Top 10 Best lp gas water heater Reviews

Top 10 Rated lp gas water heater in 2022 Comparison Table
EcoSmart ECO 11 Electric Tankless Water Heater, 13KW at 240 Volts with Patented Self Modulating Technology
- Endless On-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature
- Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 11.5 x 8 x 3.75 inches
- Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used.
- EcoSmart ECO 11 Sizing; 13-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for a bathroom, small sink, office breakroom and other point-of-use or low-flow applications; provides between 1.3 and 3.1 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
Ecosmart ECO 36 36kw 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater
- Sleek and compact design with digital output temperature display
- ECOSMART tankless water heaters are 99.8-percent energy efficient
- Manufactured in United States
- Pipe Fittings:3/4 inch NPT
- Required Breaker:4 x 40 A
Rinnai V65eP Non-Condensing Propane Tankless Water Heater, Outdoor Installation, Up to 6.5 GPM
- Original Design: Tankless hot water heater only heats when necessary to conserve energy; For the latest in non-condensing technology and a cleaner layout that speeds up service and installation, check out our new RE160eP model
- Never Run Out of Hot Water with this Compact Propane Water Heater: Non-condensing tankless hot water heater from Rinnai is only the size of a small suitcase and fits in a wide variety of spaces, but provides up to 6.5 GPM (5 fixtures at once)
- Smart, Durable Design: Enhanced scale detection helps prevent serious, long-term damage to unit; Includes 15-, 5-, and 1-year residential guarantee for heat exchanger, labor, and parts, respectively; See Controlr module for WiFi control (not included)
- Professional Installation Recommended: Visit the Find a Rinnai PRO page on our website to locate a qualified technician in your area to install your tankless water heater; We do not recommend installing a water heater without a technician
- Find Your Rinnai: See our product guides, manuals, energy guide, warranty information, videos, and tables to find the right tankless water heater for your home; Check our Ground Water Temperature Map to see if this heater is optimal for your region
Eccotemp i12-LP Water Heater, 4 GPM, Black
- Whole home indoor, gas powered tankless water heater, rated at 4 GPM that activates only on demand and no pilot light needed, reducing energy consumption
- Sleek, modern design with black tempered glass front panel featuring an easy to use LED display controls
- Features fully automatic temperature controls with an energy saving mode and child lock technology
- Safe electronic ignition system; Plugs into standard 110v electrical outlet with UL-listed cord
- Uses standard 1/2" NPT water fittings and comes with horizontal venting allowing for a convenient and quick installation
Eccotemp FVI12-LP Liquid Propane Gas Tankless Water Heaters, White
- Whole home indoor, gas powered tankless water heater, rated at 3.6 GPM that activates only when in use, making it an energy saver.
- For indoor installation with safe, efficient power ventilation and perfect for any small home, cabin or apartment.
- Easy to read digital temperature display, on a compact and space-saving design with minimal noise output.
- Safe electronic ignition system; plugs into standard 120v electrical outlet with UL-listed cord.
- Uses standard 1/2" NPT water fittings and is equipped with easy to use manual water temperature controls.Minimum 0.65 GPM flow rate
Rinnai RL94eN Non-Condensing Propane Tankless Water Heater, Outdoor Installation, Up to 9.8 GPM
- Original Design: Tankless hot water heater's Circ-Logic technology offers recirculation patterns that match your habits; For the latest in non-condensing technology that speeds up service and installation, check out our new RE180eP model
- Never Run Out of Hot Water with this Compact Propane Water Heater: Non-condensing tankless hot water heater from Rinnai is only the size of a small suitcase and fits in a wide variety of spaces, but provides up to 9.8 GPM (6 fixtures at once)
- Smart, Durable Design: Includes 12-, 5-, and 1-year residential guarantee and 5-, 5-, and 1-year commercial factory warranty for heat exchanger, labor, and parts, respectively; See Controlr module for WiFi control (not included)
- Professional Installation Recommended: Visit the Find a Rinnai PRO page on our website to locate a qualified technician in your area to install your tankless water heater; We do not recommend installing a water heater without a technician
- Find Your Rinnai: See our product guides, manuals, energy guide, warranty information, videos, and tables to find the right tankless water heater for your home; Check our Ground Water Temperature Map to see if this heater is optimal for your region
Marey ECO110 220V Self-Modulating 11 kW, Small, White
- The 220V ECO 11kW unit is ideal for 1 simultaneous points of use in US Southern Regions where the incoming water temperature is above 70°F. In colder regions, it is suitable for a sink at 1. 3 GPM.
- German-designed with high quality stainless steel water channel and heating chamber.
- SMART Technology: Easy management and simple adjustments on a LCD Panel allows you to program the exact desired water temperature thereby optimizing electricity consumption.
- Requires (1) 60 Amp breaker and must be installed by a professional plumber or electrician to ensure safety and quality.
- Marey’s ECO line can maintain 98% efficiency level throughout their lifetime.
Takagi T-H3-DV-N Condensing High Efficiency Natural Gas Indoor Tankless Water Heater, 10-Gallon Per Minute, 199,000 BTU
- Endless hot water, On-demand usage, Compact, Space saving, Energy conservation
- Computerized safety features, No pilot light to have to worry about
- Safety features include freeze, overheat, surge protection, and troubleshooting diagnostic codes
- Satisfies the 2012 SCAQMD Rule 1146.2 for Ultra-Low NOx Emissions
- Primary heat exchanger utilizes commercial-grade copper alloy for 25 times better heat transfer than stainless steel, Integrated controls and power cord as standard features
Eccotemp fvi12-NG FVI-12 Natural Gas, 3.5 GPM, High Capacity Tankless Water Heater, White
- Whole home indoor, gas powered tankless water heater, rated at 3.6 GPM that activates only when in use, making it an energy saver.
- For indoor installation with safe, efficient power ventilation and perfect for any small home, cabin or apartment.
- Easy to read digital temperature display, on a compact and space-saving design with minimal noise output.
- Safe electronic ignition system; plugs into standard 120v electrical outlet with UL-listed cord.
- Uses standard 1/2" NPT water fittings and is equipped with easy to use manual water temperature controls.
Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector, Battery Powered with LED Lights, CO Alarm
- CO detector with alert modes & LED lights that pulse for power, CO detection, & low battery
- Sophisticated electronic components to protect you & your family from the dangers of carbon monoxide, 85 decibel alarm alerts of fire
- Protects during a power failure - operates on 2-AA batteries, included with pack
- Whole home family protection - place 1 carbon monoxide detector on each level of your home & in your bedroom to protect from poisonous gases
- UL Certified, 10-year limited warranty
Our Best Choice: IXAER Propane LP Gas Hot Water Heater 6Litre Capacity
Our rating: (4.9 / 5)
Characteristics:
🍎【HIGH Efficiency Power Preserving: the heater exchanger and most important burner undertake typically sophisticated strength-preserving and combustion technologies to minimize gasoline usage and burning sound.】
🍎【LOW Water-PRESSURED STARTUP: the water management linkage valve can make the heater start out up below lower water pressure and lack parts and those people living in higher stairs.】
🍎【ION FLAME INSPECTION: to quickly shut down gas energy under unanticipated flameout. 】
🍎【OVER Drinking water Tension Protection Functionality: to quickly minimize tension underneath excessive superior h2o strain. 】
🍎【MAGNIFICENT Skinny-Shaped Overall look: it is developed by modern trendy line form.】