Top 10 Best lysol power & fresh toilet bowl cleaner Reviews

Lysol Toilet Bowl Cleaner Gel, For Cleaning and Disinfecting, Stain Removal, Forest Rain Scent, 24oz
- KILLS 99.9% OF BATHROOM VIRUSES AND BACTERIA: Lysol Power Toilet Cleaner is tested and proven to kill 99.9% of bathroom viruses and bacteria* (when used as directed). EPA Reg #777-70
- POWERFUL STAIN REMOVAL: This cleaner powers through tough stains and toilet bowl rings in seconds to leave your toilet bowl sparkling clean. The angled bottle makes it easy to reach tough stains in tricky areas.
- GERM KILLING BATHROOM FORMULA: The thick clinging gel coats the entire bowl and rim; powering through the toughest toilet stains and bowl ring to leave you toilet clean and sanitized.
- LONG LASTING FRAGRANCE: Lysol Toilet Bowl Cleaner eliminates odor causing bacteria to leave your entire toilet deodorized and smelling fresh.
- LEADERS IN DISINFECTION: Looking for some of our other best disinfectant products? Try our Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, Lysol Disinfectant Sprays and Lysol All Purpose Cleaners.
Lysol Toilet Bowl Cleaner Gel, For Cleaning and Disinfecting, Bleach Free, Ocean Fresh Scent, 24oz
- KILLS 99.9% OF BATHROOM BACTERIA: Lysol 0% Bleach Toilet Cleaner is tested and proven to clean and kill 99.9% of bathroom bacteria* (when used as directed). EPA Reg #777-123
- HYDROGEN PEROXIDE BASED FORMULA, 0% BLEACH: Hydrogen Peroxide based formula still powers through the toughest toilet stains, but without the harshness of bleach
- POWERFUL STAIN REMOVAL: This cleaner powers through tough stains and toilet bowl rings to leave your toilet bowl sparkling clean. The angled bottle makes it easy to reach tough stains in tricky areas
- ELIMINATES ODOR CAUSING BACTERIA: The thick clinging gel coats the entire toilet bowl and rim; powering through tough toilet stains and bowl rings and eliminating odor causing bacteria
Lysol Click Gel Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner, Gel Toilet Bowl Cleaner, For Cleaning and Refreshing – Mango & Hibiscus, 6 applicators
- ONE CLICK BATHROOM APPLICATION: Lysol Click Gel Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner keeps toilets clean and fresh with just one click and after every flush.
- SANITARY APPLICATION: this bleach free toilet bowl cleaner is applied through a hygienic touch-free application with a single use applicator.
- GEL TOILET BOWL CLEANER: this thick formula cleaner removes tough toilet bowl stains and toilet bowl rings.
- UP TO 12 WEEKS OF FRESHNESS: each applicator will last up to 2 weeks
- DEODORIZOR: this bathroom cleaner neutralizes odor and provides a long-lasting fragrance
Lysol Bathroom Cleaner Spray, Island Breeze, 32 Fl Oz
- KILLS 99.9% OF BATHROOM VIRUSES AND BACTERIA: Lysol Power Bathroom Foamer is tested and proven to clean and kill 99.9% of bathroom bacteria* and viruses** (Use as directed). EPA Reg #777-135.
- DESTROYS BATHROOM SOAPSCUM: Powerful Bathroom Foam eliminates soap scum, limescale and everyday dirt and grime with no scrubbing; leaving your bathroom clean, brighter, and smelling fresh.
- SANITIZES BATHROOM SURFACES IN 30 SECONDS*: Fast action foaming spray makes it easier than ever to clean and sanitize your bathroom. (*Use as directed).
- CLEANS YOUR BATHROOM, NO SCRUBBING REQUIRED: Use this Foam to clean and brighten your shower doors, bathtubs, tiles, countertops, vinyl shower curtains, floors, and sinks.
Lysol Clean and Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner, Lemon and Sunflower, 40 Ounce (Pack of 3)
- Cuts tough grease and grime leaves a fresh, clean scent
- Kills 99 9% of viruses and bacteria
- Kills Escherichia coli O157 H7, listeria monocytogenes, Salmonella enteric, Streptococcus pyogenes on hard, non-porous surfaces in 10 minutes
- Kills rotavirus WA and respiratory Syncytial Virus on hard, non-porous surfaces In 10 minutes.
- Kills 99.9% of Staphylococcus aureus on hard, non-porous surfaces in 60 seconds.
Lysol Power, Toilet Bowl Cleaner, 48oz
- KILLS 99.9% OF BATHROOM VIRUSES AND BACTERIA: Lysol Power Toilet Cleaner is tested and proven to kill 99.9% of bathroom viruses and bacteria* (when used as directed); EPA Reg #777-81
- POWERFUL STAIN REMOVAL: This cleaner powers through tough stains and toilet bowl rings in seconds to leave your toilet bowl sparkling clean
- GERM KILLING FORMULA: The thick clinging gel coats the entire bowl and rim; powering through the toughest toilet stains and bowl ring to leave you toilet clean and sanitized
- FAST ACTION GEL LIQUID CLEANER: Easy to use angled bottle makes it easier than ever to clean and reach tough stains in tricky to reach areas. Powerful formula means no scrubbing needed
Lysol Automatic In-The-Bowl Toilet Cleaner, Cleans and Freshens Toilet Bowl, Ocean Fresh Scent, 2ct
- Helps Cleans & Freshen automatically with every flush
- Antimicrobial protection in the hook to resist odor causing bacteria
- Up to a 8 weeks supply
- Atlantic Fresh Scent with Essential Oils
- Help maintain a clean, fresh toilet between deep cleans
Lysol Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner, Lavender, 6 Count
- Helps cleans & freshen automatically with every flush
- Fights toilet rings & helps to prevent stains
- Help maintain a clean, fresh toilet between deep cleans
- Deodorizes with a specially crafted, uplifting tropical breeze fragrance
- Lasts up to 8 weeks.Note: Lysol doesn’t put expiration dates on our products. The date features on package are production date. This is non-expiration dated product
Lysol Disinfectant Spray, Sanitizing and Antibacterial Spray, For Disinfecting and Deodorizing, Crisp Linen, 19 fl oz
- DISINFECTANT SPRAY KILLS 99.9% OF VIRUSES AND BACTERIA: Lysol Disinfectant Spray is tested and proven to kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria, including COVID-19/Coronavirus (when used as directed); EPA Reg 777-99.
- ANTIBACTERIAL BLEACH-FREE DISINFECTANT : this Lysol disinfecting product should work as hard as you do; this household disinfectant kills over 100 illness causing germs, including cold and flu viruses. (When used as directed)
- DISINFECTING SPRAY FOR GERMS: This disinfecting spray eliminates messes and 99.9% of germs and odor causing bacteria. Aluminum-Free
- SANITIZING SPRAY FOR HARD AND SOFT SURFACES : This fast-acting spray disinfects hard non-porous contact surfaces and sanitizes surfaces.
Lysol Professional Toilet Bowl Cleaner - Original - 32 oz. - 4 pk. (1)
- Lysol Professional Toilet Bowl Cleaner, Original (32 oz., 4 pk.)
- Disinfects the toilet bowl as it cleans
- Dissolves tough rust stains and mineral deposits on contact
- Kills germs such as Salmonella (cholerarsuis) enterica, Escherichia coli and Rotavirus WA
Our Best Choice: Lysol Power & Fresh Cling Gel Lavender Fields Scent Toilet Bowl Cleaner 8oz (3 Pack)
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Package Dimensions:8 x 5 x 3 inches 8 Ounces
Day 1st Available:January 11, 2016
Manufacturer:Lysol
ASIN:B01AGP0ZS0