Top 10 Best low wattage space heater Reviews

Top 10 Best low wattage space heater in 2022 Comparison Table
- SPACE HEATER – The Honeywell HCE100B HeatBud Ceramic Space Heater is specially designed for personal warmth, making it the perfect choice for home, school or the office. This small heater features two low wattage heat settings and easy one button controls.
- SAFETY MATTERS: This room heater offers multiple safety options including Overheat Protection, tip over protection and a cool touch handle. It also features easy-to-use one button controls and fast, even heating using only 250 watts.
- INCREASE YOUR COMFORT – Always be comfortable, no matter what season it is. This personal heater has a small footprint and design, so it fits into any area of your home or office without taking up too much space.
- SMART SAVINGS: A portable heater is an easy way to add warmth to any space. By turning down your whole house thermostat a few degrees and heating the room you are in, a space heater for indoor use can help you save money while providing soothing warmth.
- HONEYWELL QUALITY: Help improve heating and energy savings in your home, bedroom or office using a Honeywell portable heater. Honeywell offers whole room heaters, tower heaters and oscillating heaters.
- Easy to use: Single on/off switch on the back of office heater. Minor glow from power light is red to let you know the unit is on. The cord is 5 1/2 feet long with 2 prong connection. For indoor personal use such as office desk table tent camping desktop
- Low wattage: 400 watt, 110 volt, 3.63 amps. Low wattage heater is more economical than running a higher wattage space heater and will not overload the circuit. Great choice for people who live in a mild climate
- Quiet and fast heating: Puts out a pretty decent amount of heat, suggest using it for space about 100 square feet. Use it by the desk, take the chill off a small, cool office space. Use it at home when you don’t want to heat up the entire house with other centralized heaters. It's very quiet so it won't keep you awake at night
- Bright and compact: 6.3 x 3.15 x 6.3 inch bright orange color makes it easy to see and it's nicely compact so you won't knock into it. This personal space heater doesn't take up much space and portable that moving it from room to room is a breeze
- Safe: ETL listed desktop heater made of flame retardant material, will shut off automatically if you happen to tip it over, which is a nice safety feature, especially around the lot of papers on the desktop. Outer surface stays cool
- Amazingly Easy to Use: One single On/Off switch on the back and an indicator light make this mini heater is so easy to use. No complicated settings, just press and use. 5.5-foot long durable cord and 2 prong connection is wonderful for indoor use such as office, table, desk, tent, small bedroom, etc.
- Low 400 Wattage: The mini heater runs on 400-watt low wattage, more energy-saving and cost-effective than those high power-consuming space heaters. It will not overload the electrical circuit. Great for people living in a mild climate
- Quiet and Fast heating: PTC ceramic heating tech enable this space heater heat up 100 square feet in seconds. Perfect for desk, office, table and small space. Lower than 45dB level, the electric heater for home is comfortably quiet to use in a bedroom while sleeping
- Bright and Compact: 6.3×3.1×6.3 inch in size, this mini heater takes up little space and is easy to carry around. Bright orange color makes it a great match to your home decor
- Safe and Reliable to Use: Made of quality-assured flame retardant material, this mini heater achieves zero safety hazard. Overheat protection turns off heater automatically when you happen to tip it over, perfect for tables having a stack of files
- HEAT DIFFERENTLY — Gently heat all the air around you through vortex air circulation without using intense heat, similar to how a forced air furnace works, just on a smaller scale.
- HEAT SAFELY — Advanced safety features include a cool-touch exterior, tip-over protection, and automatic safety shut-off system for worry-free use.
- HEAT EFFICIENTLY — Set your comfort with 2 quiet heat settings (Low/375W, High/750W) and a fan only setting to tailor heat output and energy consumption.Hertz:60 HZ
- COMPACT COMFORT — The small footprint and quiet operation make it perfect for on or under a tabletop/desktop.
- SUPERIOR SUPPORT — Backed by a 3-year and supported by a customer service team based in Andover, KS.
- HEAT DIFFERENTLY — Gently heat all in the air around you through V-Flow heat circulation without using intense heat.
- HEAT SAFELY — Advanced safety features include a cool-touch exterior, tip-over protection, and an automatic safety shut-off system for worry-free use.
- HEAT EFFICIENTLY — Set your comfort with 2 quiet heat settings (Low/450W, High/900W), a fan only setting, and a 4-hour auto-off timer to tailor heat output and energy consumption.
- HEAT EFFECTIVELY — With V-Flow heat circulation, uniquely contoured air outlets create a current of heat that is continuously moving throughout the room, creating quiet, comfortable whole room heat circulation.
- SUPERIOR SUPPORT — Backed by a 5-year and supported by a customer service team based in Andover, KS
- Slim Design is A Real Space Saver - This powerful heater fits under your desk to deliver heat directly into your workspace. Its slim frame is designed to warm your entire body and give plenty of leg room to stay cozy and comfortable at your desk.
- Silently Does Its Job so You Can Do Yours - Don’t worry about disrupting your coworkers or loosing your concentration; it uses diathermic oil rather than a fan to send heat into your personal workspace.
- Energy Efficient to Cut Down Costs - This energy efficient heater uses 400-watts of energy to help you save on your electricity bills.
- Smart Safety Features to Heat in Peace - The under desk heater comes with an automatic shut-off function to prevent the risk of overheating. It also comes with a tip over kill switch to turn off the heater, preventing accidents from happening.
- Portable Features to Put in the Perfect Place - You can easily take your portable heater with you thanks to its portable features. The handle allows you to grab-and-go to your next location. Plus, its lightweight body makes it easy to move.
- KEEPS YOU WARM AT WORK – At 200-Watts and 682 BTUs, this low wattage mini space heater is ideal for use under the desk to keep your feet and legs warm. Best of all, because it’s low wattage, it won’t keep tripping the office circuit breaker every time you turn it on.
- YOUR PERSONAL SPACE HEATER – At 6 inches tall with a 4” x 4” footprint, this cute, small electric heater takes up minimal desktop space and is intended to heat up your immediate space at home or the office. Designed to warm you, not a room. For that, we recommend getting a Lasko 1500-Watt tower heater.
- EASY TO USE – No assembly required. Simply take it out of the box and plug it in to a standard 120v wall outlet. This energy-efficient, indoor ceramic heater draws about 2 amps and turns on with a flip of a switch. Compact and portable, MyHeat comes with a 6-foot cord and a 2-pronged plug. It’s also easily stored when not in use.
- YEAR ROUND USE – Tired of always being cold at work in the winter? Is your cube right under the AC vent in the summer? If this sounds familiar, then this little heater is just what you need to keep you comfortable year-round. Produces a quiet, white noise that won’t disrupt your co-workers. MyHeat is available in 4 fun colors (black, white, blue, and purple) and makes for a great gift.
- TRUSTED FOR GENERATIONS – Lasko has been making quality products for over 100 years. MyHeat is ETL Listed and comes with Automatic Overheat Protection. The on/off switch lights up to let you know the unit is on. The self-regulating, safe ceramic heating element keeps the exterior cool to the touch – taking the worry out of using the heater for long periods of time.
- 【Quality Flame Retardant Material】Ceramic small space heater adopts high efficiency and flame retardant ceramic heating element， which can heat up quickly and blow out warm air evenly. The heat insulation structure of the electric heater can maintain a constant temperature for a long time and the is safe and not hot, stable in use. Provide you with long term and safe heating.
- 【Safe and Low Power Consumption】Safe space heater uses a power consumption solution, which is more reliable and stable. The space heater can give you a comfortable and safe heating environment. The energy efficient space heater is equipped with a brushless DC motor, it can reduce the loss of the machine body to make it work more smoothly and lasting.
- 【2 Adjustable Heating Modes】You can select the temperature you want by adjusting the switch on the back of the little space heater. Personal space heater can quickly heat up in a few seconds, and can heat up to 108 square feet for your space. Using a simple adjustable small heater, can always keep your room or office temperature at an optimal level to give you the most intimate company.
- 【Portable Space Heater】This portable electric space heater for indoor use is small and cute in appearance, does not take up too much space, is easy to transport and carry. The small room heater has a 58 inch long power cord, and you can place on the floor, window, table and other place. The bottom of heater is stable and not easy to reverse, so it can be used in a crowded room.
- 【Quiet Small Space Heater】The noise of quiet space heater is less than 50 decibels. The low noise design makes the heater run quietly and will not interfere with your rest, sleep, reading, work, etc. It can provide you with a quiet space and silent company. You can put it in your bedroom, living room, office or even the RV and let it help you through the cold winter.
- 🔥【MORE SAFETY USE】GAIATOP ceramic heater making heating safer with E.T.L. listed. Independent safe On/Off switch & Automatically power off when dumping.
- 🔥【UNIQUE-DESIGNU】The industry's first fuselage, Removable triangular wooden stand with bottom non-slip silicone for more stability, Ideal for small spaces, at home or at the office dorm.
- 🔥【DURABLE MATERIAL】The indoor space heater uses Class V0 fire-resistant materials, PTC ceramic heating element that heats up in seconds, more powerful, and quiet work with noise<35dB.
- 🔥【3 HEATING MODALS】Designed with 1000W high heat mode, 600W medium heat mode, normal cool blow fan, bringing you proper warmth as you need.
- 🔥【ENERGY EFFICIENT】The portable tiny heater provides faster and more efficient heating than traditional heaters you are in to reduce energy consumption. You can lower your thermostat and lower your energy bills.
- Small Heater: 4.33’’L X 3.63’’W X 6.39’’H.This portable heater is very easy to carry. You only need one hand can take up. Manual controls. Fully Assembled. It’s the ideal choice of an indoor heater.
- 500W Ceramic Heater With Fan: Up to 500W power is can create comfortable temperatures at the moment for your room. The power indicator light lets you know when it’s plugged in. The fan was extremely quiet.
- Mini Heater: The whole heater only has one power switch is very easy to control. The fan at the back is efficient for heating and ventilation. The plastic floor mat is under the heater make sure this heater is freestanding.
- For Office or Room Use: This small heater is very easy to carry and control, can affect different surroundings. For example, when you are in the office, you can put it on or under your desk, then have a warm work environment. When the evening, you can put it near your pillow, feel the wind over your body, then have a warm dream.
- For Safety: 1. An automatic overheat system will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat. 2. Tip-Over protection：the tip-over switch in the bottom will shut off the heater automatically when tipped forward or backward. 3. Power indicate light can lets you know at a glance that it’s plugged in. 4. ETL certified.
Our Best Choice: Portable Electric Space Heater, 1500W/750W Ceramic Heater with Thermostat, Heat Up 200 Square Feet in Minutes, Safe and Quiet for Office Room Desk Indoor Use ( Black )
[ad_1]
Product Description
GiveBest ceramic heater for small space, warm you up in winter.
Indicator light
The indicator light would keep lighting if the heater conduct power, which will remind you to unplug the heater when not use it.
Thermostat
The heater has thermostat that helps keep a stable temperature you set, so the heater can be warm and energy saving.
Ideal Christmas Gift
If you are looking for a gift for your parents, kids, lover, or friends, our compact space heater is a perfect choice. Bring him/her warm in cold weather just like your accompany!
Specifications
3 Settings:
Fan only (cool air)
Setting I (Warm 750W)
Setting II (Warmer 1500W)
Convenient Carry Handle
Tip-over Protection
Overheat Protection
Coverage: 200 sq.Ft
Bedroom Heater
The ceramic heater makes lower than 45 dB sound, silent enough for most people to use in a bedroom while sleeping. Great for using in dorm, bedroom, living room, RV, hot yoga, etc
Living Room Heater
Build-in PTC ceramic heating tech and high-speed fan help warm up the room quickly, perfect for use in your living room, warm-up 200 sq. Ft room in minutes
Office Heater
If you need a cute mini heater in your office, GiveBest ceramic heater is a great choice. It helps to warm up your hands and feet when working.
Convenient Carry Handle
The portable heater has a convenient carry handle, which makes it easy to move from room to room.
Thermostat and 3 Settings
The knob on the left is a thermostat, make △ target + to start the heater. The knob on the right can choose heater settings: fan only (cool air), setting I (warm 750W), setting II (warmer 1500W).
Tip-over Protection
When the heater is tipped forward or backward, the tip-over switch in the bottom will shut off the heater automatically. So please put it on a flat surface to use the heater.
Overheat Protection
It’s well designed for your safety. The automatic overheat protection system will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat(158℉).
Model Number
903
905A
1901
905A
MH04
Modes/Watts
1500W, 750W, Natural Wind
1500W, 750W, Natural Wind
1500W, 750W, Natural Wind
1500W, 750W, Natural Wind
350W
Oscillation
×
✓
×
✓
×
Control
Knob Control
Knob Control
Knob Control
Knob Control
Panel Control
Product Dimension
L(7.2″) * W(6.3″) * H(9.2″)
L(7.9″) * W(6.1″) * H(11″)
L(6.2″) * W(4.4″) * H(8.5″)
L(7.9″) * W(6.1″) * H(11″)
L(8″) * W(5.2″) * H(4.9″)
Weight
3.49 pounds
4.23 pounds
2.49 pounds
4.23 pounds
1.06 pounds
ETL Listed
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Heating Coverage
200sq.Ft
200sq.Ft
200sq.Ft
200sq.Ft
100sq.Ft
Timer Function
×
×
×
×
✓
Easy control heater: Adjust the knob on the right to turn the unit on. “I” is for producing heat at 750 watts, “II” will produce heat faster and hotter at 1500 watts, and “Fan” will blow out cool air. Then turn the thermostat knob on the left toward the + sign. The adjustable temperature range is 0℉ to 158℉. It will get the heater to cycle on and off according to if the room’s temperature reaching heater’s setting temperature
Energy efficient heater: With PTC ceramic heating tech and high speed fan, this heater put out tons of heater to heat up 200 square feet in seconds. Helps to save electric bills by heating up needed small spaces instead of heating the whole house with other centralized heaters. It’s quiet enough to use in a bedroom while sleeping
Portable mini heater: Dimensions: 6.2 x 7 x 9.2 inch, 3.2 pounds light weight mini heater easy to carry around with handle. This 120V heater has 6 feet long cord and 2 prong connection fits for indoors use such as office, room, desk, home, bedroom
Safe room heater: The heater is made of flame retardant material to achieve zero fire hazard. Tip over protection shut off heater when it’s knocked over, perfect for houses have kids and pets. Overheat protection will shut heater off automatically when the heater overheat
Long serving life: Tip over swicth, overheat protection, flame retardant and ceramic speedy heating and cooling for its steady operation and a long serving life, no extra worry on accidental damage for winter life