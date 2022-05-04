Top 10 Best marine safety kit Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Maritime emergency very first support package packaged in a Plano water resistant circumstance that retains provides clean and dry. Marine very first support kit has sufficient initial support provides to handle boaters when small 1st help emergencies occur. Large range of first support merchandise together with a pair of significant responsibility scissors, elastic bandages and outdoor very first help products like sunscreen, chunk relief and melt away gel. Preserve this to start with support kit on boats or greater own watercraft. Packed in a big Plano Water-proof circumstance # 374110, that is heavy responsibility plastic with 3 clasp closures and a water resistant seal to preserve provides dry. General dimension of this maritime kit is 14 x 9 inches. Package Is made up of 1 Rescue Blanket 1 Tweezer 1 Surgical Gauze Roll 1 Elastic Bandage 2 Inch 1 Gauze Roll 2 Inch 1 Triangular Bandage 1 Gauze Roll 3 Inch 1 Cpr Mask 1 EMT Bandage Shears 2 Pair Vinyl Gloves 1 Chilly Pack 2 Surgical Pads 5×9 3 Safety Pins 1 Drinking Drinking water packet 6 Antibiotic Ointment 6 Antiseptic Towelettes 6 Alcohol Pads 6 Hand Sanitizer Packets 3 Sting Relief Pads 20 Plastic Bandage Strips 10 Fabric Bandage Strips 4 Xlarge Bandages 4 Knuckle Bandages 4 Fingertip Bandages 2 Gauze Pads 2×2 2 Gauze Pads 3×3 1 Gauze Pad 4×4 1 Non adhering Pad 2×3 1 Adhesive Tape 1/2 1 Electrolyte Alternative Packet 2 Sunscreen Packets 3 Lip Guard Packets 3 Sting Relief Packets 3 Antihistamine Packets 1 Bug X Towelette 1 Interesting Jel Packet 2 Non Aspirin Packets 2 Ibuprofen Packets 2 Antacid Packets 2 Pain Relief Packets 2 Sinus Relief Packets

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Day First Available‏:‎June 23, 2015

Manufacturer‏:‎MFASCO

ASIN‏:‎B0108VOU7E

Retains Supplies Clean up and Dry

Incorporates Initial Assist and Survival Provides