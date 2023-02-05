Top 10 Best magid safety glasses Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] For personnel who want fashion and safety, the Y50 Classic Black Frame Protection Glasses with Long-lasting Aspect Shields deliver excellent peripheral vision and effect security in an iconic structure. They offer 99. 9% defense towards damaging ultraviolet light-weight. Far too quite a few people today are unsuccessful to use the proper protective eyewear due to the fact it can normally turn into far more of a distraction, slipping off their nose because of to poor grips and incorrect dimensions. At Magid Glove & Protection , we are committed to giving OSHA accredited work web-site basic safety glasses that are light-weight, snug and sporty, trying to keep your eyes safeguarded without the need of the awkward distraction. From anti-fog safety eyeglasses to welding safety glasses, our items safeguard your eyes from the sun, sparks and impacts so that you can get the career accomplished safely and correctly. Our protection eyeglasses present UV defense and are compliant with ANSI benchmarks, offered in a range of dimensions for the best match. Decide on from different Magid protection glasses models and possibilities, which includes: Anti-fog coatings for distinct precision and accuracy Hard-coated for scratch resistance Wraparound frames with bendable temples raise ease and comfort Padded brow guards for superior match around prescription eyeglasses Vented side shields maximize visibility Compliance with ANSI Superior Influence Expectations Magid Glove & Safety is America’s main company, importer, and distributor of get the job done gloves and private protective tools (PPE), which include very first assist solutions and protective and disposable garments. In today’s rapidly changing do the job surroundings, product or service requires carry on to evolve, requiring basic safety companies to expand with the challenge. Magid stays forward of the curve by anticipating marketplace requirements and developing ground breaking products and solutions. We supply high-quality-driven merchandise and merchandising vehicles that capitalize on shopper impulse purchases and generate added revenue. Our determination to this and our robust perform ethic are motives why consumers pick Magid as their PPE lover.

Merchandise Dimensions‏:‎5.5 x 2 x 4 inches 4.8 Ounces

Product product number‏:‎Y50BKAFC-AMZN2

Department‏:‎Unisex-adult

Day Very first Available‏:‎April 25, 2017

Manufacturer‏:‎Magid Glove & Protection

ASIN‏:‎B081BV9DLD

Region of Origin‏:‎Taiwan

Attractive, basic style and design encourages worker compliance

Reduced base curve frame and obvious side shields offer fantastic peripheral eyesight and defense

Glasses are packed one pair for every wiper scenario creating it straightforward to maintain the eyeglasses clean up and smudge-totally free

Scratch resistant really hard coat polycarbonate lenses in clear and grey provide very long-lasting safety

Black nylon body with comfortable grey temple pads for comfort