Top 10 Best magid safety glasses Reviews

Top 10 Rated magid safety glasses in 2023 Comparison Table
- Anti-Fog Wide-Vision Lab Safety Goggle,Eye Protection for Classroom Lab, Home, and Workplace Safety
- Safety Goggle Chemical Splash and Impact Resistant Goggle Clear Anti-Fog/Anti-Scratch Coating Protective Eyewear
- Polycarbonate lens: clear lens, good visual effect, splash-proof, effective UV blocking
- Soft edge design: the frame is made of lightweight PVC, soft and bendable, comfortable to wear, no pressure feeling
- Adjustable head belt: The elastic band design to facilitate the fastening of the head circumference. It has wide space and it's suitable for various head circumferences.
- DESIGNED TO BE PROTECTIVE AND BUILT TO LAST - The NoCry Safety Glasses keep your eyes safe from direct and peripheral threats with a strong and durable polycarbonate wraparound construction. Also protects eyes from 90-100% of harmful UV radiation
- CUSTOMIZABLE FOR ULTIMATE FIT AND COMFORT - Side and nose pieces adjust to give you a perfect fit without the slipping - no matter the face type or head size
- FOG, GLARE, AND SCRATCH RESISTANT FOR BETTER VISIBILITY - Vanguard Plus double coated lenses offer 5x more fog resistance, 2x more scratch resistance, and no optical distortion so you can see better at all times
- IDEAL FOR WORK AND PLAY - Ideal for woodworking and carpentry, metal and construction work, lab and dental work, shooting, cycling, racquetball, or anywhere you need to wear PPE eyewear
- BACKED BY THE NOCRY GUARANTEE - NoCry stands behind every item we make. If there’s an issue with your glasses, we’ll make it right by replacing them or giving your money back
- BISON LIFE Everyday Safety Glasses, Clear Lens Clear Temple, Pack of 12 pairs.
- BUILT FOR COMFORT & SAFETY: Incredibly light, all-around ballistic impact protection with a snug, comfortable, and secure fit that helps minimize slippage. Easily wear for long durations of time to protect eyes against flying debris and airborne contaminants, wet or dry. Deep, universal-fit temples provides full brow and side protection equal to that of eye wear with large side shields.
- ANTI-SCRATCH: Full coverage and Scratch Resistant coating for the best protection for your eyes and for the maintenance of the glasses. Built for all around visibility and a high level of direct and peripheral eye protection from flying particles or debris. Exceeds ANSI Z87.1 standards.
- Stylish, classic design promotes worker compliance
- Low base curve frame and clear side shields provide excellent peripheral vision and protection
- Glasses are packed one pair per wiper case making it easy to keep the glasses clean and smudge-free
- Scratch resistant hard coat polycarbonate lenses in clear and grey offer long-lasting protection
- Black nylon frame with soft grey temple pads for comfort
- DUST DEFENSE: Foam gasket helps limit eye exposure to nuisance dust and other particles while providing additional cushioning.
- WRAP AROUND DESIGN provides extended eye protection and unobstructed viewing.
- ANTI-FOG LENS COATING and removable foam-lined gasket with airflow vents make this protective eyewear ideal for humid environments.
- CORDED EAR PLUG CONTROL SYSTEM: Unique temple design can keep eyewear and ear plugs attached, untangled, and ready to use. Corded ear plugs can double as a lanyard (ear plugs sold separately).
- ANSI Z87: Meets the High Impact Requirements of CSA Z94.3-2007 and the High Impact Requirements of ANSI Z87.1-2020.
- EYE PROTECTION FOR WORKING PROFESSIONALS. Get ready for the ultimate dual protection. Protect your eyes from droplets, dust and flying particles. Keep your prescription glasses safe from scratches. How is this possible? These “over the glasses” safety glasses fit most standard frames — up to 5.6in wide, 1.3in high on the sides and 1.7in high at the center — protecting both.
- STRONG, DURABLE WRAPAROUND DESIGN. The polycarbonate wraparound lenses protect you from the front and the sides. Here’s the best part: the lenses have a clear UV 400nm scratch resistant coating. This means they block out 90-100% of harmful UV radiation without causing any optical distortion. They’re durable too: ANSI Z87.1 and CSA Z94.3 safety certified, OSHA approved. ( Z87+ embossed on the frame).
- COMFORTABLE AND DESIGNED FOR YOU. Wearing a pair of safety glasses that fit over your eyeglasses can be a hassle. That’s why we added soft tips that eliminate pressure behind your ears and adjustable, extendable arms that help you get the fit just right. These thoughtful touches make this protective eyewear perfect for men, women, youth and anyone who wants to put the safety of their eyes and prescription glasses first.
- VERSATILE WORK AND PLAY PROTECTION. Confidently wear these eye protection glasses at the shooting range (after double-checking the local safety requirements of course). Or put them on for woodworking, construction, chemistry or science lab work, doing yard work, using power tools, and doing dental work. In short, wear them anywhere you’d like to use PPE glasses. You can even wear them for extra eye protection during travel.
- DON’T FORGET TO PROTECT YOUR PRESCRIPTION GLASSES. To avoid scratches, make sure that no part of your own prescription lenses are in direct contact with the protective lenses of the OTG safety glasses. (You can also wear these safety glasses on their own as oversized eye protection.) And —if you have any problems— get in touch. We offer hassle-free support and replacements.
- SCOTCHGARD ANTI-FOG COATING has an active ingredient that bonds to the lenses to help keep them clear longer than regular coatings, based on 3M internal testing
- DESIGNED FOR CHALLENGING SITUATIONS such as hot and humid conditions, indoor and outdoor work, physically demanding tasks, and climate-controlled areas.
- COMFORT: Low profile protective eyewear provides soft nose bridge and padded temples for added comfort
- ANSI Z87: Meets the High Impact Requirements of CSA Z94.3-2007 and the High Impact Requirements of ANSI Z87.1-2020.
- POLYCARBONATE LENSES absorb 99.9% UV rays.
- STYLISH SAFETY GOGGLE: The Aqulius Stylish Safety Glasses are ultra protective, durable wraparound goggles that offer superior eye protection against dust, droplets & particles.
- PROTECTION - Our Protective Glasses are perfect Goggles for Nurses, Safety Glasses for women, and saftyglassess.
- CRYSTAL CLEAR & SCRATCH RESISTANT - All of Our Safety Goggles Protective Eyewear Are Completely Scratch & Impact Resistant, Giving You Crystal Clear Vision With an Incredibly Long Shelf Life for Saftey Glasses!
- LIGHTWEIGHT AND COMFORTABLE - We Specifically Designed Our Anti Fog Safety Glasses to Be as Comfortable As Possible. They're Extremely Lightweight, You'll Barely Notice Them!
- PERFECT FOR 100s OF USES - Including Medical & Dental Professionals, DIY Projects, Yardwork, Hunting, Fishing, Lab Work, Woodworking, Painting, Nerf Wars, Dental Assistant, And So Much More!
- Rubber tipped temples provide a secure comfortable fit.
- Distortion free lens reduces eye fatigue.
- Tough, polycarbonate lens provides impact resistance.
- Sleek design allows for a perfect fit for both men and women, ensuring worker compliance.
- Weighs less than 1 ounce which provides all day comfort
- LIGHTWEIGHT: Unisex protective eyewear combines versatility and value with a comfortable, contoured fit.
- WRAP AROUND DESIGN provides extended eye protection and unobstructed viewing.
- ANTI-FOG LENS COATING makes this protective eyewear ideal for humid environments.
- ANSI Z87: Meets the High Impact Requirements of CSA Z94.3-2007 and the High Impact Requirements of ANSI Z87.1-2020.
- POLYCARBONATE LENSES absorb 99.9% UV rays.
Our Best Choice: MAGID Y50BKAFC Iconic Y50 Design Series Safety Glasses with Side Shields | ANSI Z87+ Performance, Scratch & Fog Resistant, Comfortable & Stylish, Cloth Case Included, Clear Lens (2 Pair)
Merchandise Dimensions:5.5 x 2 x 4 inches 4.8 Ounces
Product product number:Y50BKAFC-AMZN2
Department:Unisex-adult
Day Very first Available:April 25, 2017
Manufacturer:Magid Glove & Protection
ASIN:B081BV9DLD
Region of Origin:Taiwan
