hook in the back of each metal butterfly and flower outdoor wall sculpture. Please drill holes in somewhere you want to hang, and then insert the expansion pipes and screws in the holes.
- 【What You Get】—Butterfly metal wall art*2：L 9.8 in*W 7.8in, 3d flower wall decor*1: L 12.5in*W 12.5in, 3 screws and 3 expansion pipes. If there is any question, please do not hesitate to contact us.
- Inspirational Sun Art: 12.7" Metal sun decoration is unique, eye-catching color, bright and cheerful style.
- Vivid Handmade Painting: This is Handmade and hand painted. Colorful sun gives life to any wall!
- Beautiful Gift: 100% iron sun wall décor is great gift for friends and family. You can hang them in your room or in any wall that needs life, then give warmth to your home.
- Occasion: Widely use at indoor and outdoor. Such as bedroom, living room, office, garden.
- Each item is individually handmade, it may be slightly flawed and imperfect, please allow it.
Our Best Choice: JOYBee 13.25Inch Metal Glass Starfish Wall art decor,Sea Life Nautical Home Decor,Ocean Coastal Theme Wall Art, Decorative For Garden,Home,Patio,Kitchen,Livingroom,bathroom,pool
Solution Description
💎Beach Topic Decoration : Adorable person with very colors and great craftsmanship that you could consist a theme with other marine lifetime or nautical components
💎Gorgeous Starfish Decor : Made of excellent good quality materials and handcrafted steel and glasswork is awesome
💎Suitable Measurement for Any Room: Measures 12.75 x 13.25 inch, excess weight only .8 lbs which it truly is a great sizing and attractive addition for patio, bathroom, pool, porch, fence, garden wall, doorway, window or bed room
💎Nice Reward: Artistic wall art with wonderful starfish style and design, this piece could as a good present for your ocean loving buddies or family
💎Easy to Cling: Hook hole on again letting you to cling the starfish on anyplace although just will need nails or screws