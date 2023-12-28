Top 10 Best luminaid solar light Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

✔4-in-1 Multi-reason LED Light–Build your have design and style with 4 modes – desk lamp, night time lamp, flashlight, or transportable lantern. This is best for your tenting adventures, on a desk or desk, and for patio tables.

✔360°Adjustment–Gentle up any dim place by modifying the angle of looking through mild, the 360° turnable angle lets you position the light in which you need it and get the very best viewing.

✔3 Degree Dimmable Brightness–There is a elevated circle above the USB charging port, that is the energy switch. Consider manage of this LED lantern lamp with 3 brightness possibilities – very low, medium, and higher – and comprehensive rotation. It is dimmable with a basic contact on the back again sensor.

✔USB Rechargeable–Crafted-in large 1200mAh rechargeable lithium battery, the desk lamp with USB charging port will perform for a lengthy time soon after totally charged.

✔Portable Lantern Lamp–Our lamp also can be expanded use as tenting lantern light or flashlight, really light and portable. In the outside functions night, it will be beloved by young children, but also a necessity for adventure lovers.

➜Specifications:

Product: Abs+Pc+wooden+iron plating

Enter voltage: DC 5v

Desk lamp dimension: 5.6 × 1.46 × 7.64 inch

Desk Lamps sizing: 5.6 × 4.72 × 9.76 inch

Net pounds: .50 lb

Battery Variety: 1200mAh Li-ion Battery

Charging time: 3 several hours

Doing work time: 4-6 several hours

Charging: blue gentle

Charged: light-weight off

➜Package Involves:

1x desk reading light-weight

1x USB cable

1x handbook

❤Tips: The indicator mild will be blue when recharging. About 2-3h absolutely charged.

【360 Degrees FLEXIBLE】: Light-weight up any dim room by modifying the angle of looking through mild, the 360° turnable angle allows you place the mild wherever you have to have it and get the ideal viewing.

【3 Amount Dimmable Brightness】:There is a raised circle above the USB charging port, that is the energy swap.Just take regulate of this LED lantern lamp with 3 brightness selections – low, medium, and high – and full rotation. It is dimmable with a uncomplicated contact on the back sensor.

【USB Rechargeable】:Developed-in huge 1200mAh rechargeable lithium battery, the desk lamp with USB charging port will perform for a very long time after completely billed.

【Portable Lantern Lamp】:Our lamp also can be expanded use as camping latern gentle or flashlight,really gentle and portable. In the outside activities night time, it will be loved by little ones, but also a necessity for adventure enthusiasts.