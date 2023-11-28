Top 10 Best mauve shower curtains for bathroom Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Rated mauve shower curtains for bathroom in 2023 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: HMS Happy Memories Colorful Moon Phase Nature Lunar Eclipse Floral Star Night Black Bathroom Curtain Flower Print Polyester Fabric Waterproof Shower Curtain for Bathroom Decoration, 72″x72″
Top 10 Rated mauve shower curtains for bathroom in 2023 Comparison Table
- Shower In A Pristine Oasis: As you step under your warm, soothing showerhead, it’s extra-pleasant when your surroundings are spotless, too. Your shower curtain should be odor-free and impermeable to keep the mist where it’s wanted. Our durably constructed 72” x 72” curtain liner delivers, carefully crafted with stabilizing magnetic weights, and rustproof metal grommets.
- Protect Treasured Bath Decor: Beautiful bathroom decorations like fabric outer curtains, wall art, and linen baskets last longer when they avoid water exposure from leaky, ineffective liners. Feel confident that shower sprays will stay contained when your BigFoot lining is sturdily in place. The 12 attractive grommets hold firm from above, and three strong magnetic weights along the curtain’s bottom keep the barrier from sliding around as you wash and move about in the shower.
- Ensure That Step-Out Isn’t Slippery: With your full-coverage, end-to-end plastic liner in place, there’s no need to worry about slipping on a wet floor or stepping onto a soggy, unappealing bathroom rug. Water puddles on bathroom floors are less than ideal and create extra work—no one wants to mop up a mess after a relaxing shower. BigFoot’s reliable, stay-put plastic liner is the right choice for keeping your tile, wood, carpet, or bath mats invitingly dry for those freshly scrubbed toes.
- No Harm, No Foul: In making sure your shower liners are as easy-to-maintain as possible, we took care to use top-quality materials. It's free of odors and a breeze to wipe clean as it resists soap scum and stains. This enduring barrier is also rip- and puncture-resistant for years of loyal performance.
- True Conspiracy—BigFoot Puts You First: Customer satisfaction is #1 for the BigFoot team. We won’t slink into the woods if you ever have questions or concerns, so reach out any time—we are here to please. Trust us for superior home and apartment essentials, knowing we put every effort into offering you the utmost in quality, design, and durability with every product.
- Superior heavy-duty polyester fabric - AmazerBath white shower curtain is made of heavy-duty polyester fabric. 240GSM (Gram Per Square Meter), about 1.1 pounds heavier than normal 90GSM fabric shower curtains. It is comfortable to touch, no smell, no-blowing, withstands moist bathroom and ensures long-lasting use. Warm tips, this package only includes a waffle shower curtain, hooks are not included.
- Experience luxury at home - Pure shiny bright white shower curtain for bathroom complemented by stylish waffle-weave pattern adds elegance to your bathroom, offering you luxurious hotel bath at home. Meanwhile, if you prefer MATTE appearance, please select the MATTE WHITE choice. Your satisfaction is our greatest pursuit.
- Easy to clean - Our waffle shower curtain is machine washable in cold water, dries quickly. Extra strong fabric and tight hem could avoid shrinkage and deformation.
- Easy installation - Each waffle shower curtain has 12 rust-resistant metal grommets which fit most curtain hooks. The 72x72 Inches white shower curtain fits most standard-sized bathtubs and showers.
- Warm tips - The heavy-duty AmazerBath waffle shower curtain can resist water to some degree. Only a little bit of water will soak through, and most of the water will form water drops on the surface and quickly be repelled. Recommend using together with 100% water-proof shower curtain liner.
- ELEGANT DESIGN: 2 panels per package. Each Blackout Curtain Panel measures 42 inches wide x 63 inches long. The NICETOWN drapery is constructed with rod pocket, fitting the curtain rod of your choice up to 2 inches in diameter, making the curtains easy to install and slide.
- LENGTH ADJUSTABLE: Don't worry if this blackout curtains are a few shorter than your windows. You can hang this curtain panels with rings and hooks. That could be adjustable for height max 3 inches. Hooks space distance around 4-6 inches.
- AMAZING MATERIAL: This unique, soft and heavy-duty blackout fabric is woven with three-layer construction. The middle layer of black yarns creates a curtain panel that is excellent for blocking out 85%-99% of light (Dark color works better on blocking light) while providing privacy.
- GOOD CHOICE: Perfect drapery option for anyone seeking to block daylight, take a nap, or keep sun glare off your TV. Besides, you can choose blackout valance and sheer curtains in the NICETOWN store to match. Such curtain sets provide a more permanent harmonious window dressing.
- NICE SERVICE: Decorate your home, high quality. Nice pre-sale and after-sale service. Your 100% satisfaction is our #1 priority. Just contact customer support if you would like to return our products for any reason.
- READY MADE: Set includes 2 BLACKOUT CURTAINS PANELS of 42" wide x 63" length with 6 grommets top each. Quality fabric without liner feels soft and heavy.
- SERVE WELL: Curtains impede 85%-99% light and UV rays(Dark color curtains work well). Noise-reducing, better TV viewing thanks to the innovative triple weave technology.
- ENERGY SMART: Triple weave blackout fabric balances room temperature by insulating against summer heat and winter chill. Protect your furniture, floors, and artwork from the ravages of the sun, the drapes will pay for themselves off over time.
- GOOD TO GO: Thread trimmed and wrinkle-free, ring (1.6-inch inner diameter) fits easily with standard curtain rods. All sets for you to put them up right away.
- EASY TO MAINTAIN: NICETOWN blackout curtains are made to last. Machine washable in cold water, tumble dry. Quick ironing or steam clean when needed. Visiting the NICETOWN store, find out your favorite curtains.
- Set of Shower Curtain & Snap On/Off Replaceable Liner: No Hooks Needed design by built-in rings for easy on and off. Snap-in waterproof PEVA liner is removable when replacing. Size:71x74(same size as 71x72 hooked shower curtain)
- Hotel & SPA: This white hotel shower curtain is hassle-free due to detachable liner and built-in grommets, no need to remove shower rod, easy hang, self hanging shower curtains save time & money
- Sheer Window: The translucent mesh at top of the no hook white shower curtain lets light into the enclosure and maintains privacy
- Elegant & Durable: This slub textured fabric white shower curtain with liner set is of hotel quality for long using, water resistant and quick to dry
- Standard Size: 71" W x 74" L for shower curtain and 70" W x 54" L for liner. Machine wash shower curtain and wipe clean peva liner
- HEAVY DUTY -The shower curtain is extremely thick, sturdy and strong and it does not fly in or move with air flow, also won’t stick to you when showering. It has 3 magnets on the bottom to keep the liner in place and absolutely no water gets out onto the floor.
- PREMIUM QUALITY - Shower liner is made of EVA material, it will let you and your family have a dry bathroom environment . Waterproof keep the liner clean and fresh for a comfortable shower and tub environment, no need to worry about any moisture.
- STURDY & DURABLE - The thick shower liner eyelets will never tear because around reinforced and rust proof metal grommet add an additional double layer of protection and ensure long term use.It is 0.2mm sturdy enough than usual liner which is 0.1mm or 0.15mm.It can be used as curtain alone or liner.
- 3D ATTRACTIVE DESIGN - Very modern and classy clear with pearl white 3D pebble design that allow enough light to come through and let you have privacy .72x72 inch fits most standard size bathtub or shower tall and suitable for straight or curved shower liner rods.
- APPLICABLE IN MANY PLACES - The shower curtain liner is ideal for campers, home, apartments, schools showers, hotels, dorms, athletic club showers and many more. It is easy to clean and maintain with damp cloth. If the liner has any stretch or rip, just contact us for a refund or replacement without any excuse.
- This shower curtain designed with "Split Rings" that let you hang them easily. No need to buy hooks and no need to remove the rod
- Package Included: 1 Shower curtain and 1 fabric snap-on replacement Liner
- A clear window along the top lets light in and allows you to see out while maintaining privacy.
- HOTEL QUALITY: The shower curtain and liner are made with high quality Fabric, 200gsm heavy weight to keep it in place. Water repellent treatment can repel the water inside tub
- Measures: 71" width by 74" length fits your standard sized bathroom, snap in liner is 70" x 54" (WxL)
- Rust Resistant Metal Shower Hooks: Our bathroom shower curtain hooks is made of high-quality zinc alloy+metal material that rust-proof and corrosion-resistant. This matte black shower ring can decorate the bathroom, creating a more retro look
- Durable Shower Hooks: The hook wire diameter of the shower curtain rings is thickened, and the wire diameter reaches 5mm. So no matter how heavy your bathroom shower curtain is, our bath shower hooks can strong enough to hold it up effortlessly
- Not Easy To Slip Off: Our shower curtain ring hooks can be attached to your shower curtain eyelets and curtain pole very quickly and easily, you just need to simply thread through existing holes on the curtain and hang over shower rod, quick, simple, and easy to use
- Set of 12 Curtain Hooks: This package includes 12 pcs decorative shower curtain hooks with gorgeous beaded circle design. These shower curtain rod hooks are regular size, suit for standard straight or curved shower curtain poles: diameter 22-30mm(0.8"-1.1")
- Friendly Customer Service: 30 Days Money Back Warranty with friendly customer service. If you receive any defective bathroom hooks, please feel free to contact us
- WELL MADE - Sold as 2 panels. Each Panel measures 42" wide x 36" long with 3" rod pocket top, which fits most of the rods. Both sides are the same color.
- HOME DECOR - Small Curtains suit most of the places and you can use them as tiers or curtains. Widely suit for bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, basement, office, RV window...Add clean lines and decorate your window with a classic look.
- LIGHT BLOCKING - Curtains block 85-95% sunlight and UV rays (Dark color works better) for maximum privacy and undisturbed sleep. Thermal property of the blackout curtains ensure that the room temperature is regulated. Protect your indoor furniture from directly exposing to the sun.
- WIDE COMPATIBILITY - RYB HOME has various styles of INDOOR OUTDOOR CURTAINS for you to match, which provide a harmonious window dressing and make your home lively.
- EASY CARE - Easy to maintain and machine washable. Use only non-chlorine bleach & warm iron when needed. Tumble dry low.
Our Best Choice: HMS Happy Memories Colorful Moon Phase Nature Lunar Eclipse Floral Star Night Black Bathroom Curtain Flower Print Polyester Fabric Waterproof Shower Curtain for Bathroom Decoration, 72″x72″
Product Description
HMS Happy Memories is a brand that focuses on bringing diverse art into daily life, we firmly believe that art is a life attitude, a way to perceive the world better. Therefore, we draw inspiration from nature, humanity, and music, and represent it in our work. We focus on the details of the design, the touch of the fabric, as well as the vitality of the product itself, so as to achieve the true, the good, and the beautiful.
HMS Happy Memories shower curtain
HMS Happy Memories shower curtains are made of expertly chosen and thoroughly tested polyester fabric, which are made to withstand moisture-rich bathroom environments. The fabric of our shower curtains are thicker than those on the market. They are very soft and drape.
Perfectly decorate your bathroom, a fashionable and beautiful gift for your friends or relatives
At HMS Happy Memories, we insist on independent design and we’re committed to manufacturing products that use top quality materials. We hope to give you a healthy and clean family living environment. The shower curtain lets you enjoy a fresh and clean environment every time you bathe.
FEATURE:
LARGER SIZE
Measures 72″ in Length and 72″ in Width, it is a great bathroom decoration. Offer bigger shielding area Manual measurement of product size, because each person’s measurement technology and measurement methods are different, the error is about 1-2 cm.
EASY CARE
Machine washable and quick drying
“C” HOOKS FOR FREE
We gift 12 hooks free for you. You don’t have to worry about how to install it. You can use this shower curtain to decorate your bathroom, wall and any space where you like.
Excellent waterproof function
100% waterproof on the front side and 80% water proof on the back side, even after long time use
.
Anti-corrosion metal rings
Features 12 rust-proof metal grommets, whether you have a straight or curved shower rod to keep Easy install and replace ,provide a longer life for the shower curtain
High density polyester fabric
Shower curtain have 4 layers fused for optimal performance. (This quality fabric weighs 66% or more than a typical shower curtain)
ABOUT US
OUR DESTINY IS TO MEET YOUR DEMANDS
With a core value of creating exquisite life styles. We are a team concentrate on bringing you a number of options to keep your space as you like[WATERPROOF FABRIC MATERIAL]:Shower curtain is made from high quality polyester fabric and uses 3D printing technology and thermal dye sublimation technology(single-sided ). This quality fabric weights 66% or more than a typical shower curtain(weighting 90g per M(2)). shower curtain have 4 layers fused for optimal performance. , which is comfy, eco-friendly and do not fade, waterproof and durable, it is designed to withstand the damp bathroom environment and is very soft.
[SIZE INFORMATION]: Measures 72″ in Length and 72″ in Width, it is a great bathroom decoration.Manual measurement of product size, because each person’s measurement technology and measurement methods are different, the error is about 1-2 cm.The fabric of our shower curtains are thicker than those on the market. They are very soft and drape.
[CREATIVE PATTERN]:Original design combined with the popular elements to decorate your bathroom, providing you with a wonderful life experience. Not a common usual shower curtain you can find anywhere. Unique. Unique, Interesting, Fun, Stylish. By a strong artistic approach. It makes your bathroom full of life.
[EASY TO INSTALL]: We gift 12 hooks free for you. Fits most standard size shower stall and bath tub, compatible with straight or curved shower rods, built-in anti-rust metal ring installation easy. You can use this shower curtain to decorate your bathroom, wall and any space where you like.
[Note]:1 Do not bleach or dry.2 Machine wash in cold water. 3. Due to the difference in the display of the computer monitor, there may be a color difference between the actual product and the screen.