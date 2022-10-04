Top 10 Best manual drinking water pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

CHIVENIDO water bottle pump will make your life easier and better! No need to lift up heavy water jugs to get water. It provides you the opportunity to get healthy and safe drinking water in one touch.

Why Our Upgraded 5 Gallon Water Dispenser?

1. Safe Material: BPA free, Food grade silicone hose, 304 stainless steel, high density ABS plastic shell.

2. USB powered: Rechargeable battery, can be used to pump out 4-6 five gallon water if fully charged.

3. Extensive Compatibility: Fits for 2.16-2.28 inch (5.5-5.8cm) neck gallon barrel, adjusted for most of the 1/2/3/4/5 gallon water bottles/jugs, gifted with two food-grade rubber rings for 55mm screw top or crown top 3 gallon 5 gallon bottles.

4. Instant Access for Clean Drinking Water: The portable 5 gallon water pump is going to make sure that you get an instant access for clean drinking water at anytime, anywhere. It is perfect for both indoor and outdoor events. Besides, this product is a must-have if you are about to plan and arrange a BBQ party or camping trip.

Universal Fit

Applicable barrel type: Bottled water bucket, threaded port PC bucket

Applicable capacity: 4.5L, 5L, 7.5L, 10L, 11.3L, 15L, and 18.9L

Specifications



Material: ABS, 304 Stainless Steel and Silicone

Battery: Built-in Rechargeable 1200 mAh Lithium Battery

Power Rating: 4W

Charging Time: 3-4 Hours

Size: 2.9*5.1 inch / 7.3*13 cm

Hose Length: 20 inch

Pipe Length: 4.5 inch

Compact & Easy to Use

Most probably, individuals prefer using water bottle pumps because they are easy to use and also compact.

Fast USB Charging

Built in 1200mAh Lithium rechargable battery, enjoy wireless pumping for up to 6 bottles water after 3 hours charging.

Arc Edge Design, Comfortable Grip

Cool blue-ray display, quite stylish, lightweight and easy to carry.

High Compatibility: The upgraded 5 gallon water dispenser with 2 food-grade rubber rings, which can be used on 2.16 inches (55 mm) and 1.88 inches (48mm) caliber bottles. Water jug pump can be applied to a variety of gallon barrels without the need to pry the cover. Compatible with 4.5L, 5L, 7.5L, 10L, 11.3L, 15L, and 18.9L bottles.

Safe and Energy Saving: Drinking water pump has food-grade silicone hose, high-density ABS plastic, and 304 stainless steel, cold and high temperature resistance. The built-in silicone seal prevents water from leaking. The water pump for 5 gallon bottle saves space and power compared to the traditional cabinet water dispenser.

USB Rechargeable Battery: Water bottle pump has a built-in rechargeable 1200mAh battery that can be used for 40-60 days at full charge. 4W strong pump to ensure fast water pumping. Can pump around 1.5 liter within 1 minute.

Easy to Use: 4 step install, simply fasten the water jug dispenser on the bottle mouth. One switch operation, press the waterproof LED button and the pumping will stop automatically after 60 seconds. No need to worry about forgetting to turn off the 5 gallon water pump, totally hassle free even for kids and elders.

Easy to Carry: The 5 gallon water bottle pump is lightweight, plug and play, its compact size makes it easy to carry around, ideal for families, offices, trailing, picnics, children’s sporting events, beach days and barbecues.