Top 10 Best maytronics filter bags for pool sweep Reviews

Top 10 Rated maytronics filter bags for pool sweep in 2023 Comparison Table
Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner — Wall Climbing Capability — Top Load Filters for Easy Maintenance — Ideal for Above/In-Ground Pools up to 50 FT in Length
- The Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus robotic pool vacuum cleaner features powerful wall climbing capabilities to scrub the floor and walls of your pool no matter the pool shape or surface type.
Dolphin Nautilus CC Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner — Wall Climbing Capability — Powerful Active Scrubbing Brush — Ideal for Above/In-Ground Pools up to 33 FT in Length
- The Dolphin Nautilus CC robotic pool vacuum cleaner features powerful wall climbing capabilities to scrub the floor and walls of your pool no matter the pool shape or surface type.
- With the Dolphin's active scrubbing brush design, your pool surface gets incredibly clean. Each performance cleaning gives you an exceptional pool experience with less work.
- Get your pool exceptionally clean with the easy-access, top load fine filter basket. The fine filters remove debris from your pool for crystal-clear water. Its powerful filtration keeps your pool clean all year long.
- Cleaning your pool has never been easier. With the Dolphin's plug-and-play system, just plug your robot in, drop it into the pool, and turn on the power supply for a spotless pool in 2 hours.
Dolphin pool cleaners have been effortlessly cleaning the world's pools for over 35 years, empowering pool owners with hassle-free pool maintenance solutions.
Dolphin Genuine Replacement Part — Ultra-Fine Filter Basket — Part Number 9991460-R1
- Replacement Ultra-Fine Filter Basket Assembly
- Replacement Ultra-Fine Filter Basket Assembly
- Maytronics Certified Genuine Parts; Keep your Dolphin pool cleaner in top condition
- Compatible with: S50, S100, Active 10, Active 15, T15, T25, E10, Explorer E20, Nautilus CC, Echo, Encore, Solo, Proteus DX3, Cayman, Escape, Advantage, Prowler 910, Prowler 917, Warrior SL
- This part is not compatible with the Nautilus (old), Nautilus CC Pro, Nautilus CC Supreme.
Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner with Powerful Dual Scrubbing Brushes and Multiple Filter Options, Ideal for In-ground Swimming Pools up to 50 Feet.
- Drop and go. Easy to use, single button plug and play in-ground robotic pool cleaner ideal for pools up to 50 feet; backed by a 3 year quality assurance.
- CleverClean delivers a smart and efficient clean using advanced algorithms for complete pool coverage. Anti-tangle patented swivel cable allows your Dolphin to move around your pool with ease.
- Powerful, dual scrubbing brushes forcefully attack tough dirt and debris leaving your swimming pool floor, walls and waterline exceptionally clean in 3 hours.
- Multiple filter options for an optimal clean pool. The Premier comes standard with three filter options: bottom-load fine cartridge filters, ultra-fine cartridge filters, and an oversized fine filter bag.
- Cleaning made convenient. Set the Premier’s weekly scheduler to automatically clean for you- every day, every other day, or every 3rd day. The full filter indicator lets you know when it’s time to clean your filter.
Dolphin Proteus DX3 Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner — Wall Climbing Capability — Powerful Active Scrubbing Brush — Ideal for All Pool Types up to 33 FT in Length
- The Dolphin Proteus DX3 robotic pool vacuum cleaner features powerful wall climbing capabilities to scrub the floor and walls of your pool no matter the pool shape or surface type.
- With the Dolphin's active scrubbing brush, your pool surface gets incredibly clean. Each performance cleaning gives you an exceptional pool experience with less work.
- Get your pool remarkably clean with the easy-access, top load fine filter basket. The fine filters remove debris from your pool for crystal-clear water. Its powerful filtration keeps your pool clean all year long.
- Cleaning your pool has never been easier. With the Dolphin's plug-and-play system, just plug your robot in, drop it into the pool, and turn on the power supply for a spotless pool in 2 hours.

Dolphin Sigma Robotic Pool Cleaner with Bluetooth and Massive Top-Load Cartridge Filters, Ideal for Pools up to 50 Feet.
- Hassle-free clean. Easy-to-use, robotic pool cleaner equipped with an anti-tangling swivel cable, allowing Sigma to move freely around large residential pools up to 50 feet with ease. Backed by a 3 year quality assurance.
- No messy bags to clean. Massive top-loading cartridge filters captures and traps fine and ultra-fine debris for an optimal clean swimming pool.
- Powerful, dual scrubbing brushes thoroughly and efficiently attacks tough contaminants removing algae and bacteria from floor, walls and waterline for a deep clean in 2.5 hours.
- Just say when. Set Sigma’s weekly scheduler to automatically clean for you- daily, 2x per week, or 3x per week. Connect your Sigma to your smartphone using Bluetooth to spot clean when needed.
- Smart Navigation. Advanced navigation and scanning software ensures your pool is cleaned using the most efficient route without letting obstacles get in the way.
Dolphin Quantum Automatic Robotic Pool Cleaner with Extra-Large Filter Basket and Intense Waterline Scrubbing Power, Ideal for In-ground Swimming Pools up to 50 Feet
- Cleaning made convenient. Easy-to-use, light weight in-ground robotic pool cleaner with a weekly scheduler so you can set your Dolphin to automatically clean for you- every day, every other day, or every 3rd day.
- Cleans with ease. Anti-tangling swivel technology allows the Quantum to move freely around large residential pools up to 50 feet for an uninterrupted hassle-free clean.
- Hugs and scrubs your pool’s walls. PowerStream mobility provides a constant grip on vertical surfaces for intense wall and waterline scrubbing, removing tough, stuck-on-dirt for an exceptionally clean swimming pool.
- Fine and ultra-fine filters for superior filtration. Extra-large top loading filter basket traps leaves, dirt and even small debris you can’t see, leaving your pool sparkling clean in a quick 2 hours
- Save Energy with Every Pool Cleaning. 8X more energy efficient than pressure and suction cleaners! No hoses or booster pump required. Backed by a 2 year quality assurance.
Dolphin Triton PS Robotic Pool [Vacuum] Cleaner - Ideal for In Ground Swimming Pools up to 50 Feet - Powerful Suction to Pick up Small Debris - Extra Large Easy to Clean Top Load Filter Basket
- Hand off your pool cleaning duties for good! With the Dolphin Triton PS robotic vacuum cleaner, your pool will be left clean and ready for splashing fun in just 2 hours. Ideal for in-ground pools up to 50 feet, sit back and relax while Dolphin does all the hard work for you.
- Built to deliver a deep clean. The Triton PS is powerfully nimble on vertical surfaces for intense wall and waterline scrubbing. With superior filtering capabilities, dirt and debris can't hide from this underwater cleaning machine.
- Sustainably designed and energy efficient. Unlike suction and pressure cleaners, Dolphins are independent cleaning machines that do not rely on your pool pump or filter to get the job done. Extend the life of your pool’s system and save energy with every pool cleaning.
- Say, “hello” to your newfound free time. Schedule the Triton PS to automatically clean your swimming pool each week using 3 settings- every day, every other day, or every 3rd day. Pool cleaning has never been easier.
- With more than 35 years of cleaning the world’s residential swimming pools, Dolphins provide pool owners with a hassle-free cleaning solution of unmatched performance and longevity. Get back to what really matters; spending time with family and friends.
Dolphin Explorer E20 Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner — Powerful Wall Climbing Capability for an Ultimate Clean — Powerful Active Scrubbing Brush — Ideal for All Pool Types up to 33 FT in Length
- The Dolphin Explorer E20 robotic pool vacuum cleaner features powerful wall climbing capabilities to scrub the floor and walls of your pool no matter the pool shape or surface type.
- With the Dolphin's active scrubbing brush design, your pool surface gets incredibly clean. Each performance cleaning gives you an exceptional pool experience with less work.
- Get your pool exceptionally clean with the easy-access, top load fine filters. The fine filters remove debris from your pool for crystal-clear water. Its powerful filtration keeps your pool clean all year long.
- Cleaning your pool has never been easier. With the Dolphin's plug-and-play system, just plug your robot in, drop it into the pool, and turn on the power supply for a spotless pool in 2 hours.

Dolphin Cayman Automatic Robotic Pool Cleaner with Single Button Operation and Large Capacity Top Load Filter Basket Ideal for In-ground Swimming Pools up to 33 Feet
- Effortless operation. Easy-to-use, light weight in-ground robotic pool cleaner with a 2 year limited quality assurance, ideal for pools up to 33 feet.
- Cleaning made convenient. Schedule the Cayman to automatically clean your pool each week using the 3 settings- every day, every other day, or every 3rd day
- Intelligent clean. CleverClean Technology scans your swimming pool and uses advanced algorithms to efficiently clean your pool’s floor and walls without letting obstacles get in the way.
- Dirt doesn’t stand a chance. Single, active brushing scrubs away the toughest, stuck-on-surface contaminants. The large, top loading filter basket traps and locks-in large leaves and debris, leaving your swimming pool sparkling clean in just 2 hours
- No hoses or booster pump required. The Cayman is 8X more energy efficient than suction and pressure cleaners, saving you energy with every pool cleaning.
Our Best Choice: The Climbing Ring Replacement for (Compatible with) Maytronics Dolphin 6101611-R4, Fits M200/M400/M500, Nautilus/CC Plus, and DX3/DX4/DX6 and More – Made from Quality Material, Guaranteed to Fit
Beautifully Suit: Our climbing ring substitution package is suitable with Dolphin Robotic Pool Cleaners like M200, M400, M500, Nautilus, Nautilus CC As well as, DX3, DX4, DX6, Aquarius XL, Premier, Oasis Z5i.
Great Worth: The package deal comes with all four climbing rings 6101611-R4, also fit Sigma, Triton (aged), Deluxe 4/5, Apollo In addition, Wave 65, Endeavor, Edge, Hd, Saturn (aged), Atlantis, Apollo, 3001, 2X2, Wave 2X2, Prowler 820/83
Quality Top quality: Our replacements are built from heavy duty rubber guarantee to very last for a longer period. They are fantastic for keeping your pool safe and functioning properly.
Producer Guarantee: All areas appear with 60-day headache absolutely free return plan, so if you have any problem using the product or service, simply just reaching out to us and we will challenge the 100% refund.