Top 10 Best meet me in the bathroom Reviews

The definitive chronicle of underground songs in the 1980s tells the tales of Black Flag, Sonic Youth, The Replacements, and other seminal bands whose Diy revolution altered American music eternally.





Our Band Could Be Your Lifestyle is the in no way-right before-informed tale of the musical revolution that happened suitable below the nose of the Reagan Eighties — when a smaller but sprawling network of bands, labels, fanzines, radio stations, and other subversives re-energized American rock with punk’s do-it-you credo and established music that was deeply individual, generally good, normally tough, and immensely influential. This sweeping chronicle of tunes, politics, drugs, anxiety, loathing, and religion is an indie rock common in its own correct.





The bands profiled contain:





Sonic Youth

Black Flag

The Replacements

Minutemen

Husker Du

Small Danger

Mission of Burma

Butthole Surfers

Big Black

Fugazi

Mudhoney

Conquer Happening

Dinosaur Jr.



