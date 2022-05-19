Top 10 Best mens seiko solar watches Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Check out Sizing Guide Streamline your search with the clear seem of this Bulova® Common – 96C130 enjoy. Stainless steel scenario. Leather-based strap with buckle closure. Spherical experience. Dial functions silver-tone fingers, hour markers, date display window and brand aspects. 3-hand analog exhibit with computerized movement. Dial capabilities gold-tone hands and hour markers, day show window, minute monitor, and Bulova detailing. Water resistant up to 165 feet. Screen scenario provided. Imported. Your Bulova enjoy is coated by Bulova’s 3-Year Worldwide Guarantee.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Item Dimensions‏:‎8.27 x .79 x .43 inches 5.07 Ounces

Merchandise design number‏:‎98C130

Department‏:‎Mens

Batteries‏:‎1 Lithium ion batteries needed.

Date Initial Available‏:‎March 20, 2018

Manufacturer‏:‎Bulova Corporation

ASIN‏:‎B07BLMRYVR

Nation of Origin‏:‎Japan

Two tone vintage

Mineral Flat

Japanese-automated Movement

Situation Diameter: 42mm

H2o resistant to 30m (100ft): in common, withstands splashes or temporary immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or bathing