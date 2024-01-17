Top 10 Best max extract 77 multi-surface pro carpet and hard floor deep cleaner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Reveal your wood floor’s normal attractiveness. Bringing out the organic beauty of your wooden floors can be as very simple as a quick cleansing. Pledge Light Wooden Ground Cleaner is a ready-to-use specially built to safely and carefully eliminate dust and grime that crafted up around time from hardwood flooring with out leaving at the rear of a uninteresting, sticky residue. Just squirt and mop it to get pleasure from a purely natural shine and that vintage Pledge lemon scent any time you like. Plenty of with the scuff, give oneself flooring you can be proud of. Harmless to use only on concluded, sealed surfaces.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product or service Dimensions‏:‎7.65 x 5.3 x 11.74 inches 8.69 Lbs

Item product number‏:‎605896

Day Very first Available‏:‎July 9, 2009

Manufacturer‏:‎SCJohnson

ASIN‏:‎B002GTQ34A

Region of Origin‏:‎USA

Domestic Transport:Presently, product can be transported only inside of the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, make sure you examine with the maker about warranty and help problems.International Transport:This item is not qualified for worldwide delivery. Master Extra

Immediately and gently cleans wood flooring

Streak-absolutely free, residue-no cost, leaves a organic shine

Expose your wooden floor’s all-natural attractiveness

Lemon scented cleaner