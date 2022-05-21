Top 10 Best mens safety toe work shoes Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] With a Floatride Core™ midsole, the Fusion Flexweave™ Perform gives cushioning with no compromise. Floatride foam is embedded in the midsole for lightweight, responsive cushioning. The Flexweave™ material delivers flexible help, light-weight durability, and breathable power, making it possible for you to put more muscle into every single fiber. The slip resistant rubber outsole functions visible foot mapping for adaptive, multi-dimensional overall flexibility. Footwear Style: Athletic Operate Shoe Toe Variety: Composite Upper Product: Ultraknit and Flexweave™ Color: Black and Grey Lining: Moisture Wicking Nylon Mesh Insole: MemoryTech Memory Foam Removable Cushion Footbed Outsole: Floatride Core™ Midsole and Rubber Slip Resistant Outsole Particular Options: Flexweave™, Floatride Main, Additional Extensive Toe, 100% Non-Metallic, Functions: ASTM F2413, Slip Resistant, Electrical Hazard Defense, Composite Toe, XTR® Manufacturer Composite Toe Cap, Metallic No cost – Ultraknit and Flexweave™ higher for lightweight resilient support with breathability and toughness – Floatride Core™ foam midsole, with 10mm of Floatride foam in the heel and 5mm in the forefoot, is lighter than standard EVA and presents comfortable light-weight cushionin – Slip resistant outsole with foot mapping for adaptive versatility – MemoryTech memory foam footbed adapts to the contours of your foot – Composite toe meets or exceeds ASTM F2413 basic safety standards

Package deal Dimensions‏:‎16.93 x 15.16 x 5.51 inches

Merchandise model number‏:‎RB4310

Department‏:‎Mens

Date To start with Available‏:‎March 12, 2021

Manufacturer‏:‎Reebok Perform

ASIN‏:‎B00QLURA2E

