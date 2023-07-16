Top 10 Best mens safety shoes Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Sublite Cushion Work achieves maximum lightness and versatility in a function shoe. With deep flex grooves, the Sublite foam midsole decreases body weight and permits for greater assortment of movement. Rubber pads supply traction at heel strike and forefoot takeoff while reducing weight. Mesh uppers enable for final breathability and dampness transfer for all day cooling consolation. A MemoryTech Massage footbed adapts to the special contours of your foot. Footwear Kind: Athletic Function Shoe Toe Kind: Alloy Upper Substance: Microfiber and Mesh Color: Black Lining: Dampness Wicking Nylon Mesh Insole: MemoryTech Therapeutic massage Removable Cushion Footbed Outsole: Sublite EVA Cushion Midsole with Rubber Heel and Forefoot Pads Exclusive Characteristics: Further Vast Toe, No Exposed Steel on Upper, Extremely Lightweight and Adaptable Capabilities: ASTM F2413, Alloy Toe, XTR® Manufacturer Alloy Toe Cap, Slip Resistant, Electrical Hazard Defense – Comprehensive-foot flex grooves for improved mobility and flex with each individual move – Small-cut design and style for a smooth, athletic appear and straightforward ankle mobility – MemoryTech Therapeutic massage footbed adapts to the contours of your foot and offers rapid cushioning – Sublite foam midsole for lightweight cushioning and comfortable help – Alloy toe lowers fat when retaining affect safety (meets or exceeds ASTM F2413) – Marketplace main light-weight comfort and ease at around 350 grams for each shoePackage deal Proportions ‏ : ‎ 16.93 x 15.16 x 5.51 inchesProduct product variety ‏ : ‎ RB4041Division ‏ : ‎ MensDate Very first Offered ‏ : ‎ March 8, 2018Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Reebok PerformASIN ‏ : ‎ B07J2QN1J1

Rubber sole

Total-foot flex grooves for enhanced mobility and flex with each and every action

Small-cut style for a sleek, athletic search and quick ankle mobility

MemoryTech Massage footbed adapts to the contours of your foot and offers quick cushioning

Sublite foam midsole for light-weight cushioning and comfortable guidance

Alloy toe lowers body weight although keeping affect security (fulfills or exceeds ASTM F2413)

