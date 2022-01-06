Top 10 Best martor safety knife Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Martor Maxisafe basic safety cutter is a large resin polycarbonate take care of with a a few sided slider that permits both still left and suitable handed buyers to very easily perform common chopping tasks. The Maxisafe characteristics Martor’s “Clever Knife technologies” making it possible for the blade to instantly retract when the blade loses contact with the substance remaining minimize. The blade will even now retract EVEN IF the person tries to override the security process by leaving the slider in the forward situation. This cutter options an easy, software free of charge blade improve and a assortment of blades to pick out from. This design comes conventional with a .63-millimeters blunt tip trapezoid blade. “GS – Tested For Basic safety” Patented.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Item Dimensions‏:‎7.09 x 1.97 x 1.97 inches .32 Ounces

Product product number‏:‎10130610.02

Date First Available‏:‎December 16, 2011

Manufacturer‏:‎Martor Usa

ASIN‏:‎B006MWH20G

Automatic retractable blade for protection

Slider system to interact blade

It is made of polycarbonate plastic

Safest option to fastened blade utility knives for common chopping g jobs

Straightforward, tool free of charge blade alter