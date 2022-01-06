Top 10 Best martor safety knife Reviews

Top 10 Best martor safety knife in 2021 Comparison Table
Martor USA 625001.02 Secupro 625, 2.5" Height, 1" Wide, 6" Length
- Fully automatic retractable blade for safety
- Ergonomically friendly trigger mechanism to engage the blade
- Durable body made of aluminum with soft touch rubber for grip
- Easy, tool free blade change
- Over 1 inch
Martor USA 350001.02 - Secumax 350, 1.5" Height, 0.05" Wide, 6" Length
- Concealed blade for high level of safety
- Protects operator and product simultaneously
- Durable body made of polycarbonate plastic
- Replaceable head for maximum economy
- Cuts material up to 3/16 inch
Martor 116006.02 Megasafe Aluminum Retractable Safety Cutter/Knife with Blunt Tip
- Automatic retractable blade for safety
- Slider mechanism to engage blade
- It is made of aluminum
- Safest alternative to fixed blade utility knives for general cutting g tasks
- Easy, tool free blade change
Martor 122001 Martego Aluminum Retractable Safety Cutter/Knife 6" x2.5" x1"
- Easy-to-use automatic blade retraction system
- Designed for all normal cutting jobs
- Utility knives
- Country of origin: Greece
Martor USA 1444.02 - Handy, 1" Height, 0.25" Wide, 4" Length
- Semi automatic retractable blade for safety
- Ergonomically friendly ambidextrous slider mechanism to engage the blade
- Durable body made of stainless steel
- Safer alternative to fixed blade utility knives for general cutting tasks
- 1/2 inch
Martor 109137.02 Combi Polycarbonate Safety Cutter/Knife
- Concealed blade for user and product safety
- Easily cuts shrink wrap, strapping, banding, box tape and single layers of film or paper
- It is made of polycarbonate plastic
- Easy, tool free blade change
Martor 625001 Secupro Automatic Retractable Safety Knife, Standard, Gray
- Fully automatic retractable blade for safety
- Ergonomically friendly trigger mechanism to engage the blade
- Durable body made of aluminum with soft touch rubber for grip
- Safer alternative to fixed blade utility knives for general cutting tasks
- Easy, tool free blade change
Martor USA - 150001.079999999 150001.12 Secumax 150, 1.5" Height, 0.5" Wide, 6" Length
- Concealed blade for high level of safety
- Protects operator and product simultaneously
- Durable body made of polycarbonate plastic
- Double sided head for multiple uses
- Cuts material up to 3/16 inch
Martor 150001 SECUMAX Concealed Blade Safety Knife, Standard, Black
- Concealed blade for high level of safety
- Protects operator and product simultaneously
- Durable body made of polycarbonate plastic
- Double sided head for multiple uses
Martor 124001.02 Merak Polycarbonate Retractable Safety Cutter/Knife
- Automatic retractable blade for safety
- Ergonomically friendly trigger mechanism to engage blade
- It is made of polycarbonate plastic
- Safest alternative to fixed blade utility knives for general cutting g tasks
- Easy, tool free blade change
Our Best Choice: Martor 101806.02 Maxisafe 3 Slider Polycarbonate Retractable Safety Cutter/Knife with Blunted Tip
Our rating: (4.4 / 5)
[ad_1] Martor Maxisafe basic safety cutter is a large resin polycarbonate take care of with a a few sided slider that permits both still left and suitable handed buyers to very easily perform common chopping tasks. The Maxisafe characteristics Martor’s “Clever Knife technologies” making it possible for the blade to instantly retract when the blade loses contact with the substance remaining minimize. The blade will even now retract EVEN IF the person tries to override the security process by leaving the slider in the forward situation. This cutter options an easy, software free of charge blade improve and a assortment of blades to pick out from. This design comes conventional with a .63-millimeters blunt tip trapezoid blade. “GS – Tested For Basic safety” Patented.
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Item Dimensions:7.09 x 1.97 x 1.97 inches .32 Ounces
Product product number:10130610.02
Date First Available:December 16, 2011
Manufacturer:Martor Usa
ASIN:B006MWH20G
