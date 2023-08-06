Top 10 Best mat for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

How can your time in the shade under the Red Suricata family beach sunshade be even better?

The all-new 2023 matching sand free mesh beach mat blanket!!

Establishing the complete solution to avoid UV sunburn and avoid sand all over your mat.

With the shade and mat combination – we got you covered from top to bottom!

It’s cool, easy to set up and perfect for spending time outdoors with friends and family. Red Suricata Sand Free Beach Blankets are the ultimate choice for Your Vacations, Picnics, and Days Outdoors.

Highlights:

Selection of 8 vivid colors to choose from!4 layers of fine mesh fabric will ensure a comfortable cool feel even in the hottest conditions as well as filtering the sand and dust down to the ground without allowing them back up.Water resistant materials.Extremely spacious size – the large blanket is suitable for 5-7 people and the medium blanket is good for up to 4 people.Designed to match our premium family beach canopy sunshade as follows:8 matching colors (blue, red, turquoise, orange, purple, grey, black and pink)2 matching sizes (large and medium)4 elastic straps with hooks to attach the mat at the 4 corners of the canopy – either to the poles or the pole anchors.One single point of contact for support for all your beach accessoriesSpacious Carry Bag with adjustable shoulder strap and mesh top – the mesh top allows for the mat to dry out quickly!

Thousands of Smart Beach Goer’s Are Now Using This!

Choose Your Size & Style for your intended outdoor use



There is a multitude of places and uses for our sand free beach mat – both with our matching family sunshade canopy and as a stand alone product.

Its great for the beach, picnic & camping – as it is compact & lightweight yet durable and comfortable (not a skimpy thin “parachute” sheet) – so better make sure you always carry one in your car. Very easy to place in your suitcase or trolley – air travel and vacations will surely soon resume.

Available in 2 sizes: Large & Medium and in 8 bright trendy colors – Black / Grey / Blue / Red / Turquoise / Purple / Orange / Pink

To match the mat to your sunshade, make sure you pick the matching size (large mat for large sunshade, medium mat for medium sunshade). You can either match colors or make a 2 color combination (different colors for the sunshade and the mat) – whatever you believe makes a better fashion statement at the beach.

(The pictures are of the large mat blanket)

Pick your mat and set-it up under your matching canopy



Set-up Instructions and Usage Tips for The Best Experience



USE WITH RED SURICATA FAMILY SUN SHADE CANOPY

Assemble the sun shade canopy according to the instructions. You may use the pole anchors or plant the poles directly in the ground. Approximate distance between the poles is as follows:For large canopy – 9’10” by 9”2”For medium canopy – 7’2” by 7’2”Take out the blanket and position underneath the canopy. The logo on blanket should be underneath the logo of the canopy, facing up.Make sure the 4 connection straps are attached to the D-rings at the 4 corners of the blanketAttach the strange looking hook either to the pole anchor or directly to the pole. Do not use excessive force.Make sure the attachment is near the surface/ground, as you don’t want people to trip over the strap.Get a beer, a popsicle, put your sunglasses on and enjoy the beach.

USE STAND ALONE

Remove the 4 connection straps from the D-rings at the 4 corners of the blanket and store safely in the carry bag.Lay out the blanket with the logo facing up.If needed, blanket can be anchored down with tent pegs at the 4 D-rings (pegs not included).

Compatibility of mat/blanket with our beach sunshade canopy



More features of your Red Suricata Lycra Beach Sunshade



Our innovative 4 Layer Mesh filtering system

Our blanket is made of 4 layers of lightweight durable polyester mesh.

The construction acts as a filter – allowing to filter sand and dust downwards onto the ground under the mat, without allowing any sand back up.

Note: larger particles will not filter through the mesh

Dimensions

Our Sand Free mat come in 2 sizes – Large & Medium

The size of our large mat is 9.2’ X 8.5’ and is suitable for 5-7 adults. It weighs only 3.6 lbs.The size of our medium mat is 6.6′ x 6.6′ and is suitable for up to 4 adults. It weighs only 2.2 lbs.

Stretch Out with Your Beach Lovin’ Friends

This is what FUN is all about!

Size

10′ x 9′ x 6.6′

7.3′ x 7.3′ x 6.6′

10′ x 9′ x 6.6′

7.3′ x 7.3′ x 6.6′

9.2′ x 8.5′

6.6′ x 6.6′

Weight

9.2 lbs

7.5 lbs

10.1 lbs

8.8 lbs

3.6 lbs

2.2 lbs

Suitable for:

5-7 adults

1-4 adults

5-7 adults

1-4 adults

5-7 adults

1-4 adults

Water repellent?

✓

✓

✓

✓

UPF rating

50

50

50

50

Suitable for:

Beach

Beach

Beach, back yard, camping ground, playground, picnic, sports

Beach, back yard, camping ground, playground, picnic, sports

Beach, back yard, camping ground, playground, picnic, sports

Beach, back yard, camping ground, playground, picnic, sports

Adjustable Rope Length

No

No

Yes

Yes

Type of carry bag

Hand tote

Hand tote

Backpack

Backpack

Shoulder tote

Shoulder tote

Product Dimensions‏:‎110.4 x 102 x 1.2 inches; 4.75 Pounds

Date First Available‏:‎February 11, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎Red Suricata

ASIN‏:‎B084PZLZDG

COVERING A HUGE AREA FOR A COUPLE or FAMILY ➤ The medium blanket is suitable for 1-4 people, and our large mat is good for 5-7 people – so get the blanket that best fits your needs.

SPECIFICALLY DESIGNED TO MATCH THE RED SURICATA FAMILY BEACH SUNSHADE ➤ Our sandproof mat fits precisely underneath our beach sunshade canopy tent to provide a full covered area. There is a blanket matching each canopy in size (medium, large) and color (one of eight vivid colors). Best of all, our blanket comes with 4 removable straps at the corners designed to attach seamlessly to the 4 poles or pole anchors at the corners of the sunshade for improved stability.

USE STANDALONE or TOGETHER WITH THE RED SURICATA FAMILY SUNSHADE ➤ Our mesh blanket offers the ultimate complete solution to use on the ground at the beach, camping ground, picnic and even in your back yard. Combined with our Family Beach Sunshade with Sand Anchors – it is a supreme complete solution shielding you both from the sun UV rays and the sandy ground – making a unique fashion statement that everyone around you will admire.

USE FOR YEARS OF FAMILY FUN, BEACH TRIPS & OUTDOOR ADVENTURES ➤ Our huge beach mat is Extremely Durable and will serve you for years to come! It comes packed in a fashionable carry bag with mesh top and adjustable shoulder strap and weighs only 3.6lbs – so you can sling it over your shoulder and take it anywhere – it fits in a suitcase and even a carry-on trolley for air travel.