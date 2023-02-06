Top 10 Best mcr safety lens cleaning towelettes Reviews

Top 10 Best mcr safety lens cleaning towelettes in 2023 Comparison Table
- Streak-Free Formula - Care Touch eye glasses wipes have a high-tech formula to clean effectively and dry quickly without leaving behind streaks or residue. These lens wipes easily clean your eyeglasses, phone lens, and other optical surfaces.
- Gentle and Effective - Our lens cleaning wipes are suitable and safe for coated lenses, making it ideal for most optical applications. The lens wipes are big enough to be used as optical screen wipes and made of a soft, lightweight material that's gentle but effective.
- Convenient - These eyeglass wipes are individually wrapped and compact, making it easy to carry a few in your bag so you can easily clean your lenses on-the-go. This makes them the perfect lens wipes for eyeglasses and smartphone optical lenses. The larger lens wipes are also made to clean larger optical surfaces.
- Package Contents - 210 Individually Wrapped Eyeglass Wipes
- Because You Care - At Care Touch, our goal is to provide quality products to our customers that we can fully stand behind. Our care doesn’t end when your product gets to the door, and we’re fully dedicated to your satisfaction. If you are in any way unsatisfied with a product you order, or just have a question or concern, send us an email, or give us a call and we will take care of it for you.
- GENTLE: Pre-moistened lens wipes gently clean glasses and lenses
- SAFE: Safe for cleaning lenses with anti-reflective coating or prescription
- EFFECTIVE: ZEISS lens wipes clean without leaving streaks or residue
- SCRATCH FREE: Guaranteed not to scratch glasses or lenses
- CONVENIENT: Individually wrapped, disposable lens wipes, for convenient use on the go
- Protect Your Lens: Glasses wipes are made of high fiber paper and gentle cleaning formula; they can clean effectively, which will not damage the coating of glasses.
- Harmless Wipes: Eyeglass clean wipes will be volatilized entirely and have no residue after about 30 seconds. It will help if you are not worried about anything left.
- Multi-Application: Lens wipes for eyeglasses can be used to clean all kinds of glass surfaces, and it is big enough to clean smartphones, tablets, keyboards, office supplies, carry-on items, etc.
- Individually Wrapped: Each independent packaging can easily carry a few in your bag or pocket and safely clean dirt, smudges, and debris off your lenses or devices when you’re on the go.
- Quality Assurance: you will receive 300 individually wrapped alcohol wipes. We are committed to providing quality and reliable products. If you have questions or are not satisfied with our products, please get in touch with us by email, and we will take care of the problem for you.
- GENTLE: Pre-moistened lens wipes gently clean glasses and lenses
- SAFE: Safe for cleaning lenses with anti-reflective coating or prescription
- EFFECTIVE: ZEISS lens wipes clean without leaving streaks or residue
- SCRATCH FREE: Guaranteed not to scratch glasses or lenses
- CONVENIENT: Individually wrapped, disposable lens wipes, for convenient use on the go
- Streak-Free Formula - Care Touch eye glasses wipes have a high-tech formula to clean effectively and dry quickly without leaving behind streaks or residue. These lens wipes easily clean your eyeglasses, phone lens, and other optical surfaces.
- Gentle and Effective - Our lens cleaning wipes are suitable and safe for coated lenses, making it ideal for most optical applications. The lens wipes are big enough to be used as optical screen wipes and made of a soft, lightweight material that's gentle but effective.
- Convenient - These eyeglass wipes are individually wrapped and compact, making it easy to carry a few in your bag so you can easily clean your lenses on-the-go. This makes them the perfect lens wipes for eyeglasses and smartphone optical lenses. The larger lens wipes are also made to clean larger optical surfaces.
- Package Contents - 400 Individually Wrapped Eyeglass Wipes
- Because You Care - At Care Touch, our goal is to provide quality products to our customers that we can fully stand behind. Our care doesn’t end when your product gets to the door, and we’re fully dedicated to your satisfaction. If you are in any way unsatisfied with a product you order, or just have a question or concern, send us an email, or give us a call and we will take care of it for you.
- Unique packaging design means easy dispensing of large 5 inch x 8 inch folded premoisted tissues
- Easy, convenient to use. perfect for home, light industrial, office, toolbox, glove compartment, car or truck
- Instruction Guide
- Unique packaging design means easy dispensing of large 5 inch x 8 inch folded premoisted tissues
- Easy, convenient to use. perfect for home, light industrial, office, toolbox, glove compartment, car or truck
- WORKS EFFICIENTLY: These pre-moistened lens wipes quickly and efficiently remove dirt, grime and residue from your eyeglasses, sunglasses and electronic device screens.
- ON THE GO: Our pre-moistened wipes are individually wrapped so you can easily carry them with you on the go wherever you go, so you’ll always have one on hand when you need one.
- QUICK & EASY USE: To clean your lenses simply open a wipe, wipe off excess dirt and debris with the folded wipe, then unfold wipe and use on glasses in circular movements until it is dry.
- BULK PACKAGE SIZES: Never run out of wipes! These eyewear wipes are available in 30, 100, 200, 400 or 600 packs. They can be used for computer, phone and all kinds of other screens.
- AMMONIA FREE FORMULA: These lens wipes are specially designed to address the needs of delicate lenses such as eyeglasses, sunglasses & camera lenses without the use of ammonia.
- GENTLE: Pre-moistened lens wipes gently clean glasses and lenses
- SAFE: Safe for cleaning lenses with anti-reflective coating or prescription
- EFFECTIVE: ZEISS lens wipes clean without leaving streaks or residue
- SCRATCH FREE: Guaranteed not to scratch glasses or lenses
- CONVENIENT: Individually wrapped, disposable lens wipes, for convenient use on the go
- SAFELY and QUICKLY CLEAN - eyeglasses, sunglasses and other optics including lenses on cameras, binoculars, microscopes, web-cameras and many more
- EASILY REMOVES smudges and dirt. Cleans effectively without leaving streaks or residue. Ammonia Free. Pre-moistened, individually wrapped lens wipes
- WITHOUT STRONG ALCOHOL SMELL due to INNOVATIVE FORMULA. Your wife/husband will not unreasonably suspect you of drinking any more
- GOOD SIZE to keep it with you in a car, at work, school, garage or gym to clearly see the beauty around you. And, of course, don't forget to keep your optics clean at home!
- HIGH EUROPEAN QUALITY! 😀 Folding box and nonwoven from legal, renewable sources. Nonwoven is compostable and biodegradable.
Our Best Choice: Lens Cleaning Wipes by Bausch & Lomb, Pre-Moistened Tissues, Anti-Fog, Anti-Static, Anti-Streaking, Cleans Glass and Plastic, 100 Count
[ad_1] Individually packaged tissues addressed with exclusive surfactants cleanse all glass and plastic lenses. non-silicone dependent, anti-static. Fantastic for safety glasses, goggles, face shields, pc screens, automobile mirrors and extra
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Merchandise Dimensions:5.31 x 2.31 x 7.94 inches 11.17 Ounces
Merchandise product number:BAL8574GM
National Inventory Number:6640-01-560-2543
Day 1st Available:September 27, 2002
Manufacturer:Bausch & Lomb Inc
ASIN:B005NIKG4E
Region of Origin:USA
Simple, easy to use. ideal for house, gentle industrial, office environment, toolbox, glove compartment, car or truck
Instruction Manual
One of a kind packaging style means effortless dispensing of substantial 5″ x 8″ folded premoisted tissues^Straightforward, hassle-free to use. perfect for dwelling, gentle industrial, workplace, toolbox, glove compartment, vehicle or truck^Exceptional for basic safety glasses, goggles, facial area shields, computer system screens, automobile mirrors and far more