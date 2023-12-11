Top 10 Best lysol 4 in 1 bathroom cleaner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Lysol disinfecting spray allows safeguard your spouse and children and can help keep them balanced. Our solutions are developed to present germ security and can eliminate 99.9 % of viruses and germs on tough surfaces, when used as directed. From counters to couches, you can depend on Lysol to get rid of 99.9 per cent of germs.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎2.88 x 5.69 x 10.13 inches 3 Lbs .

Merchandise design number‏:‎1920096226

Day First Available‏:‎March 26, 2016

Manufacturer‏:‎Reckitt Benckiser

ASIN‏:‎B01DCG0GPC

Country of Origin‏:‎USA

Domestic Transport:At this time, item can be delivered only in the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please check with the producer relating to guarantee and help problems.Global Shipping and delivery:This item is not suitable for intercontinental shipping. Study Far more

Kills around 100 ailment producing germs, which include chilly and flu viruses. (when used as directed)

Kills 99.9% of viruses and germs (when employed as directed)

Gets rid of odor-triggering bacteria​

USDA Qualified Biobased Solution – Merchandise 94%

Allows to kill and protect against mildew and mildew​

Disinfects tricky non-porous surfaces and delicate surfaces​