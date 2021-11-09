Top 10 Best magic cloth for pool cue Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] The Cue Medical professional Cloth is the greatest enhancement on cloths which didn’t fill the needs of discriminating gamers. Cue Doctor’s MagiCloth operates like magic to give your cue the lustrous, lasting defense it needs. Leaves your cue silky easy and helps lower “drag” in the bridge hand. This double-napped 100% cotton flannel fabric is the ultimate in softness and top quality. Fabric is impregnated with pure silicone and won’t dry out. Use on all wood, plastic and steel surfaces of the cue. – Directions: Rub surfaces until eventually desired gloss is attained. Keep in handy Zip-Lip bag, so fabric stays dust-cost-free and safeguarded. – Solution requirements: – Merchandise sizing: 14.4″ x 15″ – 216 sq in (1394 sq cm) – Gross excess weight: 1.1 oz (30 gr)

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Deal Dimensions‏:‎7.5 x 4 x .5 inches .88 Ounces

Day To start with Available‏:‎October 1, 2017

Manufacturer‏:‎Cue Health care provider

ASIN‏:‎B076N64FFD

Cue Doctor’s MagiCloth functions like magic to give your cue the lustrous, lasting protection it wants

Leaves your cue silky smooth and aids minimize “drag” in the bridge hand

This double-napped 100% cotton flannel cloth is the greatest in softness and high-quality

Fabric is impregnated with pure silicone and is not going to dry out

Use on all wooden, plastic and steel surfaces of the cue