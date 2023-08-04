Top 10 Best ls1 water pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

The engine in your car produces a lot of heat, which means that the cooling system in your car will need to do its job to keep it from overheating. There are many different key components in the cooling system that work together to keep the vehicle at a controlled temperature. The water pump moves the coolant through the coolant passages that is located in the engine. The coolant prevents engine overheating. Once the pump has reached its limits or it has worn out for good, then it should be repaired or even replaced as soon as possible.

Item Specification

Item Type: Engine Water Pump

Gasket: Yes

Inlet Elbow Included: Yes

O-Ring Included: Yes

Reference Number: AW5081, 130-7270, 130-7290, 130-7310

Vehicle Information

Compatible with Chevrolet—Engine Type: GMC LS1/LS6:

Camaro 1998-2002 V8 5.7L Convertible Gas

Camaro 1998-2002 V8 5.7L Coupe Gas

Corvette 1998-2004 V8 5.7L Convertible Gas

Corvette 1997-2004 V8 5.7L Coupe Gas

Corvette 1997-2004 V8 5.7L Hatchback Gas

Compatible with Chevrolet—Engine Type: GMC LS1/LS6:

II 2001-2004 V8 5.7L Convertible Gas

II 2001-2004 V8 5.7L Coupe Gas

Compatible with Pontiac—Engine Type: GMC LS1/LS6:

Firebird 1998-2002 V8 5.7L Convertible Gas GMC LS1/LS6

Firebird 1998-2002 V8 5.7L Coupe Gas GMC LS1/LS6

GTO 2004 V8 5.7L Coupe Gas GMC LS1/LS6

GTO 2005-2006 V8 6.0L Coupe Gas GMC LS1/LS2

Faulty Water Pump Symptoms

If you have a puddle of water or coolant below the front end of your car, it could be a sign that the shaft seal or the gasket that sits between the pump and the engine has failed.

If the water pump is failing, the belt will start making a weird whining noise, which sounds something like a squeak. The loose belt is caused because the bearings in the water pump wear out.

If the water pump fails somehow, you will see the temperature gauge rising on the dashboard. This can happen due to a number of reasons, such as thermostat failure or short electrical wiring, all of which can reduce the overall life of your engine.

If you see white smoke coming out of your radiator, you are looking at a clear sign of water pump failure. The steam in the radiator is produced from an overheated engine, which can happen if the water pump is not working perfectly.

Precautions for Replacing the Water Pump

YHTAUTO Affordable and Prime Engine Water Pump, Directly Fit

Fits Avanti II 2001-2004, Chevrolet Camaro 1998-2002, Corvette 1997-2004 V8 5.7L

Fits Pontiac Firebird 1998-2002, GTO 2004 V8 5.7L 2005-2006 V8 6.0L

Reference Number: AW5081, 130-7270, 130-7290, 130-7310

One year warranty