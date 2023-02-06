Top 10 Best men safety shoes Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Timberland Pro athletic function sneakers are constructed with a emphasis on lightweight effectiveness and do the job-ready defense. Their everyday styling and slip-resistant outsoles, put together with anti-exhaustion technological innovation and esd/EH safety, will hold you comfortable and safeguarded – all day lengthy.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product or service Dimensions‏:‎10 x 15 x 6 inches 1 Kilos

Item model number‏:‎TB0A1GT9065

Department‏:‎Mens

Day Very first Available‏:‎October 5, 2016

Manufacturer‏:‎Timberland Professional

ASIN‏:‎B01E7T32YK

Imported

Artificial sole

Keep IT At ease: Athletic styling presents these men’s Powertrain Sport perform footwear a modern day look. Alloy safety toes, breathable mesh linings, static dissipative safety & anti-tiredness technological know-how incorporate for supreme reduced-profile convenience & safety.

Security AND Ease and comfort: Constructed on a tradition of craftsmanship & innovation, Timberland Pro will help you conquer your work working day. Technology like our proprietary outsole with built-in Anti-Fatigue Know-how keeps you comfy all day.

A Resource OF Delight: We know you just take satisfaction in your get the job done, so our alloy-toe boots and shoes are created to provide you with enhanced position general performance working day in and working day out. Put on them at get the job done well as at home with consolation & design and style.

Good quality WORKWEAR: Timberland Professional assesses the unmet desires of people who work in the most demanding environments and then develops remedies that provide top comfort and ease, sturdiness & protection—all day long—from function boots & shoes to anti-tiredness insoles.

Lightweight Efficiency: Created for best general performance and ease and comfort on the occupation, these rugged work boots and protection sneakers offer you the most effective in Timberland Professional craftsmanship and classic styling. We blend field-examined layouts with work-prepared elements to develop rugged boots assured to get the work accomplished.