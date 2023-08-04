Top 10 Best ls1 water pump Reviews

Contents
Top 10 Rated ls1 water pump in 2023 Comparison Table
- HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL: The windshield washer hose kit is made of high quality rubber, soft and elastic, strong and durable.
- FUMCTION: The windshield washer hose kit can replace your aging hose, connect the car water pump with the windshield nozzle, ensure the water spray and clean the glass smoothly.
- UNIVERSAL DIMENSIONS: Hose is 4M (157.5 in) long; 6.8mm (0.267 in) outer diameter, 4.3mm (0.169 in) inner diameter.
- PACKAGE INCLUDES: 1 x 4M windshield washer hose, 12 x windshield wiper hose connectors (4 x T type; 4 x Y type; 4 x I type).
- WIDE COMPATIBILITY: Fits most windshield washer nozzles. Compatible with cars, SUVs, trucks and more. Easy to replace and install.
- 16 AWG male & female waterproof connectors with 10cm wire.Material:Rubber
- Operating temperature: -40℃~+120℃
- 2 position rectangular black housing connector (hole dies: 0. 24")
- Applied to the good quality rubber seal to make it better dustproof and waterproof. It most uses for marine, car, truck, boat, motorcycle, and other wire connections
- Package Includes: 10 Pack Waterproof Connector；2 Year Warranty Honor by Nilight.
- High quality material: windshield washer hose kit is made of high quality rubber, soft and flexible, strong and durable for long term use. The front windshield nozzle is made of high quality plastic, light weight and corrosion resistant, which can effectively extend the service life of wiper blades.
- Multifunctional: Windshield washer hose and nozzle are used to clean the dirt on the windshield. The nozzle sprays water extensively on the windshield. It keeps the windshield translucent, providing a clear view and contributing to driving safety.
- Widely used: The length of this windshield washer hose can be cut to suit your needs. Three shapes of fittings are included to meet the needs of different cars. Also comes with two washer nozzles, replacement oem# 5116079AA, 4805742AB, 68024312AB, 5113049AA, 5160308AA, 5303833AA.
- Compatible: This windshield washer hose kit can replace your aging hose by connecting the car pump to the windshield washer nozzle. Can replace 2006-2010 Dodge Charger, 2007-2016 Journey, 2008-2011 Dodge Avenger, 2001-2010 Chrysler Pt Cruiser, 2005-2013 Chrysler Sebring, 2005-2010 300 , 2005-2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2008-2015 Patriot, and many others.
- Package includes: one set of 5m hose + 12 fittings (4 T, 4 Y, 4 I) + 2 nozzles + 2 rubber pads for most windshield washer nozzles. !!!If you receive the item in question, please contact us and we will give you the most satisfactory solution!!!
- Quality-assured with 100 percent leakage and functional tests of seals, bearings, castings and fully assembled water pump.Material:Aluminum
- Fits and performs exactly to OE specifications and requirements
- Premium water pumps are designed to enhance the performance of the equivalent standard pump
- Backed by a limited lifetime warranty
- Designed to keep drive belt at proper tension
- Some ACDelco Gold parts may have formerly appeared as ACDelco Professional
- Premium aftermarket replacement part
- Manufactured to meet specifications for fit, form, and function for General Motors vehicles as well as most makes and models
- All Makes water pumps fit GM vehicles as well as a wide range of non-GM vehicles
- Thoroughly tested for reliable, leak-free performance
- Coated seals support seal longevity and durability
- Heat-treated shaft assemblies provide superior strength and durability over non-treated assemblies
- Meets or exceeds all original equipment specifications
- Application specific design
- Manufactured for the sealing repair environment
- Validated for fit, form, and function
- Quality that you can trust
- Part Type: Engine Timing Set
- Manufactured By: Cloyes
- Model Number: C-3220
- Alt Model: C-3220
- Alt MPN: C3220
- Repairs leaking thermostat housings
- Corrects engine overheating caused by failed thermostat
- GM-recommended replacement part for your GM vehicle’s original factory component
- Offering the quality, reliability, and durability of GM OE
- Manufactured to GM OE specification for fit, form, and function; Thermostat Material: Steel
- Water pump gasket
- Meets or exceeds all original equipment specifications
- Application specific design
- Manufactured for the sealing repair environment
- Validated for fit, form, and function
Our Best Choice: Engine Water Pump for Chevrolet Corvette Pontiac Firebird GTO Avanti II
Product Description
The engine in your car produces a lot of heat, which means that the cooling system in your car will need to do its job to keep it from overheating. There are many different key components in the cooling system that work together to keep the vehicle at a controlled temperature. The water pump moves the coolant through the coolant passages that is located in the engine. The coolant prevents engine overheating. Once the pump has reached its limits or it has worn out for good, then it should be repaired or even replaced as soon as possible.
Item Specification
Item Type: Engine Water Pump
Gasket: Yes
Inlet Elbow Included: Yes
O-Ring Included: Yes
Reference Number: AW5081, 130-7270, 130-7290, 130-7310
Vehicle Information
Compatible with Chevrolet—Engine Type: GMC LS1/LS6:
Camaro 1998-2002 V8 5.7L Convertible Gas
Camaro 1998-2002 V8 5.7L Coupe Gas
Corvette 1998-2004 V8 5.7L Convertible Gas
Corvette 1997-2004 V8 5.7L Coupe Gas
Corvette 1997-2004 V8 5.7L Hatchback Gas
Compatible with Chevrolet—Engine Type: GMC LS1/LS6:
II 2001-2004 V8 5.7L Convertible Gas
II 2001-2004 V8 5.7L Coupe Gas
Compatible with Pontiac—Engine Type: GMC LS1/LS6:
Firebird 1998-2002 V8 5.7L Convertible Gas GMC LS1/LS6
Firebird 1998-2002 V8 5.7L Coupe Gas GMC LS1/LS6
GTO 2004 V8 5.7L Coupe Gas GMC LS1/LS6
GTO 2005-2006 V8 6.0L Coupe Gas GMC LS1/LS2
Faulty Water Pump Symptoms
If you have a puddle of water or coolant below the front end of your car, it could be a sign that the shaft seal or the gasket that sits between the pump and the engine has failed.
If the water pump is failing, the belt will start making a weird whining noise, which sounds something like a squeak. The loose belt is caused because the bearings in the water pump wear out.
If the water pump fails somehow, you will see the temperature gauge rising on the dashboard. This can happen due to a number of reasons, such as thermostat failure or short electrical wiring, all of which can reduce the overall life of your engine.
If you see white smoke coming out of your radiator, you are looking at a clear sign of water pump failure. The steam in the radiator is produced from an overheated engine, which can happen if the water pump is not working perfectly.
Precautions for Replacing the Water Pump
YHTAUTO Affordable and Prime Engine Water Pump, Directly Fit
Fits Avanti II 2001-2004, Chevrolet Camaro 1998-2002, Corvette 1997-2004 V8 5.7L
Fits Pontiac Firebird 1998-2002, GTO 2004 V8 5.7L 2005-2006 V8 6.0L
Reference Number: AW5081, 130-7270, 130-7290, 130-7310
One year warranty