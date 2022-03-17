Top 10 Best low wattage space heater Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

GiveBest ceramic heater for small space, warm you up in winter.



Indicator light

The indicator light would keep lighting if the heater conduct power, which will remind you to unplug the heater when not use it.

Thermostat

The heater has thermostat that helps keep a stable temperature you set, so the heater can be warm and energy saving.

Ideal Christmas Gift

If you are looking for a gift for your parents, kids, lover, or friends, our compact space heater is a perfect choice. Bring him/her warm in cold weather just like your accompany!

Specifications

3 Settings:

Fan only (cool air)

Setting I (Warm 750W)

Setting II (Warmer 1500W)

Coverage: 200 sq.Ft

Bedroom Heater

The ceramic heater makes lower than 45 dB sound, silent enough for most people to use in a bedroom while sleeping. Great for using in dorm, bedroom, living room, RV, hot yoga, etc

Living Room Heater

Build-in PTC ceramic heating tech and high-speed fan help warm up the room quickly, perfect for use in your living room, warm-up 200 sq. Ft room in minutes

Office Heater

If you need a cute mini heater in your office, GiveBest ceramic heater is a great choice. It helps to warm up your hands and feet when working.

The portable heater has a convenient carry handle, which makes it easy to move from room to room.

Thermostat and 3 Settings

The knob on the left is a thermostat, make △ target + to start the heater. The knob on the right can choose heater settings: fan only (cool air), setting I (warm 750W), setting II (warmer 1500W).

When the heater is tipped forward or backward, the tip-over switch in the bottom will shut off the heater automatically. So please put it on a flat surface to use the heater.

It’s well designed for your safety. The automatic overheat protection system will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat(158℉).

Model Number

903

905A

1901

905A

MH04

Modes/Watts

1500W, 750W, Natural Wind

1500W, 750W, Natural Wind

1500W, 750W, Natural Wind

1500W, 750W, Natural Wind

350W

Oscillation

×

✓

×

✓

×

Control

Knob Control

Knob Control

Knob Control

Knob Control

Panel Control

Product Dimension

L(7.2″) * W(6.3″) * H(9.2″)

L(7.9″) * W(6.1″) * H(11″)

L(6.2″) * W(4.4″) * H(8.5″)

L(7.9″) * W(6.1″) * H(11″)

L(8″) * W(5.2″) * H(4.9″)

Weight

3.49 pounds

4.23 pounds

2.49 pounds

4.23 pounds

1.06 pounds

ETL Listed

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Heating Coverage

200sq.Ft

200sq.Ft

200sq.Ft

200sq.Ft

100sq.Ft

Timer Function

×

×

×

×

✓

Easy control heater: Adjust the knob on the right to turn the unit on. “I” is for producing heat at 750 watts, “II” will produce heat faster and hotter at 1500 watts, and “Fan” will blow out cool air. Then turn the thermostat knob on the left toward the + sign. The adjustable temperature range is 0℉ to 158℉. It will get the heater to cycle on and off according to if the room’s temperature reaching heater’s setting temperature

Energy efficient heater: With PTC ceramic heating tech and high speed fan, this heater put out tons of heater to heat up 200 square feet in seconds. Helps to save electric bills by heating up needed small spaces instead of heating the whole house with other centralized heaters. It’s quiet enough to use in a bedroom while sleeping

Portable mini heater: Dimensions: 6.2 x 7 x 9.2 inch, 3.2 pounds light weight mini heater easy to carry around with handle. This 120V heater has 6 feet long cord and 2 prong connection fits for indoors use such as office, room, desk, home, bedroom

Safe room heater: The heater is made of flame retardant material to achieve zero fire hazard. Tip over protection shut off heater when it’s knocked over, perfect for houses have kids and pets. Overheat protection will shut heater off automatically when the heater overheat

Long serving life: Tip over swicth, overheat protection, flame retardant and ceramic speedy heating and cooling for its steady operation and a long serving life, no extra worry on accidental damage for winter life