Top 10 Best merkur safety razor case Reviews

merkur safety razor case
- Fits all double edge razors
- 10 blades per Pack
- Made in Solingen, Germany
- Design for used safety razor blades disposal
- Made by quality steel, safely protect people hurt from used blades
- Each disposal case can easily store up to 300 blades (good for 2 years if you change the blades each other day)
- Compact size fits in every counter
- The case has a removable bottom
- Traditional double edge razor
- Stainless Steel
- Platinum Coated
- Sharpest Blade; longest lasting
- Made from premium super platinum stainless steel
- Secure and Easy Storage. Great for keeping your razor edges safe. A comfortable way of closing razor head blades on buttons keeps your blades serving you more than usual closing methods from the side. With this cover, you can keep your finger safe from the blade.
- Perfect for Travels. A genuine leather protective case will prevent any damage to the blade or personal items while on the go. The perfect travel accessory for people who can't imagine their travel or business trip without a favorite razor.
- Fits Most Razors. Because of the buttons closing you can use this Double Edge Safety Razor Head case for most razor models.
- Great as a gift. Leather Double Edge Razor Case is also great as a gift for people who love shaving with classic edge razors and who can't imagine their lifestyle without it.
- Made of high-quality materials: genuine leather and good-quality buttons. The razor cover is made of genuine leather that will serve you for the long term. Good quality buttons will close your razor safety.
- Genuine Buffalo leather for durability
- Suitable for Parker, Merkur Gillette and all other Double Edge Safety Razor
- Hand Stitched to ensure high quality
- Protect both your razor head and your fingers
Protect both your razor head and your fingers
- PERFECT TRAVEL COMPANION: Keep your razor and personal belongings and separate with this Leather Safety Razor Case. Made with Hide & Drink’s revolutionary Full-Grain Leather, this Safety Razor Case is sure to withstand a lifetime’s worth of travel and usage. Small enough to easily fit into any travel bag, yet large enough to fully protect your razor, this is the perfect travel accessory that is sure to elevate all aspects of your travel experience.
- HIDE & DRINK’S 101 YEAR WARRANTY: Each one of Hide & Drink’s rustic, durable leather products is made with care and craftsmanship, with every item handmade to the highest standard. Our confidence in our products knows no bounds, so we include each product that you purchase with a 101 Year Warranty. We aim for nothing but 100% satisfaction when it comes to our products, so if you’re not satisfied, just get in touch with us and we’ll help you as quickly as possible.
- HANDMADE FROM SOFT & ATTRACTIVE FULL GRAIN LEATHER: All of Hide & Drink’s products are hand cut and handcrafted using the highest quality of leather that you will find, namely Full Grain Leather. The quality of this leather ensures a long-lasting life and durability. After time and use, the leather will attain a beautiful and unique patina that will show age and grace.
- FINELY HAND STITCHED: We are proud that each and every one of our products is handmade by expert local artisans of Pastores, Guatemala, a town wholly dedicated to the crafting of leather goods. Each item is hand cut and finished with a fine stitching method than not only looks good, but also makes for a durable finish that will give you a lifetime of use. Any loose ends are passed over with an open flame to ensure no unravelling during its lifetime.
- MAKES A GREAT GIFT: Hide & Drink swears by its leather, and knows that this fine, rustic Full Grain Leather product will make an excellent gift for friends, family and loved ones. Built to last a lifetime, this item will make a thoughtful, long-lasting gift for anyone and everyone.
- Premium EVA Case protect and store your replacement for Merkur Long Handled Safety Razor and Double Edge Safety Razor Blades with a long-lasting performance
- Special Portable Carrying Model Case replacement for Merkur Long Handled Safety Razor, Mesh Pocket for Double Edge Safety Razor Blades
- Classic zipper convenience for easy in Opening and Closing
- Backed by 100% Money back Guarantee, this is totally risk-free buy; CLICK the Orange button to Order Now!
- Genuine Saddle Brown Zippered Leather Case - Holds 1 Safety Razor and 1 Pack of Blades
- Excellent protection for your safety razor for travelling or for daily storage
- Hand Stitched for Quality - Made with Genuine YKK Zippers
- Secure Snap-tongue keeps blades securely tucked in case, along with an interior lining to protect the leather from water and debris
- Makes a great accessory when giving a double edge safety razor as a gift
- TRAVELING WITHOUT LOSING: This vintage-inspired Handmade Leather Travel case is designed to keep your favorite razor set comfortably secure, whether at home or for when you're traveling. It can hold your satisfied Safety Razor (Length within 5 in), Blades, Nail clipper, and Brush.
- DURABLE HANDMADE LEATHER: This Double Edge Safety Razor Cover is hand-cut and handmade using high-quality Leather, the best leather money can buy. Edge uses waxed polyamide thread with Hand stitching.
- SAFE & EASY TO STORE: Once you’ve finished shaving, just put your safety razor kit into the case. Then, slipping the hole over the metal rivet to close the case and keep your kit firmly in place. Next time you rummage around your Dopp Kit toiletry bag, and you won’t run the risk of catching your fingers on the blade.
- FIRMLY PROTECT IN EVERYWHERE: The open design allows ventilation for the brush after a wet shave. With the buckle, your brush will not easy to fail down. Other features include an elastic razor loop. This loop will protect the safety razor without moving.
- MAKES A GREAT GIFT: QSHAVE protective case with its cow leather, providing your safety razor in every site, will make an excellent gift for friends, family, and loved ones. Great for spoiling your husband, or a thoughtful present for Father’s Day, this case is built to last and will make an ideal, long lasting gift.
Our Best Choice for merkur safety razor case
Merkur-Razor Stand Empty R Sat for Brush and Straight Razor
[ad_1] A minimalist statement in brushed stainless steel from Solingen. Dovo’s strong 499 906 situation will keep your straight razor and your shaving brush, preserving each and making additional place on your countertop.
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Products Dimensions:5 x 4 x 3 inches 4 Ounces
Merchandise design number:ME-499906
Manufacturer:Derby Global LLC, dba KANAR
ASIN:B00IUHMHGA
Place of Origin:China
Domestic Shipping:Merchandise can be transported in just U.S.International Delivery:This item can be delivered to select countries exterior of the U.S. Master Much more
